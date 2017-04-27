Apple Wants To Turn Its Music App Into a One-Stop Shop For Pop Culture (bloomberg.com) 20
Jimmy Iovine, one of the heads of Apple Music, has long expressed desires to make Apple Music "an entire pop cultural experience." The company, he has previously said, will do so partly by including original video content into its music app. Now, in an interview with Bloomberg, he added that the company plans to include original shows and videos with high-profile partners such as director J.J. Abrams and rapper R. Kelly. Iovine adds, from the interview: A music service needs to be more than a bunch of songs and a few playlists. I'm trying to help Apple Music be an overall movement in popular culture, everything from unsigned bands to video. We have a lot of plans. We have the freedom, because it's Apple, to make one show, three shows, see what works, see what doesn't work until it feels good. The article also sheds light on Iovine's personality: Iovine fidgets when he talks. As his mind wanders, he takes his jacket off, then puts it back on. He frequently clutches his legs, contorting himself into a ball. He's a font of ideas with industry contacts to help execute every one of them. He turned to Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani for help picking the model for Beats headphones. Some ideas get Iovine into trouble. He's taken meetings with artists and made arrangements to release music without telling anyone in advance, frustrating colleagues. He's persuaded artists to release music exclusively with Apple, frustrating record labels.
When I want a music player...I want a music player.
When I want video or streaming, I used the appropriate app.
I find with most things in life, the products that try to do all-in-one usually do none of them in a premium fashion.
I find it is usually best to buy dedicated units for most things, that are each engineered to do one thing and do it right.
The company that used to make good computers.
Translated:
iTunes. Now with "original" pop shite, as well as the third party pop shite we've been shovelling you. We have no idea what we are doing, so we'll just keep trying different shite out on you until we get it right. Plus, one of the Apple executives acts like a drug addict in withdrawal.
You have to get me to stop cussing at the stupid app if you want me to have any respect for anything you do. Sorry but since the skinny guy died, Apple is just following the Apple ][e days without any innovation which will be followed by the impending stock crash followed by the takeover attempts to withdraw the cash and then Apple will be dead and gone forever. Or they could fix their stuff.
Consumer: Can you please just make your program simply play my music?
Apple: We're going to do much more than that! It will play and organize your music, sync your phone and ipod, apply iOS updates, manage Apple credentials, sell music, sell videos, sell apps, and install drivers and services. They said it wasn't possible, but in addition, we've made the interface simultaneously so spartan yet so confusing that just knowing how to use it at all will be a mark of pride.
Netflix is not the walled garden that Apple wants. They produce their own content, sure. But you can use it on virtually any device, provided that you accept the DRM. What plays Apple content? iTunes, iPhones, and Apple TV.