Sean Parker Is Going To Great Lengths To Ensure 'Screening Room' Is Piracy Free, Patents Reveal (torrentfreak.com) 31
Napster co-founder Sean Parker has been working on his new service called Screening Room, which when becomes reality, could allow people to watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters in their living room as soon as they premiere at the box office. This week we get a glimpse at the kind of technologies Parker is using to ensure that the movies don't get distributed easily. From a report: Over the past several weeks, Screening Room Media, Inc. has submitted no less than eight patent applications related to its plans, all with some sort of anti-piracy angle. For example, a patent titled "Presenting Sonic Signals to Prevent Digital Content Misuse" describes a technology where acoustic signals are regularly sent to mobile devices, to confirm that the user is near the set-top box and is authorized to play the content. Similarly, the "Monitoring Nearby Mobile Computing Devices to Prevent Digital Content Misuse" patent, describes a system that detects the number of mobile devices near the client-side device, to make sure that too many people aren't tuning in. The general technology outlined in the patents also includes forensic watermarking and a "P2P polluter." The watermarking technology can be used to detect when pirated content spreads outside of the protected network onto the public Internet. "At this point, the member's movie accessing system will be shut off and quarantined. If the abuse or illicit activity is confirmed, the member and the household will be banned from the content distribution network," the patent reads. [...] Screening Room's system also comes with a wide range of other anti-piracy scans built in. Among other things, it regularly scans the Wi-Fi network to see which devices are connected, and Bluetooth is used to check what other devices are near.
If the latest "Hollywood Movies" were worth watching...
Especially since filing patents publicly telegraphs your defensive strategy to the people who want to subvert it.
Watermarking? Really? That doesn't stop anyone but the dumbest of the dumb. And if you're supplying unique watermarks to each customer, then all a pirate needs is a couple of accounts to compare the streams and identify the watermark.
These are very invasive anti-piracy measures. Consumers need to push back and say that enough is enough. The only way to do that is boycott this and boycott the theaters. Hollywood and the MPAA are way out of control.
Watermarks are a neat trick if each person only has a single copy and getting hold of more would be difficult, like Oscar screenings, digital cinemas, classified documents and such. Or if there is only one watermark for all copies, like Cinavia on Blu-Rays. If you can trivially get many streams with unique watermarks then it's extremely hard to hide the nature of the watermark and and prevent anyone from destroying it.
Sony: Bluray has advanced encryption that cant be cracked.
World: Here's the crack.
Sony: We've updated our encryption, all of your old bluray players are useless.
World: Here's the crack.
Denuvo: Use us, our games can't be cracked.
World: Took us a while, but Here's the crack.
Sean Parker: Look at this anti piracy tech.
World: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Cinemas are a protectionist business, if you don't give them a time limited exclusivity they refuse to show it at all. Since by far most movies can't survive without box office sales, they win. Don't expect that to change unless a collective Hollywood threatens to give them the finger.
2. Theatre industry will fight it tooth and nail.
Assuming he manages to get past #1 and #2:
3. His 'anti-piracy' ideas are HIGHLY invasive of people's privacy.
3a. Who the bloody hell told him it's his business how many friends and family I have over to watch a goddamned movie!? Bugger off!
4. All you'd need to pirate a movie in your house is an HD movie camera. His 'watermarking' can be defeated like all other anti-piracy can be deafeated.
5. After you've pirated a copy with your HD movie camera, you use Tor to upload it or bittorrent it to others, which makes it pretty much untraceable to you.
6. #4 is just for the technological neophytes. The more talented pirates will break all his anti-piracy tech and make direct digital copies anyway, then #5 happens.
7. If he manages to get past all the above unscathed: the cost per movie view will likely be higher than a theatre because of #1 and #2; who the hell wants to pay that for a movie shot to be seen on a theatre-sized screen? Sounds like a ripoff.
File all the patents you want, buddy, it'll get you nowhere.
7. If he manages to get past all the above unscathed: the cost per movie view will likely be higher than a theatre because of #1 and #2; who the hell wants to pay that for a movie shot to be seen on a theatre-sized screen? Sounds like a ripoff.
That's the real killer - who wants to pay $50 for a movie; even if yo have a nice theatre setup? Sure, some people may but I doubt it will be enough to be profitable. Merely making the movie available at the same time doesn't replicate the theater experience.And before commenters get all snarky about people talking, texting, etc. in theaters do you think it will better at home?
File all the patents you want, buddy, it'll get you nowhere.
Yup.
Are you fuckin kidding me you start a p2p music app more less based on pirated material and now you swung the complete opposite way on this project.
There's no nice way to put this but "Fuck you Sean".
Investors beware.
See, people are delusional. They imagine that, because something was viewed, you'd absolutely paying for this thing above other priorities.
Which is wrong, lots of people watch content because the movie was available, either they torrented it, a friend has it, it's on netflix and someone has a sub.
They imagine that every individual who views that movie, would totally pay for their service if they couldn't get it elsewhere.
This is where their dreams are going to die. There are plenty of things I've watched be
Exactly.
The book analogy often works out best for digital entertainment.
Just because your friend has a book, that you would read if they lent it to you, or you were in their house with nothing else to do, doesn't mean you'll rush out and pay for a copy of that book for yourself.
Equally, NOT being able to borrow it from a friend doesn't mean you'll pay for it either.
It's also a victim of its own protections too. If you make a system where you can cut off people for one incident, kids are going to destroy th