Cloudflare Doesn't Want To Become the 'Piracy Police' (torrentfreak.com) 16
Cloudflare is warning that far-reaching cooperation between copyright holders and internet services may put innovation in danger. From a report: As one of the leading CDN and DDoS protection services, Cloudflare is used by millions of websites across the globe. This includes thousands of "pirate" sites, including the likes of The Pirate Bay and ExtraTorrent, which rely on the U.S.-based company to keep server loads down. Copyright holders are not happy that CloudFlare services these sites. Last year, the RIAA and MPAA called the company out for aiding copyright infringers and helping pirate sites to obfuscate their actual location. [...] In a whitepaper, Cloudflare sees this trend as a worrying development. The company points out that the safe harbor provisions put in place by the DMCA and Europe's eCommerce Directive have been effective in fostering innovation for many years. Voluntary "anti-piracy" agreements may change this. [...] Cloudflare argues that increased monitoring and censorship are not proper solutions. Third-party Internet services shouldn't be pushed into the role of Internet police out of a fear of piracy. Instead, the company cautions against far-reaching voluntary agreements that may come at the expense of the public.
I'll bet they don't (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
That would cut way into profits if they had to vet everything. Similar to Youtube, they would rather not curate anything.
Exactly - it makes no economic sense for them to be subsidising the film industry's enforcement efforts. I can't see why anyone would even consider this an option.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I am sure the copyright holders would consider it an option.
I am sure the world would be a better place if enforcement of regulations were to be cut off when in favor of anyone or any group making as much as they do.
Re: (Score:3)
It would take teams of lawyers to verify that all the content that goes through their service is either fair use, the entity has rights, or is the rights holder. Not everything infringing is a torrent and not every torrent is infringing it's also used for backing up/syncing files and software updates. Cost aside there are already plenty of false positives and rights holders that have been harassed with take down notices by riaa or companies that use some flaky algorithm to determine infringement. Cloudflare
Re: (Score:2)
Download what you can while you can! The Wild West of the internet is ending.
The Wild West of the internet has been ending for about 20 years now, but it's still alive and kicking.
Re: (Score:1)
The Wild West of the internet is ending.
Only while we remain tethered to the ISP. Some day, hopefully, the internet will become truly P2P, where no one can interfere
Piracy is not that big a deal (Score:5, Insightful)
Media companies are making bigger profits than ever, with no signs of it slowing down. Why are they so concerned about the tiny amount of piracy taking place?
1) Most piracy is done by teenagers and people who are broke and cannot afford to watch content legitimately anyway.
2) Piracy is a pain in the ass. Paying a few dollars for content is far easier, so that's what most people will do.
If they want to reduce piracy further, the best way is to make watching content as easy and simple as possible. For example, FOX recently yanked a bunch of their shows from Netflix because they're starting their own streaming service. Most people don't want to pay for multiple streaming services! Their greed is probably going to result in more piracy, as people go "Damnit Firefly is no longer on Netflix. I'm just going to torrent the rest of the episodes." So now instead of making some money, they make none.
And despite all this, like I mentioned earlier, the industry is more profitable than ever. They're basically yelling "THE SKY IS FALLING!!" on a clear, calm day with blue skies and sunshine.
I don't want to go to work (Score:2)
But they will for a price.
In other news, I didn't want to go to work this week, but I decided I would so I could continue to feed my family.