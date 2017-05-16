Our Obsession With Trailers Is Making Movies Worse (cnet.com) 67
An anonymous reader shares an article: Our increasing obsession with trailers is changing how we watch movies. We're becoming audiences afraid of surprise, audiences that would rather watch movies we're certain we'll like than risk watching films that surprise us into love. In some cases, this fixation is even lowering the quality of movies themselves by encouraging bad filmmaking habits. The most extreme example happened when Warner Bros released such a successful trailer for 'Suicide Squad' it brought on the company that cut it to edit the whole film -- dropping the director's original cut altogether. [...] Thanks to trailers' easy accessibility on YouTube and those shot-by-shot breakdowns that quickly appear online once trailers drop, anyone interested in a given flick can pore over all the available footage for hours -- even if that leads to major spoilers for them and everyone they share it with.
Why should we be different to studios? (Score:4, Insightful)
A studio is afraid to try something new because a movie costs millions, often hundreds of millions, to make. So they are afraid to try something out of the ordinary and instead rehash the same stuff that once managed to get people into the cinemas, we get reboot after reboot, relaunch after relaunch.
And going to see a movie costs between 10 and 20 bucks a person. So we're afraid to try something that we don't know anything about, fearing that we're going to waste 20 bucks on something we are not going to enjoy.
It's a matter of money. People don't want to waste it on something that's not going to perform the way they would like it to.
Big explosions and tits.
Come to think of it, why not simply name a movie that way? No trailer needed.
It sounds more like the working title of a Michael Bay movie.
As a counterpoint, though, super intellectual movies tend to have less special effects, CGI, etc. which runs up the costs. Sure, they might be spending a fair chunk of change on actors who can actually do that sort of work, but overall those films generally cost less money to produce, as opposed to a CGI fest like the Power Rangers movie (which has bombed).
Super intellectual movies that have real depth, and challenge us to think in new ways
You misspelled "boring"
Absolutely agree (Score:2)
For me it's about time.
I came to say the same thing, the money matters a bit but the hugest investment is time. I am so busy now that to take an afternoon or evening off is a pretty big commitment. Even if I am pretty sure I will like a movie now I'm much more inclined to watch it at home as a rental, so I can abandon it if its really bad (there is almost no movie bad enough I will do so though, I think I did that once) - but moreso to avoid the overhead that theaters involve in terms of transport and ti
I avoid trailers, if possible (Score:4, Insightful)
They tend to give away too much, or, in a bad movie, show the only things worth watching. If I'm going to get suckered in to see it, I might as well save those five good jokes.
It really helped when I cut cable, because I barely see any these days, other than previews before other movies.
One of the last Star Trek reboot movies apparently decided that they didn't give a damn about their big villain reveal, and just spelled it all out on the back of the Blu-Ray box. I hadn't watched any trailers (may have been equally spoilerific, I don't know), and fortunately didn't read the back of the box, or I'd have been rather peeved. Did they assume that the only people who had seen the movie or knew about it would buy the Blu-ray? Apparently so.
A lot of movie trailers are just as bad about showing
I don't know of anyone that watches them (Score:2)
Why would you since they so often contain spoilers? What kind of idiot wants to ruin a movie just to find out something a little earlier?
Re:I don't know of anyone that watches them (Score:4)
Take your average movie. Say, anything Michael Bay did lately.
Now spoiler it in any meaningful way. I dare you.
Nearly all mass appeal movies of today are so formulaic and predictable that "spoiler" doesn't really describe the problem. The problem is more that it's "seen one, seen 'em all".
On one of my TV shows, I saw the preview for the following week, and I gave out a spoiler: "They are going to do something really stupid". The response: "Cro, they do something stupid every week! That's no spoiler".
I'm not a special snowflake and can handle seeing a movie trailer. Big deal I leaned of a plot or new character. How you people deal with adulthood I'll never know.
Don't Blame Me. (Score:3)
>Our increasing obsession with trailers is changing how we watch movies.
Your obsession. I don't have an obsession with trailers. They barely register on my personal radar of things I'm aware of and they certainly aren't something I care about.
NOPE! (Score:3)
We're not the ones making the trailers, and we're not the ones making the crappy movies. Not our fault.
We're fine with suspense and surprise. And, I'm pretty sure we're just fine with... *read slowly* GOOOD MOOOOVIES. So, make them good.
Worst trailer ever? The Matrix (Score:3)
The trailer showed Neo stopping bullets with his mind. In the trailer.
That was supposed to be the shock and awe moment that tied it all together.
There should be a new category.... Spoiler Trailer.
The recent "prologue trailer" for Alien Covenant is worse. Look away now if you haven't seen the film and don't want spoilers.
It literally has nothing to do with the film - I have no idea what actually happened, but Noomi Rapace (Elizabeth Shaw from Prometheus) basically doesn't appear in the full film, all her scenes are in the "prologue trailer", and the film itself goes off in a totally different direction. The "prologue trailer" hypes you up for the coming story and then
I've always want a discount (Score:2)
for watching the commercials that they play before the movie starts. I think the movie would be way better if we didn't see baby groot pick the wrong button before running off with the nuke.
The worse part of a trailer... (Score:4, Insightful)
Sometimes the trailer is better than the movie.
I'm not sure if "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" proves or disproves your theory.
The trailer was pretty confusing and then you get King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is bad in ways I didn’t realize movies could be bad [arstechnica.com]
The movie Dangerous Kelly hit the nail on the head with this one. A sleezy hollywood producer finds out about Shakespeare and other public domain works and uses the dialog word for word in his movies. He doesn't have to pay writers or royalties!
Actually most of the time. Which makes a lot of sense. You get to see the interesting parts of the movie in the trailer so you are excited about it and want to see it.
Unfortunately, and this is why the trailers become spoilers more and more, the interesting parts are also the parts that resolve issues. Movies, especially today, follow a certain logic, a pattern. In the penultimate act, the resolution happens. And this resolution is of course also the culmination, the climax of the whole show. Here, everythi
And since Suicide Squad was such a box office flop... oh, wait a second...
Movies are too expensive. (Score:4, Interesting)
When something costs me a lot of money, my expectations start to increase. When a movie costs $13+ for a single ticket, I expect that movie to be mind blowingly awesome. When it undoubtedly falls flat on its face for not living up to its $13 value to me, I feel ripped off and stop going to see movies that I don't feel were worth the $13 to me.
If movies cost, 6,7, or even 8 dollars, my expectations will be more reasonable and thus my enjoyment of the movie increases because i'm not asking myself, "Was this worth it?"
How long until there are only trailers? (Score:3)
My 12 year old son will, at times, sit down in front of the Apple TV and watch nothing but trailers for an hour.
I'm wondering if the culprit isn't the short attention span syndrome, immediate gratification and the regular consumption of very short form videos on YouTube and the like.
Movie Astroturfing is Getting Painful (Score:3)
While there may be some truth that we prefer to know the movie genre ahead of time (begetting genres themselves), the idea that we're afraid of being pleasantly surprised is asinine. We almost never are, that is the problem. Absolutely no effort is made to hook us in with a genre, and deliver us with more than we expect, at best we get a marketing checklist of included sequences. It makes a bit of sense then that audiences will at least decide which spreadsheet they wish to be party to, verify their assumption via trailer, and then commit $20+ to see the thing. $20 will get you substantially more hours of (and usually better) entertainment for the dollar than a movie theater, you have to be convinced that at least you won't hate it.
Or, we stream it on something for $5, or get it via Netflix DVD or Redbox and toss it back when the nausea subsides.
The movie industry is failing itself, blaming millions of people for not appreciating it isn't good thinking. I personally think the movie industry would do way better with a $10M budget cap and some creativity, rather than $150M explosionfests and absolutely no creativity at all.
Spoilers aren't a big deal. (Score:3)
It's the Colombo effect: Of course we know that Captain America is going to win in the end, the question is how it's done. If we see him cornered in the trailer and then we see how he gets out of the trap, that takes away the suspense.
At the very least, that last part should be omitted.
Japanese trailers (Score:3)
This sounds like American film trailers are becoming more like Japanese film trailers. The trailers are often cut to tell much of the plot, and since there's more of a focus on the interests of Japanese women (as opposed to the obsession with American teen boys) they tend to add more emotion to the trailer itself. This is maybe most stark in the trailers for animated films which have a long history in Japan as adult fare, but are still often relegated to the animation ghetto in the USA.
Compare these two trailers for Inside Out. The American version [youtube.com] focuses on slackstick humor, while the Japanese trailer [youtube.com] kicks you right in the feels and isn't afraid to spoil the plot.
Also, the Trailers Always Spoil [tvtropes.org] trope from TV Tropes is always a good read on this.
Hollywood makes movie worse? (Score:2)
Garbage (Score:3)
"Our" obsession? (Score:2)
Lone Ranger and Tonto are surrounded by hundreds of hostile Indian warriors.
Lone Ranger: Well Tonto, it looks like we're finally doomed.
Tonto: Who is we, white man?
Methinks the cnet movie blogger is obsessed with trailers and maybe a good chunk of the teenage male action movie viewers, but that's about it.
Risk vs Reward (Score:2)
If I'm going to go to the theatre I want a good experience for what I'm gonna pay: time, travel, snacks, tickets... it all adds up and really there haven't been many films that were actually good vs marketed as good (again beauty/eye/beholder whatever you decide for yourself)
So what is a trailer then? Advertising to show you the film at its best or to pique your curiosity enough that you'll at least consider it, but since Everything is Bad(tm) all I see is:
- Every good joke in a comedy film
- 'SPLOSIONS DUDE
I've avoided trailers for 30+ years (Score:2)
"The funniest scene in the trailer isn't in the movie."
This was so true with the Bill Murray / Richard Dreyfuss "What About Bob?" - the high point of the trailer was, clearly after the house blew up, Bill Murray yelling (but totally deadpan about it) "OH MY GOD your house.". We waited the entire film for that line when the explosion happened and...nothing. Totally cut. Never existed.
Define "Our" (Score:1)
There's a huge difference... (Score:2)
There's a huge difference between saying that trailers are making movies worse and saying that trailers may give away some spoilers.
Do trailers make movies worse? Absolutely not. Except perhaps a few rare cases like the aforementioned Suicide Squad,the movie is the movie regardless of the trailers. Obsessing over trailers leading to worse movies seems silly.
I also find it hard to take anything in TFA seriously when it starts with:
