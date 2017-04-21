Court Rules Fan Subtitles On TV and Movies Are Illegal (thenextweb.com) 56
A court has just ruled that making fan subtitles or translations is not protected by the law. From a report: A Dutch group called the Free Subtitles Foundation took anti-piracy group BREIN to court over "fansubbing." BREIN has previously been active in taking fan subtitles and translations offline, and the Foundation was hoping a Dutch court would come down on the side of fair use. The court didn't quite see it that way. It ruled that making subtitles without permission from the property owners amounted to copyright infringement. BREIN wasn't unsympathetic, but said it couldn't allow fansubbers to continue doing what they're doing.
Sucks, but derivative work (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Um.. no. Just like you can't just re encode a movie, you can't do a sentence by sentence translation, as the original material is copied in a form.
Automatic translation would be fine as long as they weren't transferred.
"Gag dubs" should also be fine.
Re: (Score:3)
Um.. no. Just like you can't just re encode a movie, you can't do a sentence by sentence translation, as the original material is copied in a form.
I have been learning a foreign language over the last few years and the one thing I have concluded is that translation is an art form. One must convert the original language into a concept and then restate that concept in the target language in a natural way that makes sense to the target audience. The translation may look entirely different than the source material. And two people may translate the same material very differently. Transcription may be one thing but I would think translation would be pro
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is reading a book aloud derivative work? Maybe if you are selling it as an audio book, but sharing is caring, not work!
It's "public performance", which is a no-no.
Monopolizing culture is a profitable endeavour.
Re: (Score:2)
So what? Merely being a derivative work is not a sufficient condition to make it "illegal;" it should have been ruled to be Fair Use.
Re: (Score:2)
So what? Merely being a derivative work is not a sufficient condition to make it "illegal;" it should have been ruled to be Fair Use.
Sadly, derivative work [wikipedia.org] in intellectual property (copyright) is NOT fair use...
Whelp, there goes Google Translate, eh? (Score:1)
Is this because the original content (video) is being published along with the translations? What about other translation or transcribing tools (like for the hearing impaired)?
Re: (Score:1)
No, this is news for the hearing impaired [youtube.com]
Isn't that obvious? (Score:1)
I don't know any better example of "derivative work" than translations
Promoting Progress of Science and useful Arts? (Score:4, Interesting)
According to the United States Constitution, the purpose of copyright is...
What is the pupose of copyright in the Netherlands, and how does this ruling support that purpose?
Re:Promoting Progress of Science and useful Arts? (Score:5, Insightful)
The purpose of copyright in Netherlands is the same as in UK and Sweden:
1. To incarcerate and punish the nationals for the sake of foreigners and their wallets.
2. To maximize the outflow of cash from the local economy into foreign wallets.
3. To proudly look at the American owners, let your tongue out, and wag your tail so you can be called a good puppy boy
and patted on the head for doing actions 1. and 2.
Re: (Score:2)
2. To maximize the outflow of cash from the local economy into foreign wallets.
A good example would be: Directive 2011/77/EU [wikipedia.org] on the term of protection of copyright and certain related rights.
As EDRi [edri.org] put it:
In short, this is a piece of European legislation which is almost impressively bad. It achieves the worst of all available outcomes, disadvantaging young performers, placing a barrier between citizens and their culture and producing a net loss of money from the EU to the US [americanassembly.org].
Re: (Score:2)
According to the United States Constitution, the purpose of copyright is...
What the purpose is according to the constitution and what it is actually used for hasn't been the same thing in a long long time. Not in the Netherlands, definitely not in the USA.
Won't Be Popular, But Here's The Plaintiff's View (Score:1, Funny)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSYk8ofhYFY
Re: (Score:2)
Came to post this link. Left satisfied.
Well too bad for them (Score:1, Interesting)
because such a stupid ruling will never be enforceable. Meanwhile anyone who is a liberal and a globalists disagrees with anyone attempting to stonewall the freedom of communication which sees different people coming together through mediums such as entertainment, where political and social aspects implicated by fan-subbing vastly outweigh BREIN's opinions and the opinions of the copyright cartel behind them using this ruling as a smokescreen precedent to censor and attack freedom of expression down the lin
Re: (Score:1)
Question is profit (Score:3)
If they are selling the movie without having paid for it, that's definitely copyright violation. But the fan subtitling people do not have to do that.
If you do it yourself and do not sell anything, that's not copyright theft.
If you buy the right to make and sell copies of the movie, then you are legally selling the item.
If someone else pays you for your subtitles but you only sell them a timed set of subtitles without the movie, then you are not breaking the law. If they already have (or get) the right to display/sell the movie and they combine your time subtitles, then no one is breaking the law.
Re: (Score:1)
What's extra funny is that there is a willing market that isn't being served officially, just by fansubbers. If I can't pay them, they won't be getting my money one way or the other. I know people who go out of their way to IMPORT foreign content to pay, despite having to find fansubs to get the most out of it. But instead of putting their resources into serving large, untapped markets, they focus on people who would never pay them in the first place. It really puts things into perspective.
Copyright is for the profit of the creator (Score:4, Interesting)
Copyright should not preclude fansubs or fandubs until there is content in that language for sale/rent to the public. If you won't serve a market, there is no reasonable expectation for financial benefit and thus fair use precludes you from shutting out fansubs and the like.
Re: (Score:1)
It should also serve as a reminder that translations in different languages can have extremely different forms from the original due to lingual barriers,
whereby fansubs can sometimes even more accurately translate (reconstruct for local audiences) the meanings and wordplay for non-native understanding,
than licensed subs which sometimes are also censored or edited for sociopolitical reasons.
So by any and all means, attempting to play copyright police with fansubbing can be dangerous or destructive depending
No it isn't. (Score:2)
No, copyright is for promot[ing] the progress of science and the useful arts. Enabling the creator to profit is only a means to that end.
Re: (Score:2)
That's in the US (in theory). This is the Netherlands. I'm not sure what the Dutch goverment has stated as the purpose of copyright.
Re: (Score:2)
No, copyright is for promot[ing] the progress of science and the useful arts.
Copyright is a form of social engineering. Once you get away from protecting life, liberty, and [real] property, everything goes to hell where the government is concerned.
There are winners and there are losers. Almost always, due to concentrated benefits and diffuse costs [commentarius.com] the winners are small interests and the losers are the rest of the People. This subbing case is a clear example of that.
But until those People mature and reali
Copyright should have an availablity requirement (Score:1)
If the rights-holder is unwilling to provide copies (or in this case translations) then they should not be able to prevent others from doing so. This is currently a huge problem with out-of-print books as well.
Re: (Score:3)
Me not selling something today doesn't mean I won't want to sell it tomorrow. The issue with out of print books should be addressed by having reasonable copyright term limits.
Re: (Score:2)
Fair point. You can have until next Thursday.
Re: (Score:1)
This is one of the cases where spread of culture and a discussion on the ownership of language and implications behind this discussion, are more important than some self-righteous copyright prick trying to play "Masters of the Universe" because he treats copyright like ISIS treats the Quran.
This is now something bigger than the "creators" and their wallets, and i find it sad that the Dutch judicial system was too narrow-minded (or bribed) to properly
discuss this.
Re: (Score:1)
I believe the word is 'compulsory licensing'. If you want copyright/patent protection, you should be required to license it for a reasonable price. But, since the public doesn't give a damn, it ain't gonna happen.
Unusual way to be offended (Score:2)
So, if I see a fire break out and I put it out on my own, am I infringing on the work of the firefighter that either were not called or had not yet arrived?
Sure, you are producing a textual version of the movie, but it would be utilized in conjunction with th
Re: (Score:3)
I can't believe you would spoil Die Hard like that. Have you no pity, no compassion, no feeling for your fellow man/woman/small furry creature from Alpha Centauri?
Re: (Score:2)
Are they subtitling, or distributing the movie? (Score:2)
Most fansubs I have seen are rips and re-encodes of the video with the subtitles baked into the video. That is clearly a derived work and subject to copyright law. If they just distributed an
.srt file then they might not have the problem. There's technical issues with rendering the .srt from within an Amazon or Netflix player, or on your streaming media box, but that could be dealt with.
no different than translation of books (Score:1)
Translation of books have long been covered under copyright as derivative works. Many authors knowing that their work was to be translated might have opinions on who and how the work is translated as the translator could very easily change the intended meaning of the work. Subtitles are no different here.
Hitler will be happy. (Score:1)
Then these fan subtitlers came in. Every Tom Dick and Harry had a Downfall spo
Re: (Score:2)
Former fansubber here (Score:2)
Back in the pre-digital days, I was part of a fansubbing group called Lupin Gang Anime. These days, I capture laserdiscs of the many titles that have never been reissued on DVD or better (https://www.otakubell.com/)
I will continue to capture these endangered titles and put them on the internet. I will continue to do my best to preserve these titles from being lost. The only way I will stop is if I am locked up. Given the choice between following the law and doing what's right, I'll chose the later.
So MST3K is illegal? (Score:1)
Or is it only because they're not mocking?
Since we have not figured out how to profit.... (Score:1)
The Downfall ... (Score:2)
Youtube video (with subtitles) to follow shortly.