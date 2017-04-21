Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Court Rules Fan Subtitles On TV and Movies Are Illegal

Posted by msmash from the making-things-complicated dept.
A court has just ruled that making fan subtitles or translations is not protected by the law. From a report: A Dutch group called the Free Subtitles Foundation took anti-piracy group BREIN to court over "fansubbing." BREIN has previously been active in taking fan subtitles and translations offline, and the Foundation was hoping a Dutch court would come down on the side of fair use. The court didn't quite see it that way. It ruled that making subtitles without permission from the property owners amounted to copyright infringement. BREIN wasn't unsympathetic, but said it couldn't allow fansubbers to continue doing what they're doing.

