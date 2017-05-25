More Than Half of Streaming Users In US Are Sharing Their Passwords, Says Report (streamingobserver.com) 14
A new study conducted by Fluent shows a majority of Americans are sharing passwords to their streaming video services. While millennials lead the pack, non-millennials are doing the same. Streaming Observer reports: Nearly 3 out of every 4 (72% exactly) Americans who have cable also have access to at least one streaming service and 8% of cable subscribers plan to eliminate their service in the next year. But that doesn't necessarily mean they're paying for their streaming service. New numbers from a study conducted by Fluent show that the majority of Americans are sharing passwords to their streaming video services. Well over half of millennials (aged 18-34) -- 60% -- are either using someone someone else's password or giving their password to someone else. And just under half -- 48% -- of non-millennials are doing the same. The study also revealed that the main factor in what drives consumers to sign up for streaming video services is price, with 34% of Americans saying that low cost was the primary factor. That number jumps to 38% among millennials. When you take in to account that some streaming TV services start with prices as low as $20, it makes sense that price is the biggest issue. Convenience was the next biggest factor, coming in at just below 25%.
They forgot to adjust for the large number of millennials who are transgender, so "Bob Smith" and "Bobbie Smith" might actually be the same account holder.
Thundercattt says:
A close friend has Netflix which I use her login for kids shows.
No one is surprised.
Damn kids, stop using my "password" as your password.
It's my "password" not your "password".
