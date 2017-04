Apple Wants To Turn Its Music App Into a One-Stop Shop For Pop Culture

Jimmy Iovine, one of the heads of Apple Music, has long expressed desires to make Apple Music "an entire pop cultural experience." The company, he has previously said, will do so partly by including original video content into its music app. Now, in an interview with Bloomberg, he added that the company plans to include original shows and videos with high-profile partners such as director J.J. Abrams and rapper R. Kelly . Iovine adds, from the interview:The article also sheds light on Iovine's personality: