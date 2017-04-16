Steve Wozniak Predicts The Future (usatoday.com) 167
USA Today asked Steve Wozniak to predict what the world will look like in 2075 -- one hundred years after the founding of Apple. An anonymous reader writes: "He's convinced Apple, Google and Facebook will be bigger in 2075," according to the article -- just like IBM, which endured long past its founding in 1911. Pointing to Apple's $246.1 billion in cash and marketable securities, Wozniak says Apple "can invest in anything. It would be ridiculous to not expect them to be around... The same goes for Google and Facebook."
Woz predicted portable laptops back in 1982, and now says that by 2075, we could also see new cities built from scratch in the deserts, with people wearing special suits to protect them from the heat. AI will be ubiquitous in all cities, as consumers interact with smart walls to communicate -- and to shop -- while home medical devices will allow self-diagnosis and doctor-free prescriptions. And according to the article, Woz "is convinced a colony will exist on the Red Planet. Echoing the sentiments of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin start-up has designs on traveling to Mars, Wozniak envisions Earth zoned for residential use and Mars for heavy industry." (Though he doesn't have high hopes that we'll ever meet aliens.)
Woz is promoting the Silicon Valley Comic Con next weekend. (Not coincidentally, its theme is "The Future of Humanity: Where Will We Be in 2075?") During the interview, Woz pointed at a colleague's iPhone, smiled broadly and said it "shows you how exciting the future can be."
Woz predicted portable laptops back in 1982, and now says that by 2075, we could also see new cities built from scratch in the deserts, with people wearing special suits to protect them from the heat. AI will be ubiquitous in all cities, as consumers interact with smart walls to communicate -- and to shop -- while home medical devices will allow self-diagnosis and doctor-free prescriptions. And according to the article, Woz "is convinced a colony will exist on the Red Planet. Echoing the sentiments of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin start-up has designs on traveling to Mars, Wozniak envisions Earth zoned for residential use and Mars for heavy industry." (Though he doesn't have high hopes that we'll ever meet aliens.)
Woz is promoting the Silicon Valley Comic Con next weekend. (Not coincidentally, its theme is "The Future of Humanity: Where Will We Be in 2075?") During the interview, Woz pointed at a colleague's iPhone, smiled broadly and said it "shows you how exciting the future can be."
Beware of predictions (Score:4, Insightful)
In 1911, it could have been predicted that 106 years later the Tsarist and Austro-Hungarian empires would be around and stronger than ever. There was no reason at that time not to predict that.
Re:Beware of predictions (Score:5, Interesting)
Bad examples. Nobody except maybe the Tsar would've predicted Tsarist Russia would last. It'd been weakening for a long time and there was a revolution in 1905.
Re: (Score:2)
Bad examples. Nobody except maybe the Tsar would've predicted Tsarist Russia would last. It'd been weakening for a long time and there was a revolution in 1905.
Well, here we have Tsar Wozniak making predictions about the Apple empire.
:)
Quite the apt analogy I presume.
Re: (Score:2)
Bad examples. Nobody except maybe the Tsar would've predicted Tsarist Russia would last. It'd been weakening for a long time and there was a revolution in 1905.
Like Erdogan in Turkey? Tell us oh great Oracle how will that one turn out?
The very nature of the future is that it cannot be predicted reliably. Claiming you knew that Tsarist Russi would fall years before it did, in hindsight, does sound a little pretentious...
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot really has sunk to a low even I couldn't have predicted 20 years ago.
Speak for yourself, I very accurately predicted 20 years ago that
/. would be where it is right now.
Re: (Score:2)
thats racist
Re: Beware of predictions (Score:2)
Then ascii is racist
Re:Beware of predictions (Score:5, Interesting)
In many ways Putinist Russia is Tsarist Russia. The broad outlines of Russia's current governance and foreign policy would be immediately recognizable to people in 1911. The thing they would not have predicted was the 62-year hiatus in the middle of the 20th century.
On the other hand, the long-term demographic problems facing Austria-Hungary were known and both Russia and Germany were trying to get their ducks in a row in case the empire collapsed. Much of the lead-up to WWI, and the Balkans wars. was states jockeying for position in a post-AH world. It was widely assumed that Austria-Hungary would not survive in its (then) current form much beyond the death of Franz-Josef. Even his heir was openly talking about radically restructuring the empire.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In 1911, it could have been predicted that 106 years later the Tsarist and Austro-Hungarian empires would be around and stronger than ever. There was no reason at that time not to predict that.
The same person would have predicted that by 2011, IBM would have its Hollerith card tabulating equipment working at lightning speed. Advanced alloys in the sorters, better lubricants, and data entry girls from low-cost Southern states.
Nice try... (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm surprised anyone would bother trying to make such sweeping predictions of "the world of tomorrow". I guess Mr. Wozniak felt that future generations will need something to giggle at in 58 years. I know I get an amused chuckle from reading all those outlandish predictions of what the year 2000 was supposed to be like, as envisioned by futurists of the 1930's. Where's my flying car! LOL!
:-)
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
Barring a visit by a Class V space jellyfish there will almost certainly be future generations in 58 years. The real question is what will their quality of life be like?
Re: (Score:2)
The real question is what will their quality of life be like?
If we use the last 10000 years as an example it is likely to be much better, all the while the great unwashed will believe it's worse.
This has pretty much been the standard pattern for all of human civilisation.
Re: (Score:2)
Over the long term, yes. But on shorter time scales there have been a lot of extended ups and downs, and some of the downs have been quite unpleasant for the people who had to live through them.
Re: (Score:2)
Over the long term and overall. Utopias don't and can't exist. Comparing human progress to them is apples and imaginary oranges.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty optimistic to think there will be future generations around in 58 years. Never mind Google or Facebook.
Based on the fact that every single generation in the history of humanity said the exact same thing, I'm going to have a punt and say that in 58 years humans will not only exist, they will be much more developed and advanced than they are now, and they will look back on the early 2000's as primitive and a bit backwards. Just like pretty much every period of human civilisation.
Don't be fooled by alarmist media or nostalgia googles, the trend of overall human development has been consistently rising since we
Re: Nice try... (Score:1)
America's standing and influence in the world will descend even lower than it ever has in its entire history - you can take that one to the bank.
Re: Nice try... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Where's my flying car! LOL!
:-)
Well, we do have hoverboards and androids. Just not the actual hovering ones, or the actual humanoid robots, but who cares.
Re: (Score:2)
Woz is so dreamy! He's wrong though, the desert cities will have climate bubbles. Definitely climate bubbles.
Re: (Score:2)
Where's my flying car! LOL!
:-)
They're called "business jets."
We'll meet our cosmic neighbors when we're ready.. (Score:3, Insightful)
.. because there would be little point in showing us how morally, spiritually, and technologically primitive we are.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: We'll meet our cosmic neighbors when we're rea (Score:2)
Gods? Gods wouldn't send 99.999% of what humans communicate with each other every day. We are using the tools of greatness to propagate trash. We are the mold growing from the cracks beneath the God machines, and one day we will be scraped off and washed away, never to be heard from again.
Re: (Score:2)
And yet,
* Consciousness doesn't exist according to Physics [wikipedia.org]
* The Big Bang is joke [wikipedia.org] with many unsolved problems
* We STILL don't know what Electricity is
* Or what causes Gravity
* Or how to calculate how long a magnet will stay on a fridge
* We haven't discovered that Space is relative (i.e. teleportation)
* We haven't discovered that Time is relative (i.e. time travel)
So yeah, our current tech is a total joke compared to other advanced civilizations.
Re: (Score:2)
.. because there would be little point in showing us how morally, spiritually, and technologically primitive we are.
calm down there, Neil D Tyson.
http://sciencevibe.com/2017/01... [sciencevibe.com]
Re: (Score:3)
"Technological development is not coupled with any scale of morality in any way, shape, or form. If we were waiting for morality to develop before advancing technology, we'd be sitting in a cave debating whether or not rocks were edible.
'
At any given time in human history, moral codes are largely an emergent property of the many adjustments in social etiquette we have to make as new technologies become available. Nineteenth-century Britain had to deal with child labor moving from the farm, where it had alwa
Here's my prediction: (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
ie: narcissism is still currency in 100yrs
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe, but at some point president Not Sure will take over and fix everything. Sort of.
Re: (Score:2)
No. (Score:4, Insightful)
"He's convinced Apple, Google and Facebook will be bigger in 2075,"
I'm sure everyone in 1975 thought IBM was going to be ruling the playground right now. The truth is that new companies get too big, bureaucratic or unfocused which makes them slow to respond to new technologies while new companies emerge and displace them which happens about every generation or two. It's been my experience that 10 years is about as far as you can see in terms of the technology industry if you're lucky but that doesn't even account for societal changes.
Here's my prediction: some old fart is going to complain about how the current generation behaves and give their account about how things used to be better.
Re:No. (Score:5, Interesting)
Well, they didn't exactly do too bad for themselves. IBM is roughly 30% larger today than they were in 1975, accounting for inflation (~6x the size by pure dollars). Maybe they didn't rule the playground, but they grew even larger and more profitable.
Re: (Score:2)
But how much bigger is the industry than in 1975? 30% growth in 42 years is nothing..
Re: (Score:2)
1975 revenue in 2017 dollars: $65.39 billion
2017 revenue in 2017 dollars: $79.92 billion
1975 net income in 2017 dollars: $9.02 billion
2017 net income in 2017 dollars: $11.87 billion
1975 headcount: 288,647
2017 headcount: 380,300
I measure corporate revenue in dollars, not hamburgers.
Re:No. (Score:5, Informative)
A whole interview rarely carries over. I was asked if I thought Apple would be around in 100 years. My reply even referred to IBM, along the lines of what you can do and how many restarts you can get when you are that big. I facetiously jabbed at the idea of Trump seeking advice from today's huge internet companies by telling the reporter that they would all ask for lower taxes and become larger yet.
Re: No. (Score:2)
Google and Facebook are oranges. Apple as a tech company has to constantly innovate. Google and Facebook will be able to sell ads based off the same technology for to next 100 years. Apple could easily become the next IBM.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't see the same longevity in Facebook as Google. When more grannies are on Facebook than 18 year olds, won't they lose their cool factor and become another MySpace?
Well, that depends. Off the top of my head, here were Myspace's problems:
-Their IM client never worked.
-They allowed raw HTML pasting, which meant that MySpace pages were filled with gobs and gobs of glitter graphics and terrible CSS that made each page a different style of navigation.
-Their advertising consisted of "punch the monkey" banner ads, but they were serving up massive amounts of internet traffic. They didn't have much in the way of user profiles or 'brand pages' with which to monetize.
-As much as
Is it marketable? (Score:4, Insightful)
That's the question to be asked when you want to know whether something will happen. Can it be monetized? Can someone make money off it? That is the pivotal question.
Why don't we have colonies on the moon, as a lot of people thought in the 60s? No profit. Why don't we have flying cars? No profit. Why don't we live in one of the many utopias that were promised to us? No profit.
Socially, the 20xx years will probably be closer to the 18xx years than the 19xx years, without a Soviet Union that forces us to look like we're the good guys, there is exactly no reason that cutthroat capitalism shouldn't be employed to the full extent that we had in the 1800s. Only far, far more efficiently.
Re: (Score:2)
> Socially, the 20xx years will probably be closer to the 18xx years than the 19xx years, without a Soviet Union that forces us to look like we're the good guys, there is exactly no reason that cutthroat capitalism shouldn't be employed to the full extent that we had in the 1800s. Only far, far more efficiently.
This is probably the most insightful comment that I have read today.
Re: (Score:2)
In general that is true, but it does not apply to thing like the tools required to produce the things that can be heavily monetized, and laptops for professionals are one of those tools. One cannot design the next generation of low-end laptops without powerful high end computers, and it is much easier to carry an high-end laptop to a factory or design meeting or brainstorming retreat than it is to ship a desktop system. Tools tend to be niche market, but without them there are no toys.
Re: (Score:2)
Socially, the 20xx years will probably be closer to the 18xx years than the 19xx years, without a Soviet Union that forces us to look like we're the good guys, there is exactly no reason that cutthroat capitalism shouldn't be employed to the full extent that we had in the 1800s. Only far, far more efficiently.
I have this discussion all the time when people moan about house prices. The standard complaint is that prices are too high, "my parents could afford a house on a working class wage, why can't I"?
The error is thinking that the 50's to the 80's is the normal that we measure against, but this period is the anomaly. For most of human history, rich people owned everything and poor people suffered. There's no reason to think that the further we get from the 20th century, the more it will revert back to this mod
Re:Is it marketable? (Score:5, Interesting)
The reason our parents could afford a house on a working class wage and we cannot is simply that we earn less than they did. Yes, I'm not kidding here, in buying power we're worse off than our parents were. Well, most of us at least. A select few are actually better off. Then again, it's that select few that probably don't even notice it.
Our running costs also went up. And I'm not even talking about fluff like that we "need" cell phones and internet. Even if you dump that, we're nowhere near the expense level our parents dealt with. Yes, part of it is convenience. Most of it, though, is planned obsolescence. I do remember my dad repairing our TV, our washing machine and various other electronic devices around the house. Today, when one of them breaks, all you can do is throw it away and buy a new one. And not because you're too stupid to fix it, but because it CANNOT be repaired. Generally, the amount of things you can actually do yourself, build yourself and fix yourself has dwindled into insignificance. I remember my dad actually gathering his buddies and build an extension to our home. Can't do that no more, new building codes and other laws demand that you hire some "professional" to do it.
Professional only means here that he's doing it for money. Not that he has any fucking clue.
The list goes on. It's frustrating to know that you're reduced to being a consumer. And this learned helplessness is branching into other areas of our life. More and more people live by the creed of "can't do it anyway, why bother trying".
In all aspects of their life.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but factor in the lifetime of those things. I remember that we had our first TV for about 10 years, the second still lasted about 8. Today you're lucky if yours lasts you five. And don't get me started on computers.
The reason for this is that devices were repairable back then. And given the cost, repairing them was actually a GOOD idea.
But when it is simply impossible to repair your electronic devices anymore, you have to replace them. And yes, they got cheaper, at least relatively, but not by the fact
A lot of people have ditched Facebook (Score:1)
The next generation don't think Facebook is "cool". And Facebook's push for monetization is annoying existing users. It's getting by on momentum and critical mass, but I can see a new pretender overtaking it within the next 10 years.
hopefully it will finally be (Score:4, Funny)
What?! (Score:3)
No catgirls?!
Counter-argument to Woz (Score:4, Informative)
I predict it will be more like Idiocracy. In fact it's already begun.
Re: (Score:1)
This. I don't know anyone successful or smart that is a breeder. I've lived in a lot of different cities between the US and Europe, but I've decided to stay in Seattle since it seems the most enlightened area. Dogs outnumber kids almost two to one here. With only stupid people breeding, the human race is doomed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
a majority of your teens are strung out on heroin because its so great over there.
Cities in the desert (Score:2)
Makes perfect sense to me. It may just be a matter of economics:
In the past, cities tended to grow at strategic locations, or where it is relatively easy (read: cheap) to support a city. Like near a choke point between land masses. Or a river delta (easy transport up river). Or in the middle of an area with fertile agricultural land.
In a technological advanced society, it should be possible to recycle most raw materials (including water). Most food could be grown in 10-story greenhouses where crops don
Re: (Score:2)
Vegas is great Fuck You!
Re: Cities in the desert (Score:1)
New technology made each day, like the invention mentioned on
/. this week that can pull water out of desert air will lessen the shitty desert life.
Water re-use and recycling taken to new extremes to conserve water, intentional weather change (isn't there a Country with Olympics coming up talking about putting aluminum or something in the air to cause raining...), etc.
Make a financial incentive and it will come. People have been living in far shittier places for years, like the entire middle east.
Re: (Score:2)
If that's so, how do you explain Los Angeles?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It would be more general to say - cities are found where people have a reason for wanting to live in large numbers.
Historically that has meant most often natural nexuses of transportation, centers of industrial and other economic activity, and governmental administrative centers. And cities have a natural tendency toward self-reinforcing growth - once economic activity and large numbers of people are located at once place, more of both tends to follow.
In the case of Las Vegas its founding as a major city wa
Re: (Score:1)
I predict the islamization of the West and the return of slavery.
No, because here in the West we kept our guns.
Re: (Score:1)
No, because here in the West we kept our guns.
In Europe, the Islamists have more guns than the natives.
what else did Woz predict? (Score:2)
...Woz predicted portable laptops back in 1982,...
And what else did he predict that hasn't come true?
Laptops? In 1982? That really wasn't a stretch.
My predictions... (Score:2, Interesting)
A world market crash as rogue agents from various countries manipulate high speed trading markets for immediate gains, destabilizing the currently in-place market balance agreements between the top trading organizations around the globe. Apple shares will plummet to $1 per share, at which point Apple will be bought out by Costco, and the iPhone will be marketed in bulk packs of 25 and as a loss leader for Costco Internet Services. Costco Internet Services will actually be a division of Amazon run on the Ame
Caught in the myth (Score:1)
uncertainty and expert predictions (Score:2)
Flying cars.... (Score:2)
I remember when Disney and others predicted people would drive flying cars.
Can you imagine the unwashed masses piloting flying cars without any lanes? They drive shitty enough with land-based vehicles.
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously, the flying cars will be self-driving.
Wasn't the first to predict laptops (Score:5, Informative)
Woz predicted portable laptops back in 1982
Laptops were predicted in the September 1977 Scientific American article Microelectronics and the Personal Computer [dreammachin.es] by Alan C. Kay. That's just one prediction I happened to know, there may be earlier ones.
Re: (Score:2)
And the Osborne 1 *shipped* in July 1981. Yeah it was a luggable portable not a laptop, but imagining that it would shrink and add a battery isn't exactly a big leap.
Predictions are about as useful as MySpace stock (Score:2)
Alternatively (Score:2)
Unserious ruminations from Woz (Score:2)
We still have to solve the following insanely diff (Score:3)
1. Batteries that are 5x better than what we have today.
2. Artificial muscle to replace bulky inefficient motors.
3. Solar cells that are 3x cheaper than today's lowest cost.
4. Fusion energy (current viable path exists via MagLIF or ITER).
5. Cure stage IV cancer and autoimmune diseases reliably.
Re: We still have to solve the following insanely (Score:2)
Frankly by 2075 I think we may only be able to tackle #5 to some extent. Fusion energy, while technologically viable, is not going to happen due to the fact that politicians keep trying to pull funding. I doubt we'll be able to improve batteries or solar cells much by 2075. There is hardly any materials scientists that care about artificial muscle
.. so that one's not gonna happen either.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Missing Oxford comma (Score:1)
> He's convinced Apple, Google and Facebook will be bigger in 2075,"
He's convinced Apple that Google and Facebook will be bigger? How did he do that? And why did Apple need to be convinced?
Uhuh, I've heard this one before (Score:2)
colonies on the moon? travelling to other planets? flying cars? jetpacks? biodomes?
It'll take way more than 2075 for a colony on mars. It takes a decade to build a highway 100km long.
It took thirty years for cellphones to get a touchscreen.
People have been diagnosing themselves at home for millenia. The advancement was the doctor, not the diagnosis.
Doctor-free prescriptions are called illicit drugs.
Civilization doesn't move that fast, nor that way. Makes for a nice book though.
Mars. Sure. (Score:1)
I predict... (Score:2)
My prediction (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)