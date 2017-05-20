EU Passes 'Content Portability' Rules Banning Geofencing (torrentfreak.com) 94
Long-time Slashdot reader AmiMoJo writes: The European Parliament has passed draft rules mandating 'content portability', i.e. the ability to take your purchased content and services across borders within the EU. Freedom of movement rules, which allow EU citizens to live and work anywhere in the EU, require that the individual is able to take their life with them -- family, property, and services. Under the new rules, someone who pays for Netflix or BBC iPlayer and then moves to another EU country will retain access to those services and the same content they had previously. Separately, rules to prevent geofencing of content within the EU entirely are also moving forward.
Is that what happens in the US? Less content because it has to be licensed for every state?
It's a perfectly valid comparison to anyone who actually knows the history of the United States from colonial times through ~1800.
"Legally or historically" includes historically. Presuming that you're the same anonymous coward, you set the criteria, so deal with it.
It's also contextually valid. You have two confederations of otherwise soverign states. One was the early United States. The other is the modern European Union. The states that became the United States often had
In many ways it is. Income Tax is the same rate in Liverpool as it is in London. TVA (sales tax, sort of) is the same in Paris as it is in Perpignan.
You can't say the same about Michigan and Montana.
For sports, at least, it's licensed by *market* - to watch local sports teams costs more for a carrier. You can get a major league baseball streaming package that lets you watch any game in the country *except* for the team nearest you. To watch your home game you have to subscribe to whichever cable channel holds the broadcast rights, usually Fox Sports or ESPN.
The EU has already removed geofencing for a very large number of things. Goods, services, capital and people. There is nothing to stop someone in France taking a loan from a bank in Romania, or someone in Germany buying a DVD from an online store based in Latvia.
It's no different to Californians being able to buy stuff from Michigan if they want to. Or someone in London buying from a shop in Hull. Sky charges the same price to the most deprived council estate and multi-million pound town houses in Mayfair.
These businesses have a choice. Charge everyone the same as the law requires, or give up and make exactly â0.00.
Your scheme of charging different amounts for different languages would likely attract some legal action from the EU. The courts are not that dumb, and unlike the US they tend to implement the spirit of the law which is to be fair to all citizens and enforce freedom of movement.
Your scheme of charging different amounts for different languages would likely attract some legal action from the EU.
On what basis? Translating a work from one language to another could be a very expensive undertaking. This EU policy is already economically naive, but expecting all translations of works to be provided at the same cost would be economically absurd.
A sale does note equal requiring translation.
You have no idea what langauge your customer speaks, or if they speak many languages including the language your software supports.
If your software is English, and someone from Czech wants to buy your software, you are not required to translate it into Czech. As long as it's clear what langauge your software supports, and the customer understands this, and still wants to buy it there is no reason to translate it into the customers locale.
What makes you think you'
You have no idea what langauge your customer speaks, or if they speak many languages including the language your software supports.
Well, I'm going to stop you right there, because marketing is a thing and finding out what your market wants is a rather large part of that thing. So in fact you often have a very good idea of what language(s) your customers speak.
What makes you think you're required to support more than one language?
Erm... The fact that I have done this, multiple times, with large scale projects, and I have seen detailed data on both market research before the fact and the effects that offering different translations had on sales in different locations after the fact?
Some people will be happy
Translating a work from one language to another could be a very expensive undertaking
Since you used the word "could" and thus seem unsure about it, let me clear it up for you: it isn't. Only a few major languages have audio dubbing, and subtitles cost next to nothing to make.
I'm not unsure about it at all. I've worked on a variety of professional projects, including software/UIs, written content and even video material, where translation has been an issue. Sometimes it's a significant expense. Sometimes it is relatively modest compared to the overall cost of the product or service. That's why I wrote "could".
The vast majority of the expense is in the initial programming / setup / design of whatever you present to the user, even on TV. Once you have that down pat the rest can be sent to a translator for a few cents.
Synchronising subtitles to audio on screen costs more than translating those subtitles into 50 different languages and given the requirement for English closed captions it becomes a sunk cost.
The same with software. Re-writing code to translate everything into a different language is expensive. Writin
Not according to AniMoJo's interpretation, apparently.
expecting all translations of works to be provided at the same cost would be economically absurd.
Why?
The cost of translating is relatively low. Translators don't get paid much, unless they are doing really specialist work. And the EU is familiar with this because it does a lot of translation work with its own material.
The only time it might get expensive is with dubbing, rather than just subtitles. Subtitles are so cheap and easy that anime fans do them for free, just because they enjoy it. Dubbing is more work, but even then you would find it very hard to justify charging more because the argument wou
"There is nothing to stop someone in France taking a loan from a bank in Romania"
Yeah right, other than they'd likely simply just say no unless you can prove who you are via DNA, fingerprints and 50 forms of ID and prove you don't have a criminal record and fill out 12 different forms and have them notarised via lawyers and embassies. And there will be a charge for that and you'll pay a higher interest rate to cover extra risk.
Actually yes. The conflict between licensing on streaming services/satellite services/ conventional ppv has limited content that under the original television model would have been available and available as advertising support over the air television.
You can get more now, but it is via seperate purchases,
Well refund the cash, then. (Score:2, Insightful)
If you want to stop someone using what they bought for, then you should refund the payments.
Which do you prefer? Geoblocking or keeping the cash?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
It's a bit more complicated that that, I'll give you an example.
Here in Italy, you cannot watch House of Cards on Netflix because Netflix sold its broadcasting rights to Sky before they entered the Italian market. Now, under these new rules, a German Netflix subscriber will expect to see it even if he moves to Italy. If Netflix allows that, it's liable to be sued by Sky, if they don't, it's now liable to be sued by the German subscriber. It's a legal conundrum I frankly don't know how to disentangle.
It is not really a problem - the German Netflix subscriber is still a German Netflix subscriber if he temporarily stays in Italy. So Netflix just needs to give up restricting streaming by IP (country) and instead determine what you are allowed to watch based on the user's account, i.e. they need to ask for your home address and link it to your account. I guess they then just need to find a way to verify that home address, otherwise everybody will just sign up using a fake address from a country which offers
IANAL. But I'll go out on a limb here and guess that the illegality of an action pretty much voids any contract about performing the aforementioned action in a similar way to Acts of God, force majeur, action of the Queen's enemies etc.
Re: (Score:1)
Not really. Since this is an EU directive that has to be transposed to law by each member state, Italy will have to allow it by law and Sky has no claim (and this particular directive had a deadline to be transposed by April 2016, a year ago... this part, online rights, is just being addressed now).
If for some absurd reason Netflix is actually sued, any court will just defer it to the ECJ (European Court of Justice), that in turn would refer to the directive and do a face palm on how would a case like that
It will presumably still be possible for content providers to supply content to EU nations, unless they have existing exclusive licensing deals with intermediaries from some of those nations already that would now be in competition with their own offering intended for another nation but now applicable EU-wide.
What this will do is mean that selling at a lower price in the less well-off nations is no longer acceptable, so the result is likely to be that some content will now only be legally available to those
Does this mean the piratebay has to be unblocked in the countries that (tried to) block it?
That is not going to happen. Every sale lost due to lack of offering is money not made. At the moment, the content mafia still succeeds in hypnotizing everybody into thinking they are important, but the reality is that anybody providing entertainment is a beggar and dependent on the goodwill of their potential benefactors (i.e. customers).
So instead of you getting your content everywhere, for most content this effects you will get it no-where.
Only for the people who actually want to pay for it. Everyone else will just torrent it.
Like they could afford to pass up the entire EU market, it's 741 million people and fairly wealthy ones at that. They will comply. While they're fairly liberal when it comes to international restrictions like non-EU vs EU countries, inside the EU there's very strong forces to make it one united market. Most recently they bludgeoned the cell phone operators, you can now roam the whole EU like home for one price. This is the second half, you can enjoy every content like that home. So once this is firmly put
Right. They'll take 100% of nothing rather than 95% of something.
You were is such a froth about OMG Gubmints that you totally failed to think it through.
Why do you think contracts trump laws? Netflix will either suck it up, or pull out and have to refund any subscr
If the UK has begun the brexit process, how would EU law apply to license fee paying iPlayer users?
The UK is still part of the EU until the Article 50 procedure has finished.
We're used to being shafted by the free market. That won't change.
It sounds like you're about to be shafted by your government [independent.co.uk], not the free market, .
Post hoc ergo propter hoc. No control group to compare against.
But with Thatcher Mk2 at the helm things can only get better!
Unlikely to become law before the UK leaves the EU, so probably irrelevant. However, I suspect iPlayer wouldn't be affected anyway as you're not paying for the service, you're paying a TV license to receive broadcast TV in the UK. While you may not be allowed to use iPlayer without a TV license, that's not the service you're paying for. If you look at the briefing (linked in the article) it mentions the BBC specifically: "The draft regulation would apply to content services
... which are:
(e) free-of-charge
Huh? Government can't control broadcast TV either.
Of course, many European nation has a government-operated broadcaster. They have full control over that one, obviously. But not the 3-4 competing privately owned sports/movie channels. Or any of the neighbour country channels that they're capable of receiving.
Perhaps taxing broadcasters it easier than taxing streamers - but that's about it.
Solves one problem. (Score:5, Insightful)
This makes the whole bit of Cannes not considering streaming-only films a tempest in a teapot. France won't be able to retain its "can't stream for three years" laws in place and remain in alignment with the content portability rules (which I honestly thought already existed).
Good, but also bad (Score:1)
Since nothing prevents subscribing to a service from Western Europe in Eastern Europe, the prices have to be the same across the whole region. Major games on Steam are already too expensive for the poorer half of Europe.
You are misunderstanding that completely. The principle that this rule is derived from is that EU citizens are allowed to move freely within the EU. That implies that they can bring their property from one country to another. That implies that they can bring their Netflix with them. If you paid while you were an EU citizen in Latvia, and then you move to the UK, you can use Netflix in the UK (until March 2019). If you are a US citizen living in Latvia then you have no such right. If you are a Latvian citize
Wouldn't there be censorship issues involved? (Score:2)
For instance, Germany censors media heavily when it contains Nazi imagery...
...does that mean it is now legal for you to access it in Germany if you acquired the access somewhere else in the EU?
If I'm reading the article correctly, the portability rules affect streaming services, but not governments. A government can still legally censor content. To go back to your Germany example, you would still have access to your movies or games with Nazi imagery but further purchases of similar material would be heavily scrutinized.
I'm not sure how this would work with the BBC though. Can someone from the UK shed some light?
For instance, Germany censors media heavily when it contains Nazi imagery...
...does that mean it is now legal for you to access it in Germany if you acquired the access somewhere else in the EU?
What makes you think that? The stuff isn't just censored, it's also illegal. (And saying 'Heil Hitler' in a pub in Germany means you will be thrown out, with your teeth following you a few seconds later).
Oh, this'll be fun.
So people from Spain that have set top boxes and pay peanuts for rights to watch the English Premier League will be able to take their boxes with them to the UK and watch skipping the huge mark up that BT and Sky put on their services to watch the games.
Previously, this was against the law and people were fined for it, now it seems, that's fine.
The English Football League is going to be glad for Brexit now.