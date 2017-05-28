Seven Science Journals Have A Dog On Their Editorial Board (atlasobscura.com) 45
An anonymous reader writes: A professor of health policy at Australia's Curtin University got seven different science journals to put his dog on their editorial board. The dog is now associate editor for the Global Journal of Addiction & Rehabilitation Medicine, and sits on the editorial board of Psychiatry and Mental Disorders. The professor says he feels sorry for one researcher who recently submitted a paper about how to treat sheath tumors, because "the journal has sent it to a dog to review." The official profile of the dog lists its research interests as "the benefits of abdominal massage for medium-sized canines" and "avian propinquity to canines in metropolitan suburbs."
An Australian news site points out that career-minded researchers pay up to $3,000 to get their work published in predatory journals so they can list more publications on their resumes. "While this started as something lighthearted," says the dog-owning professor, "I think it is important to expose shams of this kind which prey on the gullible, especially young or naive academics and those from developing countries."
Academia is Pay To Win (Score:2, Insightful)
Pay for the most expensive school, then load your CV with pay to publish articles, and eventually you will get grants and "win"!
If any industry needs disruption, it's the education industry.
If any industry needs disruption, it's the education industry.
Education costs have risen faster than any other cateogy [zerohedge.com] for the last 20 years. Faster than housing or even healthcare.
And it's happening at a time when universities are replacing full faculty with very low-paid adjuncts who don't even get basic benefits.
The sad part is that of the three (housing, healthcare and education), higher education would be the easiest to reform, but university administrators and board members, who are increasingly coming from private industry, have little to no inc
It's nothing to be ashamed of. It's too hard for most people.
Pay for the most expensive school, then load your CV with pay to publish articles, and eventually you will get grants and "win"!
Doesn't work. People evaluating your publication record (your dept. head, your dean, someone reading your CV when you apply for the next job) know which journals are junk pay-to-win rags, and not only discount those items, but then figure you don't know what the heck you are talking about since you even had those useless items on your CV.
Had you read the summary (not even TFA), you'd see that the "victims" are "the gullible, especially young or naive academics and those from developing countries". Not "
Here It's Pay to Lose (Score:2)
Pay for the most expensive school, then load your CV with pay to publish articles, and eventually you will get grants and "win"!
The first assumption is only valid in the US. Top-ranked universities in many countries outside the US are generally no more expensive for national students than any other university (in the UK they even used to be free). They are very selective on grades to get in though but that is something which costs you time and effort to acquire.
Secondly, any institute who accepts this pay-to-publish articles in dodgy, predatory journals in the CV of a prospective faculty hire is not doing their job. As someone w
A dog's purpose (Score:5, Funny)
And then roll in it?
No, that's the administrators' job.
Meanwhile, a cat will be hired to vomit on social science papers. In that discipline, it's called peer review.
Also, a great new excuse for being late with your thesis:
"My editor ate my submission. "
Stage Name (Score:1)
I don't see the problem here. How is this any different from a real person using a stage name, pen name, or sock puppet? Any work credited to the dog is ghostwritten by the owner.
The issue is that they didn't verify the person was qualified to do the work. In this case it's a dog, but it could have been somebody that was outright incompetent or an industry shill or similar. It speaks volumes for the lack of integrity of the publication that there's at least one editor that's not even remotely qualified to read the paper, let alone know what any of it means.
So quick to blame this on human corruption - for all we know, the dog was granted additional priority by other dogs on the editorial board.
*woof*
stop reading and citing them (Score:1)
Its pretty simple, non peer reviewed generals do not represent good science and research. Stop citing them, stop reading them. People publish in them not necessarily because their results are bad, but because their research methods are trash and often unrepeatable.
Don't you mean "at least" seven? (Score:3)
Capitalism meets science publishing (Score:2)
Look, our lab has published in standard pay walled journals, and in open access journals. They both put you through the usual peer review, which can be honest and thorough, quick and uncritical, absurdly overcritical and just plain silly sometimes. Each journal is different. Some journals are so bad that their editors can put their dog on the editorial board. Many are much better than that. But the scientific review process is so fractured and disconnected that there is no way to know which publications are
Bogus stunt on bogus journals. (Score:2)
Global Journal of Addiction & Rehabilitation Medicine is published by Juniper Publishers, and Psychiatry and Mental Disorders is published by Austin Publishing, both on Beall's infamous list of predatory publishers [weebly.com].
If you don't know what a predatory publisher or journal is, it's basically a scheme to monetize the publication of fake or unpublishably bad science. Say you want to publish your vaccines cause autism paper; you pay a predatory journal a fee and they put your paper in the journal. To a la
It's not a big deal (Score:2)
That's a big deal.
I'm not clear on this.... (Score:2)
Why? How bad was the dog's criticisms of the paper?
Exclusionary against both dogs and cats. "Strawbeings", please.
The dog is an obvious choice (Score:2)
She was hired for her expertise in detection of trace compounds in gaseous media. Bonus: as a Staffordshire terrier, she could defend herself easily at conferences.
The key is knowing a dog is on the panel (Score:2)