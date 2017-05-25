More Than Half of Streaming Users In US Are Sharing Their Passwords, Says Report

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


A new study conducted by Fluent shows a majority of Americans are sharing passwords to their streaming video services. While millennials lead the pack, non-millennials are doing the same. Streaming Observer reports: Nearly 3 out of every 4 (72% exactly) Americans who have cable also have access to at least one streaming service and 8% of cable subscribers plan to eliminate their service in the next year. But that doesn't necessarily mean they're paying for their streaming service. New numbers from a study conducted by Fluent show that the majority of Americans are sharing passwords to their streaming video services. Well over half of millennials (aged 18-34) -- 60% -- are either using someone someone else's password or giving their password to someone else. And just under half -- 48% -- of non-millennials are doing the same. The study also revealed that the main factor in what drives consumers to sign up for streaming video services is price, with 34% of Americans saying that low cost was the primary factor. That number jumps to 38% among millennials. When you take in to account that some streaming TV services start with prices as low as $20, it makes sense that price is the biggest issue. Convenience was the next biggest factor, coming in at just below 25%.

  • Netflix allows you to share your login with multiple people with certain plans. You are limited only by how many concurrent devices are actively using it. Wonder if this skews the survey results at all?
    • Exactly - I pay extra for the 4 simultaneous stream option, explicitly so that my wife and I can share the subscription with our two children. (When Netflix cracked down a couple of years ago, it was not uncommon, on a Friday night for my wife and I to get blocked out of our own connection with two college [aka broke] kids using the service, so I said "ya got me, Netflix", here's your extra bucks...)

      It doesn't make sense for our "3 households" (Kids live elsewhere) to each pay the base two-stream service
  • A close friend has Netflix which I use her login for kids shows. I have Amazon Prime (Grand Tour mostly) and she uses my login. Times are tough and nobody is going to enroll in every streaming service because of their exclusive content.

  • Damn kids, stop using my "password" as your password.

    It's my "password" not your "password".

  • Netflix basic accounts expect 2 - 3 simultaneous streams. One person can normally watch one at a time. In talking to Netflix support, I have even told them that 2 - 3 may be using it at one time and it didn't seem to faze them at all.

