Slashdot Asks: What's Your Favorite Sci-Fi Movie?

Posted by msmash
Many say it's the golden age of science fiction cinema. And rightly so, every month, we have a couple of movies that bend the rules of science to explore possibilities that sometimes make us seriously consider if things we see on the big screen could actually be true. The advances in graphics, and thanks to ever-so-increasing video resolution, we're increasingly leaving the theaters with visually appealing memories. That said, there are plenty of movies made back in the day that are far from ever getting displaced by the reboots spree that the Hollywood is currently embarking. With readers suggesting us this question every week, we think it's time we finally asked, what's your favorite science-fiction movie? Also, what are some other sci-fi movies that you have really enjoyed but think they have not received enough praises or even much acknowledgement?

Slashdot Asks: What's Your Favorite Sci-Fi Movie?

  • Bladerunner... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bladerunner. The original with the overdubbing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fwarren ( 579763 )

      Agreed. I don't care that the movie is darker and more brooding and implies Deckard is replicant without the overdubbing. I don't care that Harrison Ford thought it was stupid to do the voice over and did it in the most passive aggressive monotone voice he could manage. Since the movie is shot in the film noir style, the monotone hardened detective voice over is perfect.

    • Agree on that! Blade runner was a classic.

    • Clearly.

      Like other great Sci-Fi (Fritz Lang's Metropolis, The Day The Earth Stood Still, Westworld (the original), etc) it remains entertaining to this day. Aside from being a great movie, the thing I find most remarkable about BladeRunner is that it is almost 30 years old but if you didn't know that, you might think it was made last year.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Seconded.
      Philip K. Dick stories have made for quite a lot of movies, including Blade Runner, Total Recall and Minority Report.
      The Radio Free Albemuth filmatization was kind of a flop, though. I just don't think the Valis theme translates well to the screen. Ubik might be hard too, with all the switching between probabilistic realities.

      Faith of our Fathers is a short story I'd love to see make it to a movie.

  • Starship Troopers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Starship Troopers. We can end all discussion now. It's about the greatest movie ever made. Anyone who disagree is a bug lover.

  • Star Wars

    • Star Wars easily. If you saw it back in when it was released, it was a life changing event!

      So many other great ones out there too, I'm enjoying the majority of the lists so far. But nobody has mentioned the original scary monster space movie:

      Alien

      And I don't think I've seen any of the big Japanese anime films mentioned so within my top 2 or 3 is:

      Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

      Finally, my favorite during my college days, even the trailer blew me away:

      The Matrix

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      Where spacecraft traveling interstellar distances at superluminal speeds. Engage the enemy like WWII fighters (well Steven modeled manuveurs from that war's combat footage), larger ships engaged each other like 18th century navies. And it had flaming fireballs and thunderous explosions in the vacuum of space, yeah!
  • The Man in the White Suit [imdb.com] meets all the criteria for science fiction, and it stars Alec Guinness and Joan Greenwood!

  • It's a toss-up (Score:3)

    by dugancent ( 2616577 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:29AM (#54248829)

    Metropolis (1927) or The Fifth Element.

  • Oldie but Goodie (Score:3)

    by s.petry ( 762400 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:29AM (#54248837)
    2001 Space Odyssey. "I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that."

  • Serenity

  • It's one of the few movies that has actually become more though provoking over time. Sure it's full of cheese and an-old but great story.

  • Silent Running... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:30AM (#54248847) Homepage

    "Silent Running" has never been my favorite movie (it would probably "Outland" with Sean Connery). But it has more science fiction than a lot of science fiction movies that came before or after. It fit the 1970's environmental theme quite well.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silent_Running [wikipedia.org]

    • I've already posted so I can't mod, but you're right. Not my favorite either but very deep.

    • Silent running was one of those rare flicks that walks a nice line between deep thought premises and entertaining story and expansive special effects (as opposed to intimate films which deserve their own category).

      Chief on my list is Blade Runner. ghost in the machine (1995) Clockwork Orange

      Silent running is good but it doesn't hold up with time very well.

      powerful intimate films:
      moon, ex machina, the man from earth, primer

      other low budget sci-fi with high entertainment value:
      The 13th floor (overshadowed b

  • Moon (Score:2)

    by Altus ( 1034 )

    If only for kevin spacey's voice paired with emoji

  • Better yet, why don't you tell us yours,/I> msmash... but can you make it as entertaining as this line from your summary??

    ...that are far from ever getting displaced by the reboots spree that the Hollywood is currently embarking.

    Did you have to run that through a translator a couple times to get the desired effect? ;)

  • Still the best (Score:3)

    by mrlinux11 ( 3713713 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:32AM (#54248869)
    Forbidden Planet

    • Good call

    • Absolutely correct. This is the reason we won't need artificial super intelligence to destroy ourselves. Our "make the robot do it" mindset will lead to Sol III as the next Altair IV.
    • "Forbidden Planet" for me too. Also "Blade Runner" and maybe the original "War of the Worlds."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CODiNE ( 27417 )

      SPOILER ALERT:

      I've spotted other movies with the same basic plot element... humans given god-like powers, but the subconscious ruins everything.

      Sphere is one I can remember. The others, I've forgotten...
      I think watching Legion (TV Series) had me thinking about this again. Everything could be a product of his own mind.

      I'd love to have a list of these.

  • I saw it four times in the movie theater and it was the first DVD I ever bought.
    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt01... [imdb.com]

  • 2001 (Score:4, Interesting)

    by k6mfw ( 1182893 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:32AM (#54248877)
    Because Kubrick did meticulous research from flat screen displays and glass cockpits. Also had all actors be boring just like the characters they portrayed, i.e. people that do space are not expressive like most actors (compare 2001 to 2010). Of course Kubrick missed a few things, like Pan Am no longer exist, we ignored the Moon after 1972. But then I'm old enough to remember seeing this movie in 1968 shown at Century theatres on Winchester Blvd, a time when it seemed only obvious because soon we will have men walked the surface of the Moon. And many people were around to remember reading the news of first flight of Wright Bros and Lindbergh's transatlantic flight. By the time they were retirement age, they can ride an airplane that comfortably flies across continents or oceans. Hey when I'll be their age, I can do the same with space travel. But no, still waiting to see who will walk the surface of the Moon again, still waiting for my flying car (oh wait there's roadable airplanes I cannot afford). However, we got computers to enable me to rant on the forums (can't do that with a HAL9000).

    • Because Kubrick did meticulous research from flat screen displays and glass cockpits. Also had all actors be boring just like the characters they portrayed, i.e. people that do space are not expressive like most actors (compare 2001 to 2010). Of course Kubrick missed a few things, like Pan Am no longer exist, we ignored the Moon after 1972. But then I'm old enough to remember seeing this movie in 1968 shown at Century theatres on Winchester Blvd, a time when it seemed only obvious because soon we will have men walked the surface of the Moon. And many people were around to remember reading the news of first flight of Wright Bros and Lindbergh's transatlantic flight. By the time they were retirement age, they can ride an airplane that comfortably flies across continents or oceans. Hey when I'll be their age, I can do the same with space travel. But no, still waiting to see who will walk the surface of the Moon again, still waiting for my flying car (oh wait there's roadable airplanes I cannot afford). However, we got computers to enable me to rant on the forums (can't do that with a HAL9000).

      The actors were not boring because space, they were boring because all humans were bored. They had mastered the solar system and apparently weren't concerned with war or poverty any more. They were waiting to evolve, so to speak.

  • BUTTERFLY EFFECT

  • Forbidden Planet (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:35AM (#54248921)
    first VHS movie i bought
    • Funny. The first VHS movie I bought was SPACEBALLS. I'm not saying it's my FAVORITE... Just first.
  • Because of the story it is based on, which I had read before. Westworld (1973) was also pretty good. Unfortunately, there are not so many good Science Fiction movies, although there are quite a few. I don't remember any good recent ones, even though I watch all of them. Metropolis with live classical piano accompaniment was also very good. They Live is also fantastic, and I also liked Solaris (1972). Many more, of course, but I'll stop there.

  • Not a 'great' movie, but for sure one of my favourites. =)

  • Night Watch (Russian: , Nochnoy dozor) is a 2004 Russian urban fantasy supernatural thriller film written and directed by Timur Bekmambetov. It is loosely based on the novel The Night Watch by Sergei Lukyanenko, and is the first part of a duology, followed by Day Watch. You have to watch both movies to get the complete narrative and it is friggin awesome! This is one of the best sci-fi/fantasy movies I have ever seen!

    • Yeah, Night Watch really was something special. Nothing had that look when it came out... love that movie!

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by kfh227 ( 1219898 )
        Did you see Daywatch? If not, you need to watch both back to back. The conclusion is friggin awesome! One of my friends that is a movie buff didn't understand the conclusion of Nightwatch till I explained it to him. It is one of the best ending to a movie ever and ties the two movies together like no other movie I have ever seen. You need to do this!
    • Hard To Be A God (2013) is also good.
  • - I'll watch the five extant episodes of "Dynamo", by karmapirates, and pretend it's a short film. And hope the next episode is out soon.

  • Not a popular movie, but it's my favorite. It accomplishes the almost impossible task of thoroughly explaining 2001, for a start.

    Other things I like about it? HAL 9000 redeems himself. We find out what his problem was and who was responsible. Then HAL sacrifices himself to save lives.

    Another nice bit - the science in this movie is just about 100%. The zero gravity, the air brake scene, the actual 3d environment of space where the Discovery is simply tumbling. Space ships aren't moving around like

  • The red pill (Score:3)

    by cahuenga ( 3493791 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:41AM (#54249001)
    Loved the fist Matrix movie. Philosophy, virtual reality, crazy new visual effects. I remember walking out of that movie and there was silence from the audience. Many were still processing the meaning and some were discovering brand-new ideas for the first time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ichthus ( 72442 )
      I agree completely, and I'm surprised I had to scroll so far down this page to find The Matrix. Such a great concept, so well-executed.

  • A New Hope was great but it suffered from some plot holes, plot pacing issues, some special effects rushes, and just a general lack of polish. Empire was a professional effort with proper production, budget, director, an better emphasis on acting and character development, better scripting, Yoda, and, last but not least: Lando.

    It was dark and deep and delved into the truth nature of the Force. It brought out emotions that the first movie could not. It has more creative planets and better dialogue.

    I don

  • Colossus: The Forbin Project

    So many others,
    A Boy and His Dog
    Quintet
    Zazrdoz

    Oh yeah and I forgot, The Ice Pirates, fucking Robert Urich.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      oh yes that movie when powerful computers were big and caused people to question what if computers can think for themselves. Zardoz, I never understood that movie.
  • Maybe considered sci-fi/fantasy but hands down my favorite movie ever. I prefer the director's cut since it excludes some of the hand-holding voice-overs. The story is great, it was shot "film noir" style, has great sound track and an excellent cast. I think "Richard O'Brien" played a perfectly creepy stranger. I like how they cast Jennifer Connelly as the caring wife of her homely husband (Rufus Sewell). William Hurt played a great contemplative Det. Bumstead. I could go on.
  • ST II Wrath of Kahn
    Matrix
    Bladerunner
    District 9
    Event Horizon
    Sphere
    Fifth Element
    Lucy was pretty good too. Looking forward to see how Valerian is... looks promising.
  • I posted 2001 as that was epic film, however TQOOS would be my favorite because if I see it shown on TV I will stop and watch it, I love watching Zsa Zsa Gabor in her beautiful dresses, hair, makeup, and her figure (also love her accent). I probably would not stop and watch 2001 if on a TV channel but then difficult to see on a TV set as need the big full screen. This campy space flick is a terrible plot but lots been written about the movie from using a Von Braun space station design to re-using sets from
  • I find that there are few movies that I can watch more than once, but I've seen The Thing many times and will watch again. The paranoia and fear among the characters is palpable, and there is no lame CGI.

  • ...and it is not a golden age. It is an age of moves made on a computer with a cheap reliance on phony computer special effects. Modern movies look totally phake.

  • As you as you start talking about "all times favorites", I think the well known movies like Star Wars come to mind for most of us. I agree with another poster that the first Matrix movie was also top-notch. That one bothers me though, only because the sequels derailed some of the things I liked best about the original. Basically, they took the story to different places I didn't think benefited it and I would have been happier if parts 2 and 3 were never made at all.

    One of the low budget sci-fi flicks I rea

  • But many of Cronenberg's flics have sci-fi elements. Also, They Live [imdb.com] is a underrated gem, though, if only for Rowdy Roddy Piper's surprising acting skills. But then, what do you expect from a professional wrestler.
  • Is a fantastic, well acted, well written sci-fi movie with good characters trying to solve a scientific problem with the sun. It shows the limitations we as human beings have with space travel and puts the crew of Icarus 2 into situations that are believable based on potential travel to the sun.

    And then in the last 1/3 of the movie it turns into generic slasher movie in SPAAAAAACE for some inexplicable reason. Just completely 2 different movies. But those first 2/3 are really good.

  • ...for its thoughtful resolution of the time travel causality paradox.

  • Dark Star!

  • Oh wait, James Cameron's been sitting on the rights for that for almost two decades so he can waste our time with giant blue aliens encounter generic military stereotypes.

    Either use your rights, or give them to someone else already, John. My opinion of you has gone from top-notch to meh about you over the years. Shit or get off the pot.

    • If it's "rights sitting" that you're interested in, try "Rendezvous with Rama". Thank Morgan Freeman for that.

  • Fifth Element. Just like in real life, you know you have an arch nemesis out there, you just may never meet them. Your actions are always in direct conflict with theirs even if you never come face to face with them.

