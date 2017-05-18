Families Will Spend More Than a Third of Summer Staring At Screens (betanews.com) 58
Reader BrianFagioli writes: A new survey reveals that families will spend more than a third of the 2017 summer season with their eyes glued to some sort of screen. To make matters worse, parents say that while they would prefer to do more activities away from devices, outings are far too expensive. A typical weekend family getaway with all things factored in, could average $2,328. Sadly, the overuse of "screens" are negatively impacting the health and behavior of children too. "With warmer weather finally arriving in most parts of the country and the school year winding down to a close, Groupon asked 1,000 U.S. parents how much time their families plan to spend on their electronic devices this summer -- and the results were staggering. The average American family will spend an average of 35 days of their summer, which is the equivalent of more than one-third, using their electronic devices. The survey, which was conducted for Groupon's Funtacular Fun Fest, found that the average child will watch an estimated 60 movies and play 150 hours of video games over the summer months," says Groupon.
And the screen time has changed from TV to computer, so nothing has changed in reality.
I agree with Timothy Leary on this one: if you control the pixels that are on your screen, then it is very different! Then it is you creating your own reality. Which is good. And as he said in the 80s, it is more effective to control pixels to create your reality than to take psychedelics! They used drugs in the 60s to create their reality because they didn't have personal computers.
If you don't run ad blockers, then it is the same. If you allow a social media "feed" that is controlled by a company to selec
Many green spaces cost nothing to visit (Score:4, Insightful)
It's the power of habit and humans amazing power to adapt to whatever is usual to them. If you go outside all the time, the effort and discomfort are scarcely noticeable. If you take a couch potato and drag him on your weekend hike and it'll feel to him like a crime against humanity.
I don't buy the cost thing. It's most likely more convenient for the parents and the kids prefer their screens to the outdoors.
Do you have a family to support and take on vacation? I admit, it could be a little bit high, but I took my family of four to Universal Studios Orlando for a three night (two days in the parks) trip last month. We stayed on site, which boosted the cost quite a bit - more than the estimate in TFS just for the hotel and park tickets. We didn't have to, but you get a lot of perks and conveniences staying on site that you would have to pay for otherwise anyway, like express pass and not having to pay for parkin
Sorry, but the idea that a weekend family outing needs to include Universal Studios Orlando is fucking batshit. That sort of outing should be maybe once every three years at most. A weekend outing can be as simple as going to the nearest park for the day. Doing things like hiking, biking, playing stupid outdoor games. Eating pre-prepared sandwiches and other food kept in a cooler with enough icebags to keep it cool.
You typed all those words because you can't understand a tiny little phrase like, "Many green spaces cost nothing to visit."
Universal Studios Orlando isn't a green space. We're talking about parks here. Check a map, you probably have one within walking distance. You'll probably drive anyways.
$2300/weekend?? (Score:2)
Why the heck do you have to have a "weekend family getaway" to get people off of screens? When I was a kid, my parents just kicked me out of the house most of the summer, and I spent it outside (now get off my lawn!).
when summer hit you couldn't keep us inside. I'm pretty sure a lot of kids today are the same really...
No.
When I was a kid, my parents just kicked me out of the house most of the summer, and I spent it outside.
Nowadays that'll get some powertripping CPS worker at your house threatening to take your kids to foster care if you don't do exactly what they say.
Re:$2300/weekend?? (Score:5, Insightful)
Cost includes for all assets required. Perhaps unknown to you is the fact that people are very different than your apparently limited imagination allows you to know. Those who live in apartment face limited physical space, and can not stow items used a few times per year. This means they must purchase all items to be used in an outing. For your camping idea you must consider also lost wages which the poorest can not afford outright, which again creates more cost from lost income.
Throughout Germany in the
I'm about to walk to the park, it is totally free and open all year.
People don't travel for the weekend in order to look at their screens, so the alternative to looking at a screen might be on the same time scale as a TV show or movie. It might even be available without leaving their private property for most people!
Re: (Score:3)
If you sin and RTFA, you'll see that that amount is for the "perfect getaway", and includes $500 for tickets to the amusement park, $350 in food, and $1500 in travel costs.
So, clickbait as normal.
Sounds like bullshit clickbait, I'll pass.
And for the record, an amusement park is full of screens.
The issue is now the outside world is competing for kids attention. The days of walking around and finding that "perfect stick" to be your sword or staff or whatever, then wielding it with friends for hours of fun has to compete with killer graphics and MMO gameplay essentially doing the same exact thing.
Except one of them teaches kids socialization and gets them active while one keeps them sedentary and exposes them to a twisted version of socialization with no real cause and effect dynami
my parents just kicked me out of the house most of the summer
And these days, my wife goes into hysterics if our kids set foot outside the house because she's convinced somebody will kidnap them. When I tell her I spent every single day of every single summer outside from the time I was 10 to the time I was old enough to drive she just insists that "times were different back then".
Times were very different back then. Crime was a lot higher, including kidnapping. It wasn't safe like it is now!
Too expensive (Score:2)
A typical weekend family getaway with all things factored in, could average $2,328.
What are these people doing on the weekend? Holy crap.
Sci-Fi novels (Score:2)
There are dozens of Sci-Fi novels that predicted that we'd all be mindless slugs staring at screens all day.
Thralls, enjoy your new system of government that is about to be imposed on you. Hopefully Twitter explains it to you after the fact.
Timothy Leary said in the 1980s that many people already are vegetoid octopus slugs with their noses pressed to an aquarium glass called a television.
Walk to the local park
Yeah, that's what I do. I walk to the local park so they can play on the swings while I stare at my iPhone.
Yeah - $2,328 for a weekend? (Score:1)
"All things factored in" includes what - airfare, five-star hotels and four-diamond restaurants, hookers and blow?
Even if I were tired of all the green spaces, parks, wildlife refuges, etc. etc. in my own area, $60 in gas will get me and my family a round-trip to somewhere 300 miles away, and I'm not sure how I'm going to spend $2,268 more.
I clicked for your sins, and that's the cost of a 'perfect weekend' which apparently involves flying to Disney World. Clickbait summary.
I'm not sure which part of "getaway" you're so confused about that it sends you into an argumentative hipster rage, but "get away" doesn't say anything about blowing a bunch of money trying to look like you're spending lots of money on a vacation. All you have to do is get, and keep getting until you're away!
Cost seems odd (Score:2)
Yeah, when I was a kid a campground cost $6, now it costs $14!
Unbelievable. Who could afford to camp anymore?!
Screen time != indoor time (Score:2)
Before I would read a book while getting a tan... now I can surf the net, play Angry Birds or read an e-book if I still want that.
It's dangerous outside (Score:2)
Can you blame kids for not wanting to go outdoors when they are in serious danger of being shot by the police for walking down the street?
http://thefreethoughtproject.c... [thefreetho...roject.com]
Millennials will be in charge soon (Score:2)
Nope. And since the Gen-X cohort is so small, there won't be enough of Gen-X to operate leadership positions in industry and government. So the reins of power will transfer from the Baby Boomers to the Millennials, skipping a generation.
I expect a 35 year old Millennial to run for President in 2020.
You know what's cheaper than 2000$ family outing ? (Score:2)
76% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck (Score:4, Insightful)
Glued to the screen (Score:2)
Groupon asked 1,000 U.S. parents how much time their families plan to spend on their electronic devices this summer
So a website which encourages people to be glued to the screen trawling for bargains discovers its users are glued to the screen.
Wait, what? (Score:2)
Going to local parks (Score:2)
just means bigger targets for terrorists and possible fights between families for park green space. Better just watch some tv and play SNES.