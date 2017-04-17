Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Slashdot Asks: What's Your Favorite Sci-Fi Movie?

Posted by msmash
Many say it's the golden age of science fiction cinema. And rightly so, every month, we have a couple of movies that bend the rules of science to explore possibilities that sometimes make us seriously consider if things we see on the big screen could actually be true. The advances in graphics, and thanks to ever-so-increasing video resolution, we're increasingly leaving the theaters with visually appealing memories. That said, there are plenty of movies made back in the day that are far from ever getting displaced by the reboots spree that the Hollywood is currently embarking. With readers suggesting us this question every week, we think it's time we finally asked, what's your favorite science-fiction movie? Also, what are some other sci-fi movies that you have really enjoyed but think they have not received enough praises or even much acknowledgement?

  • Bladerunner... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:23AM (#54248785)

    Bladerunner. The original with the overdubbing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fwarren ( 579763 )

      Agreed. I don't care that the movie is darker and more brooding and implies Deckard is replicant without the overdubbing. I don't care that Harrison Ford thought it was stupid to do the voice over and did it in the most passive aggressive monotone voice he could manage. Since the movie is shot in the film noir style, the monotone hardened detective voice over is perfect.

    • Clearly.

      Like other great Sci-Fi (Fritz Lang's Metropolis, The Day The Earth Stood Still, Westworld (the original), etc) it remains entertaining to this day. Aside from being a great movie, the thing I find most remarkable about BladeRunner is that it is almost 30 years old but if you didn't know that, you might think it was made last year.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Seconded.
      Philip K. Dick stories have made for quite a lot of movies, including Blade Runner, Total Recall and Minority Report.
      The Radio Free Albemuth filmatization was kind of a flop, though. I just don't think the Valis theme translates well to the screen. Ubik might be hard too, with all the switching between probabilistic realities.

      Faith of our Fathers is a short story I'd love to see make it to a movie.

  • The Fifth Element (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Corny, but a classic to enjoy for all time.

    • That one has a lot of cross over appeal, too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mfh ( 56 )

      Whenever this comes on tv, I stop and watch it. I can't help myself and I can't think of any other sci-fi that has the same grip on me.

  • Starship Troopers (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Starship Troopers. We can end all discussion now. It's about the greatest movie ever made. Anyone who disagree is a bug lover.

  • It's a toss-up (Score:5, Interesting)

    by dugancent ( 2616577 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:29AM (#54248829)

    Metropolis (1927) or The Fifth Element.

  • Oldie but Goodie (Score:5, Interesting)

    by s.petry ( 762400 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:29AM (#54248837)
    2001 Space Odyssey. "I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that."

  • Serenity (Score:4, Interesting)

    by JohnM4 ( 1709336 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:29AM (#54248839)

    Serenity

  • total recall (Score:4, Interesting)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:30AM (#54248845) Journal
    It's one of the few movies that has actually become more though provoking over time. Sure it's full of cheese and an-old but great story.

  • Silent Running... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:30AM (#54248847) Homepage

    "Silent Running" has never been my favorite movie (it would probably "Outland" with Sean Connery). But it has more science fiction than a lot of science fiction movies that came before or after. It fit the 1970's environmental theme quite well.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silent_Running [wikipedia.org]

    • I've already posted so I can't mod, but you're right. Not my favorite either but very deep.

    • Silent running was one of those rare flicks that walks a nice line between deep thought premises and entertaining story and expansive special effects (as opposed to intimate films which deserve their own category).

      Chief on my list is Blade Runner. ghost in the machine (1995) Clockwork Orange

      Silent running is good but it doesn't hold up with time very well.

      powerful intimate films:
      moon, ex machina, the man from earth, primer

      other low budget sci-fi with high entertainment value:
      The 13th floor (overshadowed b

      • Ones that sort of straddles the intimate/big effects
        District 9 . (south african alien flick)

        And ones that straddle the "sheer force of will", low budget, and goofy good category
        Iron sky
        sky commander and the world of tomorrow

        while the latter technically did get the hollywood budget treatement the back story is the key elements were done over 10 years on an old macintosh before being re-made.

        My main criteria here is films I enjoy watching again.

  • Moon (Score:3)

    by Altus ( 1034 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:30AM (#54248853) Homepage

    If only for kevin spacey's voice paired with emoji

  • Better yet, why don't you tell us yours,/I> msmash... but can you make it as entertaining as this line from your summary??

    ...that are far from ever getting displaced by the reboots spree that the Hollywood is currently embarking.

    Did you have to run that through a translator a couple times to get the desired effect? ;)

  • Still the best (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mrlinux11 ( 3713713 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:32AM (#54248869)
    Forbidden Planet

    • Good call

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CODiNE ( 27417 )

      SPOILER ALERT:

      I've spotted other movies with the same basic plot element... humans given god-like powers, but the subconscious ruins everything.

      Sphere is one I can remember. The others, I've forgotten...
      I think watching Legion (TV Series) had me thinking about this again. Everything could be a product of his own mind.

      I'd love to have a list of these.

  • I saw it four times in the movie theater and it was the first DVD I ever bought.
    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt01... [imdb.com]

  • 2001 (Score:5, Interesting)

    by k6mfw ( 1182893 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:32AM (#54248877)
    Because Kubrick did meticulous research from flat screen displays and glass cockpits. Also had all actors be boring just like the characters they portrayed, i.e. people that do space are not expressive like most actors (compare 2001 to 2010). Of course Kubrick missed a few things, like Pan Am no longer exist, we ignored the Moon after 1972. But then I'm old enough to remember seeing this movie in 1968 shown at Century theatres on Winchester Blvd, a time when it seemed only obvious because soon we will have men walked the surface of the Moon. And many people were around to remember reading the news of first flight of Wright Bros and Lindbergh's transatlantic flight. By the time they were retirement age, they can ride an airplane that comfortably flies across continents or oceans. Hey when I'll be their age, I can do the same with space travel. But no, still waiting to see who will walk the surface of the Moon again, still waiting for my flying car (oh wait there's roadable airplanes I cannot afford). However, we got computers to enable me to rant on the forums (can't do that with a HAL9000).

    • Because Kubrick did meticulous research from flat screen displays and glass cockpits. Also had all actors be boring just like the characters they portrayed, i.e. people that do space are not expressive like most actors (compare 2001 to 2010). Of course Kubrick missed a few things, like Pan Am no longer exist, we ignored the Moon after 1972. But then I'm old enough to remember seeing this movie in 1968 shown at Century theatres on Winchester Blvd, a time when it seemed only obvious because soon we will have men walked the surface of the Moon. And many people were around to remember reading the news of first flight of Wright Bros and Lindbergh's transatlantic flight. By the time they were retirement age, they can ride an airplane that comfortably flies across continents or oceans. Hey when I'll be their age, I can do the same with space travel. But no, still waiting to see who will walk the surface of the Moon again, still waiting for my flying car (oh wait there's roadable airplanes I cannot afford). However, we got computers to enable me to rant on the forums (can't do that with a HAL9000).

      The actors were not boring because space, they were boring because all humans were bored. They had mastered the solar system and apparently weren't concerned with war or poverty any more. They were waiting to evolve, so to speak.

  • Forbidden Planet (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:35AM (#54248921)
    first VHS movie i bought
    • Funny. The first VHS movie I bought was SPACEBALLS. I'm not saying it's my FAVORITE... Just first.

  • Enemy Mine (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Unknown User ( 4795349 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:36AM (#54248933)
    Because of the story it is based on, which I had read before. Westworld (1973) was also pretty good. Unfortunately, there are not so many good Science Fiction movies, although there are quite a few. I don't remember any good recent ones, even though I watch all of them. Metropolis with live classical piano accompaniment was also very good. They Live is also fantastic, and I also liked Solaris (1972). Many more, of course, but I'll stop there.

  • Not a 'great' movie, but for sure one of my favourites. =)

  • - I'll watch the five extant episodes of "Dynamo", by karmapirates, and pretend it's a short film. And hope the next episode is out soon.

  • Not a popular movie, but it's my favorite. It accomplishes the almost impossible task of thoroughly explaining 2001, for a start.

    Other things I like about it? HAL 9000 redeems himself. We find out what his problem was and who was responsible. Then HAL sacrifices himself to save lives.

    Another nice bit - the science in this movie is just about 100%. The zero gravity, the air brake scene, the actual 3d environment of space where the Discovery is simply tumbling. Space ships aren't moving around like

  • The red pill (Score:5, Interesting)

    by cahuenga ( 3493791 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:41AM (#54249001)
    Loved the fist Matrix movie. Philosophy, virtual reality, crazy new visual effects. I remember walking out of that movie and there was silence from the audience. Many were still processing the meaning and some were discovering brand-new ideas for the first time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ichthus ( 72442 )
      I agree completely, and I'm surprised I had to scroll so far down this page to find The Matrix. Such a great concept, so well-executed.

  • Colossus: The Forbin Project

    So many others,
    A Boy and His Dog
    Quintet
    Zazrdoz

    Oh yeah and I forgot, The Ice Pirates, fucking Robert Urich.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      oh yes that movie when powerful computers were big and caused people to question what if computers can think for themselves. Zardoz, I never understood that movie.
  • Maybe considered sci-fi/fantasy but hands down my favorite movie ever. I prefer the director's cut since it excludes some of the hand-holding voice-overs. The story is great, it was shot "film noir" style, has great sound track and an excellent cast. I think "Richard O'Brien" played a perfectly creepy stranger. I like how they cast Jennifer Connelly as the caring wife of her homely husband (Rufus Sewell). William Hurt played a great contemplative Det. Bumstead. I could go on.

    • I really hated the ending, it felt like they ran out of ideas and just decided to go for a huge battle.

    • agreed, cool all the way around and fantastically original story.

    • I really liked this movie a lot with such great visuals and a very cool idea for the plot. All the characters were superb as you mention. It was groundbreaking I believe in that it set the stage for other cool movie visuals like the recent Dr. Strange and Inception.

  • ST II Wrath of Kahn
    Matrix
    Bladerunner
    District 9
    Event Horizon
    Sphere
    Fifth Element
    Lucy was pretty good too. Looking forward to see how Valerian is... looks promising.
  • I posted 2001 as that was epic film, however TQOOS would be my favorite because if I see it shown on TV I will stop and watch it, I love watching Zsa Zsa Gabor in her beautiful dresses, hair, makeup, and her figure (also love her accent). I probably would not stop and watch 2001 if on a TV channel but then difficult to see on a TV set as need the big full screen. This campy space flick is a terrible plot but lots been written about the movie from using a Von Braun space station design to re-using sets from
  • I find that there are few movies that I can watch more than once, but I've seen The Thing many times and will watch again. The paranoia and fear among the characters is palpable, and there is no lame CGI.

  • ...and it is not a golden age. It is an age of moves made on a computer with a cheap reliance on phony computer special effects. Modern movies look totally phake.

  • As you as you start talking about "all times favorites", I think the well known movies like Star Wars come to mind for most of us. I agree with another poster that the first Matrix movie was also top-notch. That one bothers me though, only because the sequels derailed some of the things I liked best about the original. Basically, they took the story to different places I didn't think benefited it and I would have been happier if parts 2 and 3 were never made at all.

    One of the low budget sci-fi flicks I rea

  • ...for its thoughtful resolution of the time travel causality paradox.

  • Dark Star!

  • Ringworld (Score:4, Insightful)

    by KlomDark ( 6370 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:56AM (#54249173) Homepage Journal

    Oh wait, James Cameron's been sitting on the rights for that for almost two decades so he can waste our time with giant blue aliens encounter generic military stereotypes.

    Either use your rights, or give them to someone else already, John. My opinion of you has gone from top-notch to meh about you over the years. Shit or get off the pot.

    • If it's "rights sitting" that you're interested in, try "Rendezvous with Rama". Thank Morgan Freeman for that.

  • Fifth Element. Just like in real life, you know you have an arch nemesis out there, you just may never meet them. Your actions are always in direct conflict with theirs even if you never come face to face with them.

  • I'm surprised Howard The Duck hasn't been mentioned yet, I would have thought that was everyone's favourite sci-fi. Or are people not mentioning it because they see it more as a drama?

  • I think Gattaca deserves a mention (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Verdatum ( 1257828 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @12:11PM (#54249323)
    Gattaca followed the rules of what Science Fiction should be, from it's traditional meaning, extremely well. It took a scientific premise, and explored how the world would be shaped socially as a result of that premise. The result, forces the viewer to reexamine the current state of society in the present and their feelings about it. I really can't think of all that many films that do a good job of that.

    I love 2001, but many of the key themes are more in the realm of fantasy. I love Forbidden Planet but it's really an adaptation of The Tempest; replacing the sorcery with science. Metropolis is a beautiful film, but it hardly depends on the scientific themes to deliver its message. Same thing with most of the other dystopian films like Fahrenheit 451, Brave New World, 1984, or Logan's Run.

    But that's really the tricky part about "best science fiction". You've gotta get everyone to agree on what defines quality science fiction.

  • GATTACA would be my favorite, recently.

    Trouble is, I have many many favorites, almost impossible to pick just one, as "the favorite!"

  • Perhaps because despite its sensational title, cheesy special effects, and the fact that it's a low-budget rehash of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, it's actually quite thoughtful and intelligently executed. The monsters of the title aren't monsters at all, but aliens with understandable if scientifically preposterous motivations. Yet it doesn't fall into the modern who's-the-real-monster-here pitfall: the humans have legitimate reason to fear and even kill the aliens.

    One of the reasons I like this movie

  • No comment needed, but it won't let me post without one.

  • I'm still waiting for the "Tales of Known Space" to turn into a movie series.

