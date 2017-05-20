EU Passes 'Content Portability' Rules Banning Geofencing

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Long-time Slashdot reader AmiMoJo writes: The European Parliament has passed draft rules mandating 'content portability', i.e. the ability to take your purchased content and services across borders within the EU. Freedom of movement rules, which allow EU citizens to live and work anywhere in the EU, require that the individual is able to take their life with them -- family, property, and services. Under the new rules, someone who pays for Netflix or BBC iPlayer and then moves to another EU country will retain access to those services and the same content they had previously. Separately, rules to prevent geofencing of content within the EU entirely are also moving forward.

  • Expect to see more content disappear (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @04:57PM (#54456163)

    Under this new rule anything you had access to must remain accessible in other countries...

    The actual effect this will have though, is a lot of content is going to go away - because of the new rule content providers will demand more money for content and companies like Netflix will simply yank it rather than have to pay more to allow you to access it anywhere...

    So instead of you getting your content everywhere, for most content this effects you will get it no-where.

    At least for a while until contracts are re-negotiated.

  • If the UK has begun the brexit process, how would EU law apply to license fee paying iPlayer users?

    • Unlikely to become law before the UK leaves the EU, so probably irrelevant. However, I suspect iPlayer wouldn't be affected anyway as you're not paying for the service, you're paying a TV license to receive broadcast TV in the UK. While you may not be allowed to use iPlayer without a TV license, that's not the service you're paying for. If you look at the briefing (linked in the article) it mentions the BBC specifically: "The draft regulation would apply to content services ... which are:
      (e) free-of-charge

  • Solves one problem. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Mal-2 ( 675116 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @05:14PM (#54456209) Homepage Journal

    This makes the whole bit of Cannes not considering streaming-only films a tempest in a teapot. France won't be able to retain its "can't stream for three years" laws in place and remain in alignment with the content portability rules (which I honestly thought already existed).

