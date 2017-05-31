Hollywood Is Fighting Billionaire Sean Parker's Plan To Let You Rent Movies Still in Theaters For $50 (businessinsider.com) 28
Billionaire Sean Parker's plans to bring movies to your home as soon as they release in theatres has hit new roadblocks. After receiving praises for "Screening Room" from directors and producers Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, J.J. Abrams, and Peter Jackson, as well as Hollywood studios, the buzz for the startup has started to wane. From a report: Though Parker and cofounder Prem Akkaraju have promoted the company in the last two years at CinemaCon, it's gotten little traction due to a naivete of the industry, competitors, and studios' and theater chains' decade-long discussion about how to move forward on Premium VOD (PVOD) (alternative source), Business Insider has learned. "Everything you've heard in the press about studios and theaters wanting to explore a PVOD window, nothing about that revolves around Screening Room," a source close to the talks told Business Insider. Screening Room's main pitch to studios and exhibitors has been that it can bring added revenue to all sides of the equation. Out of the proposed $50 rental fee, 20% would go to the movie's distributor, and a participating theater chain would get up to $20 of the fee, plus each customer receives two tickets to see that rented title at their local theater. Screening Room would take 10% of each fee. Sources told Business Insider that all of the bells and whistles Screening Room is selling don't matter until the studios and theaters can agree on a Premium VOD (or PVOD) window. Industry players don't want movies to be available on PVOD simultaneously with theatrical release dates because the first two weeks of a theatrical run are still when studios and exhibitors get a majority of a movie's income. Also read: Sean Parker Is Going To Great Lengths To Ensure 'Screening Room' Is Piracy Free, Patents Reveal.
At that cost I'd just go to the theatre, or better yet just skip the movie altogether.
. . . or pop onto one of the surviving Torrent sites and grab a copy.
For once Hollywood seems to have some limited understanding of technology. If this goes ahead, no matter how much DRM and other nonsense they wrap it up in, it will be ripped and distributed.
Except now they could slap people who are torrenting their movies with fines and lawsuits literally within minutes of the video appearing online.
The stream could be chock-full of watermarks and hidden data which would identify the account to which that video was streamed.
What they may be powerless against is private sharing networks which would allow people to stream a recording from a camera to their friends. Sorta like card sharing, minus the cards.
Because people with children exist, and want to watch movies without disturbing a whole cinema full of people, or having to hire a baby sitter.
Also, because home movie setups are a lot more comfortable than typical theatre setups.
Also, because people with older children exist, and 5 cinema tickets costs more than $50.
I believe this service is aimed at people who have so much money, that it has little value to them below a certain amount. Not unlike how you and I might view a nickle. I can see a very select clientele for whom paying $50 for a movie is nothing, enjoy movies, and perhaps have some celebrity status thus making going to a public theater difficult.
In major cities, $50 is a steal; $17 x 2 + uber/taxi fare to the theater both ways? $34 + 14 = $48. Plus they've introduced assigned theater seating in my city, which means all the good seats are taken by teenagers with too much time on their hands six weeks in advance.
At that cost I'd just go to the theatre
Not me. I am in a family of four, so $50 is $12.50 each, which is about the same as cinema tickets. I would prefer to watch at home, and save gas and driving time. We can watch it at the exact time we want, and we can pause for bathroom breaks.
drop the two tickets / price part!
also cable / sat system want to be able to sell VOD / PPV at the same time as well They may want to sell them for $20-$30 a pop with them taking there cut.
participating theater chain I have over 4+ of them in my local area so what one will get it?
How about everyone's plan?? -with the exception of certain figures in Hollywood...
FFS why are we held hostage to middlemen, distribution "media companies" and the like. If I want to pay a premium for watching movies in the comfort of my home why is this not provided?
This eventual culmination was a foregone conclusion. Just some greedy fuckers gasping their last breath to stay in the loop before we bump them out of the chain.
...and another thing it's ABOUT FUCKING TIME THIS HAPPENS.
Opening weekend of new kid's movie, under existing system. Family of four:
Tickets: At least $40
Popcorn and concessions: At least $30
Opening weekend of new kid's movie, under "Screening Room." Family of four:
Theater cut: $20
I was going to say the exact same thing. The money isn't really in the ticket sales. It's in the theater's ability to gouge $7 for $0.50 worth of popcorn, or $5 for a soda that costs maybe $0.20 to make. I'm sure other concessions net similar profits... when you can get the same candy at a gas station for half the price, or a grocery store for 1/4th the price, you know someone is seeing dollar signs.
1980s to 1990s - transition period, with the first blockbuster console games without a corresponding arcade release (Super Mario Bros).
2000s and 2010s - all games are now released directly to console or PC. Ask a kid if they want to go to the arcade, and they'll reply "What's an arcade?"
