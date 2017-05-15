Netflix Says No To Unlocked Android Smartphones (androidpolice.com) 77
An anonymous reader writes: Last week Netflix app started showing up as "incompatible" on the Play Store for rooted and unlocked Android devices. However, the app itself continued to work fine, leading some to think it could have been an accident. However, Netflix has now confirmed to blog AndroidPolice that blocking modified devices from downloading the app was intentional. This is the full statement: "With our latest 5.0 release, we now fully rely on the Widevine DRM provided by Google; therefore, many devices that are not Google-certified or have been altered will no longer work with our latest app and those users will no longer see the Netflix app in the Play Store."
So pirate? (Score:5, Insightful)
Netflix works because it is easier than piracy. Ejecting the very small number of rooted android users won't stop people ripping Netflix content when you can still watch the movies on a computer...
MST3K The Return for one...
But I'm glad you get along fine. Some of us like to watch TV. I realize you are a superior human being in every possible way, but do take pity upon us lower life forms and our cheap entertainments. We have ascended the spheres as you have. Mind you, I bet you do miss the dildos.
Or just use one of the better root solutions that hides the root status on a per app basis, sky go/q, android pay, pokemon go, neflix all work fine while I continue to use my root apps happily.
Exactly, from experience, the tech company doesn't always have a say in the technology they use if they want to have access to content from large distributors.
There's a lot to be said that they probably don't care about the very small number of users who have rooted their phones; it will negatively affect a small number of users, but the impact to their bottom line is almost certainly lower than if they had to license (or develop) a different DRM system that would accommodate rooted phones.
There's always the other option.
DON'T DEVELOP A DRM SYSTEM AT ALL!
There are many advantages to this approach:
1) you don't piss off your rooted users (even if a small number)
2) it's much cheaper to implement
3) it has EXACTLY the same effect on piracy as a full blown billion dollar DRM scheme.
The problem here is that the companies they license content from won't allow them to simply not use DRM. Netflix could go this route, and then they wouldn't have any 3rd-party content at all.
Personally, I have two thoughts about this:
1) Who watches TV shows on their *phone*??? Honestly, I can't even imagine.
2) Why does the phone need to be non-rooted? I use Netflix just fine on my Linux system, by using Google Chrome (it's the only thing I use that browser for in fact). I don't have to have a corporate-
Android isn't just phones, it is also set top TV boxes now. Many of those devices come pre-rooted, making the entire market for those devices totally fucked in terms of Netflix now.
Aside from a small number of people who would've done so anyway, no one is going to be ripping Netflix content in response to this, for the simple reason that the phone is the fallback we rely on only when we have absolutely nothing else to use. But because Netflix runs on basically every device, that scenario doesn't play out for most people with any sort of regularity.
At this moment, I have 7 different devices hooked directly up to my TV with which I can watch Netflix (Playstations 3 and 4, Xbox 360, Wii
You're forgetting commuters. The advantage of a mobile device is, well, its mobility. If you want to watch Netflix on a train, your PS3 isn't an option, and even your laptop might be too unwieldy. No-one choses the eye-strain of a mobile device when a full-size alternative is available.
Netflix recently enabled download-to-view-later on Android. This presumably cost them a bunch of licensing hassle (only some videos are available to download), so they clearly take seriously the mobile platforms.
Kodi boxes (Score:2)
It's security theatre, for the benefit of copyright holders who don't understand computers but were told by a DRM salesman they needed it to stop everyone watching for free.
If you really want to rip Netflix, just use Chrome on Linux. You can screenshot Netflix in Chrome on Linux without issue, so I'm assuming the framebuffer is totally 'unprotected'; you can presumably just capture the video through the usual means.
For me, Neflix is not only easier than piracy but it's a lot less trouble. Trying to match subtitles for a given DVD rip is like trying to win the lottery.
why would I want anything that would actually encourage me to watch MORE television and as a result, eat MORE crap, and get lest exercise?
Assuming you meant "less exercise", do you spend all your free time doing exercise? What about when it's raining or storming outside?
Not that I spend much time watching movies or TV (I don't have a TV, just my computer, which I sometimes watch Netflix on), but while I like cycling and hiking, I don't do those things if it's pouring rain or ridiculously hot or cold outsid
Time to start saving (Score:2)
Yup. I finally found a movie on Crackle that didn't work well with commercials, the Peter Ustinov version of Death on the Nile. The commercial breaks destroyed the building suspense as various potential murderers were identified in the rising action of the second act.
Everything else I've watched on Crackle is acceptable even with intermittent commercials. I also get off the couch more and actually do things.
You'd think,
But for all the brilliant developers out there, nobody has ever created any way of bypassing root detection on phones.
You'd think it would be a no brainer, sandbox the app, and feed it the inputs it wants so it thinks it's on a stock device, but somehow nobody has ever done that.
Instead there have been hundreds of different services that pretend to hide the fact that your phone is rooted, but not one of them ever works.
Why can't someone develop an app sandbox? a virtual machine of some form? sur
You are 'someone'...do it.
There used to be an app called RootCloak that worked on the XPosed framework, which when given an application list, would prevent a program from seeing if SuperSU was present or a su binary was installed in the usual directories. However, both the XPosed framework and RootCloak have not been updated for any new release of Android. I used to use this to allow SoftCard to run ages ago.
Unlocking? (Score:2)
What does SIM-unlocking the device has to do with this?
Also, will Netflix allows me to watch it on my "rooted" PC? Is there any PC which is not "rooted" which would satisfy Netflix?
If Netflix wants to stay in good with the content providers, it needs to make these shows of strength. This affects such a small group that it's worth a few grumpy rooted phone owners just to show Hollywood they mean business.
they really believe people are going to use smartphones to rip shows?
Even if Netflix doesn't believe this, one or more publishers licensing motion pictures to Netflix is likely to believe this.
Re: (Score:1)
It doesn't, this is for people who completely replace the OS with cyanogen or some such. Summary is misleading.
Netflix doesn't have an app on PC and no, the answer you're looking for is no. They will not give you 4k content unless you follow very strict rules as to what software you use to log into their website.
Idiocy (Score:2)
Yeah, because if I want to steal content, the FIRST device I think of for doing so is MY FUCKING PHONE.
Riiiight.
Never mind that a desktop (or even a laptop) PC is orders of magnitude more powerful and possesses FAR more options for absconding with the content...
This is a common theme. Many programs won't run on a rooted phone, but happily run on a computer with admin rights. Unfortunately the most likely "solution" to this obvious double standard isn't for them to start working on rooted phones, it's for users to stop having admin rights on their computers.
Even admins, should not routinely login as admin or equivalent. Applications/services/daemons that need admin, get admin to only the resources they need. Spend the time.
Hahaha, idiots. (Score:2)
As the article says, the app works just fine. You just can't install it from Google Play Store. No need for XDA to take care of anything.
System Requirements (Score:2)
Their support people didn't know this and they didn't list it in their requirements, but I'm guessing this is why I've never been able to download shows for offline viewing on my OnePlus One. Cyanogen is probably blocked from that functionality... I guess the Netflix app is pointless for me now because if I have WiFi, I'm watching on my laptop screen and I'm sure as hell not going to watch Netflix using mobile data.
Laptop in a restaurant (Score:2)
Do you carry your laptop everywhere you go? If not, you might be in a restaurant or whatever with Wi-Fi but no laptop. (If so, you're probably like me.)
and I'm sure as hell not going to watch Netflix using mobile data.
T-Mobile USA has a promotion called Binge On [t-mobile.com], which lets video stream providers apply at no charge to have their SD streams exempted from the cap. Amazon, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Sling are among the participating video providers.
Yes, but that would mean watching a movie or a TV show on my phone, which isn't ever going to happen. I honestly can't imagine why anyone would want this. Maybe for a 9+" tablet, but that's a bit more like carrying your laptop around.
Seriously? (Score:2)
I rooted my android so I can run special bluetooth drivers to work with some controllers.
Oh netflix, go on, make it easier to get content from sources other than you..will work so well..
Workaround:
1. Buy two Android devices.
2. Root one.
3. Install controller drivers on the rooted one.
4. Install Netflix app on the unrooted one.
It's like the Wii console: Nintendo didn't include DVD Video support because it figured that people who were about to buy a Wii already owned several DVD Video players.
"Hey guys, check out this sweet life hack. Want to run Netflix but also want to root? All you have to do is not root. Then you can run Netflix. Then you can buy another, separate item and root that. But it won't have mobile data unless you want to pay for a separate plan.
If my awesome hack is useful to you, please consider using the donate bottom to the right. Thanks!"
Other workaround:
1. Unroot SU
2. Root with Magisk to hide status from Netflix app
3. ???
4. Profit!
Yeah, 'cuz we all want to carry TWO phones around because some idiot in hollywood thinks that this will have any affect at all on copyright infringement... yeah... sure...
I have a better idea. If they don't want to sell us the product, we can stop buying it.
Or install Netflix from a secondary source.
Anyone who rooted their android device, will know how to do that anyway.
.apk instead of the offical package in the store.
The only thing they are archiving is forcing people to use a potentially harmful unverified
It's like the Wii console: Nintendo didn't include DVD Video support because it figured that people who were about to buy a Wii already owned several DVD Video players.
I presume that Nintendo didn't include DVD support because it would have cost more and at least some percentage of Wii purchases were cost-driven.
I rooted my Android phone to fix the ANT+ modem that the vendor broke with a software update of their own but the community at XDA managed to get going on their releases.
Hollywood (Score:1)
As Nancy Reagan would say... (Score:2)
Fuck this shit. (Score:2)
I though it was odd that suddenly Netflix disappeared from the play store. I just have a tablet running CM12, and had to download from apkmirror. This is a stupid move. I'll just watch more on Amazon.
Netflix can survive without the tech savvy (Score:2)
Bah! (Score:2)
It's no good, their 100% foolproof plan of blocking rooted phones has completely cut off any source for those torrents!
ok... I tried... but I just couldn't type that with a straight face.
Hide My Root (Score:2)
Not good for security (Score:2)
The only thing this does is forcing rooted android users to install Netflix from unofficial installers.
If you can root your phone, you know how to install
.apk packages without Google Play Store. They won't be able to find a verified package.
So what about those cheap tablets out there? (Score:1)