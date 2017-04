17 Years Later, A New Season Of MST3K Premiers On Netflix

Launched in 1988, Mystery Science Theater 3000 ran for ten seasons on Comedy Central and The Sci-Fi Channel, with its last episode airing in August of 1999 . But now Slashdot reader #5844 ewhac writes:In 2008 MST3K's original creator Joel Hodgson answered questions from Slashdot's readers , and said he was fascinated by the popularity of Creative Commons licenses. "For most of the public domain titles that we've used, it's a matter of the garbage not being taken out. Basically, they forgot to apply for a copyright so it in fact lapsed into the public domain."