What Happens To Summer TV Binges If Hollywood Writers Strike (bloomberg.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: There also should be plenty of new video fare if Hollywood's writers and studios can't agree on a new contract by Monday. The beautiful thing about a contract is everyone knows when it ends. In this case, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents some 350 production companies, and the Writers Guild of America, which comprises 12,000 professionals in two chapters, have had three years to prepare for a standoff. In these situations, show makers typically rush to complete a pile of scripts before the deadline. Jerry Nickelsburg, an economist at the University of California at Los Angeles, calls this stockpiling "the inventory effect." This is precisely what happened the last time writers walked off the job, from November 2007 to February 2008. If the writers do, in fact, go through with the strike they approved on Monday, jokes and soaps will be the first things to take a hit. Late-night talk shows and soap operas are to entertainment writers what delis are to hungry New Yorkers -- a daily frenzy of high-volume production. If the sandwich makers don't show up, everybody gets hungry quickly.
Hire new writers, and stop getting recycled retreads of movies that have been done three (or more) times before?
I mean, how many Fast N Furious movies are we at? 8 ?
How many Star Wars Movies?
How many Superman/batman/thor/wolverine/xmen
Hire new writers, and stop getting recycled retreads of movies that have been done three (or more) times before?
Nah, it just means more reruns.
Will the talk show hosts/comedians have to actually *GASP* remember how to be funny on their own, and create their own material?!?!?!
And nothing of value was lost.
1960's era sitcoms is what i love
You'll note that Slashdot dropped the, "News for Nerds, Stuff that Matters," moniker a long time ago.
Not quite. It is still showing up in the title on home page for me. It doesn't seem to be on any article pages though.
Trump provides all the entertainment we need. Who needs Hollywood when reality is so much fun to watch!
Trump 2020! Make America great again and save us from those bad hombres, Mr President!
That's what we used to do not that long ago.
Anyway who cares.
