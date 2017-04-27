Apple Wants To Turn Its Music App Into a One-Stop Shop For Pop Culture (bloomberg.com) 10
Jimmy Iovine, one of the heads of Apple Music, has long expressed desires to make Apple Music "an entire pop cultural experience." The company, he has previously said, will do so partly by including original video content into its music app. Now, in an interview with Bloomberg, he added that the company plans to include original shows and videos with high-profile partners such as director J.J. Abrams and rapper R. Kelly. Iovine adds, from the interview: A music service needs to be more than a bunch of songs and a few playlists. I'm trying to help Apple Music be an overall movement in popular culture, everything from unsigned bands to video. We have a lot of plans. We have the freedom, because it's Apple, to make one show, three shows, see what works, see what doesn't work until it feels good. The article also sheds light on Iovine's personality: Iovine fidgets when he talks. As his mind wanders, he takes his jacket off, then puts it back on. He frequently clutches his legs, contorting himself into a ball. He's a font of ideas with industry contacts to help execute every one of them. He turned to Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani for help picking the model for Beats headphones. Some ideas get Iovine into trouble. He's taken meetings with artists and made arrangements to release music without telling anyone in advance, frustrating colleagues. He's persuaded artists to release music exclusively with Apple, frustrating record labels.
bloat (Score:3)
Apple (Score:3)
The company that used to make good computers.
Apple = the Gap (Score:2)
How? (Score:2)
You have to get me to stop cussing at the stupid app if you want me to have any respect for anything you do. Sorry but since the skinny guy died, Apple is just following the Apple ][e days without any innovation which will be followed by the impending stock crash followed by the takeover attempts to withdraw the cash and then Apple will be dead and gone forever. Or they could fix their stuff.