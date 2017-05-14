Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Streaming Services Will Pay Writers More Under New Writers Guild Pact (deadline.com) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the writer-rights dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Deadline: Netflix, Amazon and Hulu will be paying a lot more in writers' residuals under the new WGA film and TV contract. New details, outlined by WGA West, reveal that high-budget shows they run will generate anywhere between $3,448-$34,637 more residuals per episode over the life of the three-year contract than they did under the old contract, depending on the platform and the length of the show. Essentially, it's the same deal the Director's Guild of America got in their negotiations last December. The WGA contract, which has been unanimously approved by the WGA West board and the WGA East council, now goes to the guilds' members for final ratification. Voting begins Friday and concludes May 24.
For every half-hour of a high-budget show, Netflix will be paying $19,058 more in residuals than it did under the old contract.

  • This is how you kill streaming.. And they as a group stood to gain the most if streaming took off...

    • Over the past 35+ years, the sale and rental of movies on video cassette has generated a couple hundred billion dollars in revenue, created more demand for movies and created an entirely new genre (movies that are released direct to video) all of which created a large number of jobs for actors/writers/directors/etc.

      None of that would have happened if the movie industry had been successful in their fight to outlaw the VCR..

      People are stupid and short-sighted.

  • I would like to think the writers of our movies are well compensated, as I find writing to be at least as important to the movie's quality as acting.

    I do, however, find it funny (funny strange, not funny ha-ha) that the oddest bunch of employment fields remain union shops.

    Baseball players, automakers, the entertainment industry; but not coal miners or their daughters.

