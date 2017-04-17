Slashdot Asks: What's Your Favorite Sci-Fi Movie? 305
Many say it's the golden age of science fiction cinema. And rightly so, every month, we have a couple of movies that bend the rules of science to explore possibilities that sometimes make us seriously consider if things we see on the big screen could actually be true. The advances in graphics, and thanks to ever-so-increasing video resolution, we're increasingly leaving the theaters with visually appealing memories. That said, there are plenty of movies made back in the day that are far from ever getting displaced by the reboots spree that the Hollywood is currently embarking. With readers suggesting us this question every week, we think it's time we finally asked, what's your favorite science-fiction movie? Also, what are some other sci-fi movies that you have really enjoyed but think they have not received enough praises or even much acknowledgement?
Bladerunner. The original with the overdubbing.
Agreed. I don't care that the movie is darker and more brooding and implies Deckard is replicant without the overdubbing. I don't care that Harrison Ford thought it was stupid to do the voice over and did it in the most passive aggressive monotone voice he could manage. Since the movie is shot in the film noir style, the monotone hardened detective voice over is perfect.
Clearly.
Like other great Sci-Fi (Fritz Lang's Metropolis, The Day The Earth Stood Still, Westworld (the original), etc) it remains entertaining to this day. Aside from being a great movie, the thing I find most remarkable about BladeRunner is that it is almost 30 years old but if you didn't know that, you might think it was made last year.
Seconded.
Philip K. Dick stories have made for quite a lot of movies, including Blade Runner, Total Recall and Minority Report.
The Radio Free Albemuth filmatization was kind of a flop, though. I just don't think the Valis theme translates well to the screen. Ubik might be hard too, with all the switching between probabilistic realities.
Faith of our Fathers is a short story I'd love to see make it to a movie.
The Fifth Element (Score:2)
Corny, but a classic to enjoy for all time.
Whenever this comes on tv, I stop and watch it. I can't help myself and I can't think of any other sci-fi that has the same grip on me.
Do not agree with no message. Hidden message: Even though you may be searching for an ideal life, there will always be someone out there who has ideals that are polar opposite of yours. And neither of you will know WHO the other is or may never meet face to face with the person(s) who is screwing up your ideal life. But each of your and their actions has an effect on each other. Some call this fate, however I call this cause and effect.
I remember the first one hitting the theaters in the late 60's. All the theater staff had on gorilla masks. Charlston Heston classic.
Starship Troopers (Score:2, Insightful)
Starship Troopers. We can end all discussion now. It's about the greatest movie ever made. Anyone who disagree is a bug lover.
I would like to know more.
It's a toss-up (Score:5, Interesting)
Metropolis (1927) or The Fifth Element.
Oldie but Goodie (Score:5, Interesting)
Serenity (Score:4, Interesting)
Serenity
total recall (Score:4, Interesting)
Silent Running... (Score:4, Insightful)
"Silent Running" has never been my favorite movie (it would probably "Outland" with Sean Connery). But it has more science fiction than a lot of science fiction movies that came before or after. It fit the 1970's environmental theme quite well.

I've already posted so I can't mod, but you're right. Not my favorite either but very deep.
The right blend of ingredients (Score:2)
Silent running was one of those rare flicks that walks a nice line between deep thought premises and entertaining story and expansive special effects (as opposed to intimate films which deserve their own category).
Chief on my list is Blade Runner. ghost in the machine (1995) Clockwork Orange
Silent running is good but it doesn't hold up with time very well.
powerful intimate films:
moon, ex machina, the man from earth, primer
other low budget sci-fi with high entertainment value:
The 13th floor (overshadowed by The Matrix)
Iron Sky, sitrict 9 (Score:2)
Ones that sort of straddles the intimate/big effects
District 9 . (south african alien flick)
And ones that straddle the "sheer force of will", low budget, and goofy good category
Iron sky
sky commander and the world of tomorrow
while the latter technically did get the hollywood budget treatement the back story is the key elements were done over 10 years on an old macintosh before being re-made.
My main criteria here is films I enjoy watching again.
Moon (Score:3)
If only for kevin spacey's voice paired with emoji
Better yet... (Score:2)
...that are far from ever getting displaced by the reboots spree that the Hollywood is currently embarking.
Did you have to run that through a translator a couple times to get the desired effect?
;)
Still the best (Score:4, Insightful)
Good call
SPOILER ALERT:
I've spotted other movies with the same basic plot element... humans given god-like powers, but the subconscious ruins everything.
Sphere is one I can remember. The others, I've forgotten...
I think watching Legion (TV Series) had me thinking about this again. Everything could be a product of his own mind.
I'd love to have a list of these.
Gattaca (Score:2)
I saw it four times in the movie theater and it was the first DVD I ever bought.

2001 (Score:5, Interesting)
Because Kubrick did meticulous research from flat screen displays and glass cockpits. Also had all actors be boring just like the characters they portrayed, i.e. people that do space are not expressive like most actors (compare 2001 to 2010). Of course Kubrick missed a few things, like Pan Am no longer exist, we ignored the Moon after 1972. But then I'm old enough to remember seeing this movie in 1968 shown at Century theatres on Winchester Blvd, a time when it seemed only obvious because soon we will have men walked the surface of the Moon. And many people were around to remember reading the news of first flight of Wright Bros and Lindbergh's transatlantic flight. By the time they were retirement age, they can ride an airplane that comfortably flies across continents or oceans. Hey when I'll be their age, I can do the same with space travel. But no, still waiting to see who will walk the surface of the Moon again, still waiting for my flying car (oh wait there's roadable airplanes I cannot afford). However, we got computers to enable me to rant on the forums (can't do that with a HAL9000).
The actors were not boring because space, they were boring because all humans were bored. They had mastered the solar system and apparently weren't concerned with war or poverty any more. They were waiting to evolve, so to speak.
Forbidden Planet (Score:3)
Enemy Mine (Score:4, Interesting)
Spaceballs (Score:2)
Not a 'great' movie, but for sure one of my favourites. =)
Can't think of one I'd call "good", so - (Score:2)
2010 (Score:2)
Not a popular movie, but it's my favorite. It accomplishes the almost impossible task of thoroughly explaining 2001, for a start.
Other things I like about it? HAL 9000 redeems himself. We find out what his problem was and who was responsible. Then HAL sacrifices himself to save lives.
Another nice bit - the science in this movie is just about 100%. The zero gravity, the air brake scene, the actual 3d environment of space where the Discovery is simply tumbling. Space ships aren't moving around like
The red pill (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Colossus: The Forbin Project (Score:2)
Colossus: The Forbin Project
So many others,
A Boy and His Dog
Quintet
Zazrdoz
Oh yeah and I forgot, The Ice Pirates, fucking Robert Urich.
Dark City (Score:2)
I really hated the ending, it felt like they ran out of ideas and just decided to go for a huge battle.
I really liked this movie a lot with such great visuals and a very cool idea for the plot. All the characters were superb as you mention. It was groundbreaking I believe in that it set the stage for other cool movie visuals like the recent Dr. Strange and Inception.
Too many... (Score:2)
Matrix
Bladerunner
District 9
Event Horizon
Sphere
Fifth Element
Lucy was pretty good too. Looking forward to see how Valerian is... looks promising.
The Queen of Outer Space (Score:2)
John Carpenter's The Thing (Score:2)
Children of Men and Dune (Score:2)
...and it is not a golden age. It is an age of moves made on a computer with a cheap reliance on phony computer special effects. Modern movies look totally phake.
Lesser praised sci-fi .... (Score:2)
As you as you start talking about "all times favorites", I think the well known movies like Star Wars come to mind for most of us. I agree with another poster that the first Matrix movie was also top-notch. That one bothers me though, only because the sequels derailed some of the things I liked best about the original. Basically, they took the story to different places I didn't think benefited it and I would have been happier if parts 2 and 3 were never made at all.
One of the low budget sci-fi flicks I rea
The Final Countdown (Score:2)
...for its thoughtful resolution of the time travel causality paradox.
Without a doubt... (Score:2)
Dark Star!
Ringworld (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh wait, James Cameron's been sitting on the rights for that for almost two decades so he can waste our time with giant blue aliens encounter generic military stereotypes.
Either use your rights, or give them to someone else already, John. My opinion of you has gone from top-notch to meh about you over the years. Shit or get off the pot.
Re: (Score:3)
Easy choice (Score:2)
Fifth Element. Just like in real life, you know you have an arch nemesis out there, you just may never meet them. Your actions are always in direct conflict with theirs even if you never come face to face with them.
Amazon Women on the Moon (Score:2)
"The Host" or "Moon" (Score:2)
nt
Howard The Duck (Score:2)
I'm surprised Howard The Duck hasn't been mentioned yet, I would have thought that was everyone's favourite sci-fi. Or are people not mentioning it because they see it more as a drama?
I think Gattaca deserves a mention (Score:4, Interesting)
I love 2001, but many of the key themes are more in the realm of fantasy. I love Forbidden Planet but it's really an adaptation of The Tempest; replacing the sorcery with science. Metropolis is a beautiful film, but it hardly depends on the scientific themes to deliver its message. Same thing with most of the other dystopian films like Fahrenheit 451, Brave New World, 1984, or Logan's Run.
But that's really the tricky part about "best science fiction". You've gotta get everyone to agree on what defines quality science fiction.
GATTACA (Score:2)
GATTACA would be my favorite, recently.
Trouble is, I have many many favorites, almost impossible to pick just one, as "the favorite!"
I Married a Monster from Outer Space (Score:2)
Perhaps because despite its sensational title, cheesy special effects, and the fact that it's a low-budget rehash of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, it's actually quite thoughtful and intelligently executed. The monsters of the title aren't monsters at all, but aliens with understandable if scientifically preposterous motivations. Yet it doesn't fall into the modern who's-the-real-monster-here pitfall: the humans have legitimate reason to fear and even kill the aliens.
One of the reasons I like this movie
The Day the Earth Stood Still (Score:2)
Serenity! (Score:2)
I'm still waiting for the "Tales of Known Space" to turn into a movie series.
"Show me a successful sci-fi movie that's not a remake, sequel/prequel or spin-off in the last ten years."
The Martian?
Interstellar?
Arrival?
Re: Golden age of remakes maybe (Score:2)
I think the point is, no-one is going to remember them in the same class as Space Odyssey, Star Wars (technically Fantasy not Sci Fi), Matrix, Alien, etc. They're big now, but in the long time frame they'll be forgotten.
Mine: (Score:5, Informative)
In whatever order I'm in the mood for, which varies:
Bladerunner - the original, with the narration.
Firefly - TV show same. These were just plain fun, except for the pilot's death, which struck me as uncalled for.
Starship Troopers - loved the twisted angle on government. Great bugs. Would you like to know more?
Paul - hilarious, totally non-serious SF.
Alien (original) - great SF horror, and great SF besides.
Terminator - original
The Martian - really good hard SF, quite rare to find
Code 46 (Score:2)
More original ideas per minute than any other sci fi film. And the ideas are subtle, not force fed. Samantha Morton's best work.
Equilibrium
Paycheck
Barbarella
Galaxy Quest (a movie without flaws)
Jumper
Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai
>> Many say it's the golden age of science fiction cinema Slashdot editors must be getting dumber or I'm getting older. Show me a successful sci-fi movie that's not a remake, sequel/prequel or spin-off in the last ten years. On second thought, I'll vote for "dumber."
Interstellar. Moon. Inception. District 9. The Martian. Ex Machina.
They aren't all my favorites, but they're all original (the Martian is an adaptation, not sure if that counts). And they are all firmly sci fi.
Re: Golden age of remakes maybe (Score:5, Interesting)
I would also put some of those originals (and their contemporaries) in the top tier: The Day the Earth Stood Still, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Thing from Another World, War of the Worlds... Obviously, you have to forgive the limited special effects of the day, but some of the stories were every bit as good as the top-rated films today.
And, though it's not a movie per-se, um... Twilight Zone anyone?
Why do you think moon is overrated? I barely heard about it, and really enjoyed it when I watched it. (I can understand and agree regarding the rest).
Edge of Tomorrow came out in 2014, a scant 3 years ago.
Interstellar came out in 2014, a scant 3 years ago.
Looper came out in 2012. It wasn't as big as the other ones I've mentioned, but its box office returns were 6x its production budget (which is much better than some of the bigger names above).
Gravity, 2013, might be argued to not be sci-fi but science fact, but presuming we can reasonably call it Sci fi, it did pretty well, bringing in about $723M in revenues.
Inception, 2011, made approximately 5.5x its budget and brought in around $826M, which is successful by most people's account
District 9, 2009, brought in only around $210M, but only cost around $30M or so, so a 7x multiplier, and hugely popular

Now, it's likely -- this being Slashdot -- that someone will argue that some/all of these movies aren't good, or particularly original. That's fine. The original claim was "no successful Sci-fi movies in the last decade who aren't remakes, [s|pr]equel, or spin-offs. None of these movies are that.
Re:Golden age of remakes maybe (Score:5, Funny)
Right, right, right... but apart from Avatar, Edge of Tomorrow, Interstellar, Looper, Gravity, Inception, and District 9, what have the Romans ever done for us?!
Re: (Score:2)
District 9, 2009, brought in only around $210M, but only cost around $30M or so, so a 7x multiplier, and hugely popular
District 9 wasn't too bad, but I still think it would have been a lot better in it's original form as a Halo movie. Forward Unto Dawn was surprisingly good, and the story behind Halo easily lends itself to film. It's also a well-known brand, and even people who aren't into sci-fi played Halo. Even the little live-action short for The Division wasn't too bad.
Re: (Score:2)
> Avatar came out in 2009, 8 years ago. You could argue there are some derivative ideas in it (as you could argue for any other work of fiction these days), but it was not a remake, not a sequel/prequel, and not a spin-off.
Avatar was a 100% remake of "Dances with Wolves" -- and I'm saying that as someone who bought the BluRay the instant it was available AND The Ultimate Fan's Guide to Avatar [amazon.com]
You might enjoy these reads:
* Avatar: A Multi-Dimensional Pop Parable for Ascension [realitysandwich.com]
* The Theology of Avatar [ezinearticles.com]
What ma
Re: (Score:2)
Not borrowed stolen [hollywoodandswine.com]. James Cameron admitted it himself, and he won a plagiarism lawsuit because of it.
Re: (Score:2)
For example, I'm pretty sure that
Anne Hathaway’s Husband Begs Her to Stop Practicing Oscar Acceptance Speech
and John Hinckley, Jr. Furious to Discover Jodie Foster is Gay 32 Years Too Late
Aren't to be taken too seriously
:)
Avatar was a 100% remake of "Dances with Wolves"
There are a lot of "going native" stories it draws upon. It definitely evokes the feeling of Dances with Wolves the most, but I think there's a strong dose of Dune in there as well (which predated Dances' in book and film).
It hinted that plants were conscious.
Hinted? Sully talks to a tree (who also happens to be their god) and the next day about 5 different species of animals show up to help. That's pretty much in your face that plants were conscious. Plus when they were trying to save Weaver's character all the villagers were connected to the tree just like they do with animals. The whole idea behind Pandora was the very Native American (and found on multiple other indigenous religions as well) notion that everything had a spirit and everything is connected
Avatar came out in 2009, 8 years ago. You could argue there are some derivative ideas in it (as you could argue for any other work of fiction these days), but it was not a remake, not a sequel/prequel, and not a spin-off.
You mean "Dances with Smurfs"? While Avatar is an enjoyable movie, the story and pacing is near spot-on with "Dances with Wolves" and "FernGully: The Last Rainforest". The plot wasn't just a derivative, it was a copy.
I'll buy him a Geritol if the rest of you will just GTFO my lawn.
OK, fine, this guy had a point. It's not the "Golden Age" (I'd go 1970's for that) but its true sci-fi isn't completely dead/Marvel-ized yet either.
I think that's a perfectly fair assessment. It's impossible to call the current crop of Sci-Fi movies the "golden age", when quite frankly, very few of them are very rememberable, and probably none will show up on anyone's top 100 all time movies list 20 years from now. That said, this isn't the dark ages either. A decade ago there were a lot fewer Sci-Fi movies being made than today.
Avatar? Surely that was within the last decade...
Yeah he's just cranky; there have been lots of good original science fiction films in the last decade, though Avatar was original in the strictest sense and incredibly derivative in other ways.
I don't think there is a single story that isn't derivative in some ways.
District Moon.
You forgot to mention his bigger-in-the-inside spaceship fuelled by helium-3 piloted by the android who aspires to be human.
Star Wars easily. If you saw it back in when it was released, it was a life changing event!
So many other great ones out there too, I'm enjoying the majority of the lists so far. But nobody has mentioned the original scary monster space movie:
Alien
And I don't think I've seen any of the big Japanese anime films mentioned so within my top 2 or 3 is:
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Finally, my favorite during my college days, even the trailer blew me away:
The Matrix
I was a teen when it first came out, and I have never seen it. At the time, I and my friends thought it stupid and infantile, with a Soap Opera for a plot. I have never seen any evidence we were wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, Night Watch really was something special. Nothing had that look when it came out... love that movie!
Old School : Darkstar (Score:2)
Has to be Darkstar, John Carpenters directorial debut, co written with O'Bannon. It is notable not least for the reuse of the alien beach ball as the star of Alien some six years later. Darkstar is possibly the best $60,000 ever spent on a movie. If you do not tell anyone else I can let on that it can be found on YouTube in a fairly low resolution. Absolute classic and funny as hell. Star Wars is of course Cowboys and Indians in space for twelve year olds.
Liked it a lot, forgot about it until you mentioned it, good choice.
I saw it a few weeks ago, and it was awesome! I searched it out as I had read it was based on Heinlein's work.
Honestly, I think most of Heinlein's work should be made into movies.
The alternate ending version.