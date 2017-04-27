Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


What Happens To Summer TV Binges If Hollywood Writers Strike

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: There also should be plenty of new video fare if Hollywood's writers and studios can't agree on a new contract by Monday. The beautiful thing about a contract is everyone knows when it ends. In this case, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents some 350 production companies, and the Writers Guild of America, which comprises 12,000 professionals in two chapters, have had three years to prepare for a standoff. In these situations, show makers typically rush to complete a pile of scripts before the deadline. Jerry Nickelsburg, an economist at the University of California at Los Angeles, calls this stockpiling "the inventory effect." This is precisely what happened the last time writers walked off the job, from November 2007 to February 2008. If the writers do, in fact, go through with the strike they approved on Monday, jokes and soaps will be the first things to take a hit. Late-night talk shows and soap operas are to entertainment writers what delis are to hungry New Yorkers -- a daily frenzy of high-volume production. If the sandwich makers don't show up, everybody gets hungry quickly.

  • Go outside and play...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Mommy or daddy will have to watch over you to make sure you don't run out into the street.. Also so that no one can accused them of being bad parents for letting you play unsupervised. This isn't the 1970's.

    • Hire new writers, and stop getting recycled retreads of movies that have been done three (or more) times before?

      I mean, how many Fast N Furious movies are we at? 8 ?
      How many Star Wars Movies?
      How many Superman/batman/thor/wolverine/xmen ....

      • Hire new writers, and stop getting recycled retreads of movies that have been done three (or more) times before?

        Nah, it just means more reruns.

      • Wait...without the writers...

        Will the talk show hosts/comedians have to actually *GASP* remember how to be funny on their own, and create their own material?!?!?!

    • And nothing of value was lost.

    • i look forward to "I Love Lucy" reruns
      1960's era sitcoms is what i love
  • The march to 'Total Idiocracy' will delayed a few months.

  • Trump! (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump provides all the entertainment we need. Who needs Hollywood when reality is so much fun to watch!

    Trump 2020! Make America great again and save us from those bad hombres, Mr President!

  • That's what we used to do not that long ago.

    Anyway who cares.

  • Regarding the content and humour of the programs. The quality of the shows, reveals how you skimped and pushed the writers on fake deadlines. Why don't you motion monsters reach into your pockets and give the writers some money??

