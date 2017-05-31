Hollywood Is Fighting Billionaire Sean Parker's Plan To Let You Rent Movies Still in Theaters For $50 (businessinsider.com) 55
Billionaire Sean Parker's plans to bring movies to your home as soon as they release in theatres has hit new roadblocks. After receiving praises for "Screening Room" from directors and producers Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, J.J. Abrams, and Peter Jackson, as well as Hollywood studios, the buzz for the startup has started to wane. From a report: Though Parker and cofounder Prem Akkaraju have promoted the company in the last two years at CinemaCon, it's gotten little traction due to a naivete of the industry, competitors, and studios' and theater chains' decade-long discussion about how to move forward on Premium VOD (PVOD) (alternative source), Business Insider has learned. "Everything you've heard in the press about studios and theaters wanting to explore a PVOD window, nothing about that revolves around Screening Room," a source close to the talks told Business Insider. Screening Room's main pitch to studios and exhibitors has been that it can bring added revenue to all sides of the equation. Out of the proposed $50 rental fee, 20% would go to the movie's distributor, and a participating theater chain would get up to $20 of the fee, plus each customer receives two tickets to see that rented title at their local theater. Screening Room would take 10% of each fee. Sources told Business Insider that all of the bells and whistles Screening Room is selling don't matter until the studios and theaters can agree on a Premium VOD (or PVOD) window. Industry players don't want movies to be available on PVOD simultaneously with theatrical release dates because the first two weeks of a theatrical run are still when studios and exhibitors get a majority of a movie's income. Also read: Sean Parker Is Going To Great Lengths To Ensure 'Screening Room' Is Piracy Free, Patents Reveal.
At that cost I'd just go to the theatre, or better yet just skip the movie altogether.
. . . or pop onto one of the surviving Torrent sites and grab a copy.
For once Hollywood seems to have some limited understanding of technology. If this goes ahead, no matter how much DRM and other nonsense they wrap it up in, it will be ripped and distributed.
Except now they could slap people who are torrenting their movies with fines and lawsuits literally within minutes of the video appearing online.
The stream could be chock-full of watermarks and hidden data which would identify the account to which that video was streamed.
What they may be powerless against is private sharing networks which would allow people to stream a recording from a camera to their friends. Sorta like card sharing, minus the cards.
Still, they'd probably catch a bunch of people who are id
What do you mean within minutes? What makes you think they couldn't do that before? Just because the source was a cheap camera with no watermarks doesn't mean companies couldn't find them. Heck, anyone wanting to download the movie had to do a search for the movie's title to find it.
Because people with children exist, and want to watch movies without disturbing a whole cinema full of people, or having to hire a baby sitter.
Also, because home movie setups are a lot more comfortable than typical theatre setups.
Also, because people with older children exist, and 5 cinema tickets costs more than $50.
Believe it or not, when you have children, you do actually need to look after them. That means if you have a child between the ages of 0 and 1, you simply can not go and see a movie; and between 1 and 12, you can not go and see a movie without going through a complex planning rig-ma-roll involving finding someone to look after the sprog.
This isn't about not showing kids movies, it's about whether it's reasonably possible for you to turn up at a cinema without either endangering the life of your crotch frui
You can also time shift all movies by a year, and get them much cheaper.
Because you can rent these movies by just waiting a few months.
i can personally attest to how much easier life is when you learn to discard these emotions of, "I have to..."
I have to see it now
I have to have it now
I have to go there now
I have to
Whether the value proposition of getting to see it at a similar time to your friends, and talk about it at work over lunch vs $50 is a good one is entirely up to you. The point is that there are people who can't "just go to the theatre".
Personally, if this were priced at $30, and the 2 theatre tickets thrown out, this would be well worth it for anything my wife and I might have gone to the cinema for in the past. At $50 it's steep, but it might be worth it for the occasional mega blockbuster.
I believe this service is aimed at people who have so much money, that it has little value to them below a certain amount. Not unlike how you and I might view a nickle. I can see a very select clientele for whom paying $50 for a movie is nothing, enjoy movies, and perhaps have some celebrity status thus making going to a public theater difficult.
Does LeBron James go to his local AMC to watch the latest Star Wars release? I doubt it. But he's probably willing to spend $50 to watch it in the comfort of his ho
$50-100 is by no means "just a nickel" of us, we budget monthly and a trip to the movie theater to see a first run movie is a big treat for us. We watch most of our movies at home in some fashion, and there's also a second run theater that makes it affordable. And this is also cheaper than when we had to leave the kids at home and get a sitter to see a movie, so there's that.
If I could see first run moves for $50 I would pay for that in a heartbeat.
I'm also aware of torrents and sneaking candy in, too
What's a "nickle"?
It's something people that make annoying music put on their backs.
In major cities, $50 is a steal; $17 x 2 + uber/taxi fare to the theater both ways? $34 + 14 = $48. Plus they've introduced assigned theater seating in my city, which means all the good seats are taken by teenagers with too much time on their hands six weeks in advance.
The little crappy theaters they move the film to after opening weekend doesn't feel much larger than my own TV, seats generally are terrible, and booze costs a fortune there (if they serve it at all). If we do a double date night at the theater, we're looking at $100 minimum.
The little crappy theaters they move the film to after opening weekend doesn't feel much larger than my own TV,
You just discovered why this ain't worth fifty bucks. The only reason you spend that much is to go out and see it on the big screen. The only other benefit is seeing it right when it's released, but who gives a shit? The only benefit to that is that you get to discuss the movie with all the other people who paid see it early, and frankly, if my life is down to discussing what Hollywood is doing this week, fucking shoot me.
At that cost I'd just go to the theatre
Not me. I am in a family of four, so $50 is $12.50 each, which is about the same as cinema tickets. I would prefer to watch at home, and save gas and driving time. We can watch it at the exact time we want, and we can pause for bathroom breaks.
drop the two tickets / price part also cable / sat (Score:2)
drop the two tickets / price part!
also cable / sat system want to be able to sell VOD / PPV at the same time as well They may want to sell them for $20-$30 a pop with them taking there cut.
participating theater chain I have over 4+ of them (Score:2)
participating theater chain I have over 4+ of them in my local area so what one will get it?
His plan?! (Score:2)
How about everyone's plan?? -with the exception of certain figures in Hollywood...
FFS why are we held hostage to middlemen, distribution "media companies" and the like. If I want to pay a premium for watching movies in the comfort of my home why is this not provided?
This eventual culmination was a foregone conclusion. Just some greedy fuckers gasping their last breath to stay in the loop before we bump them out of the chain.
...and another thing it's ABOUT FUCKING TIME THIS HAPPENS.
Here is why theaters oppose it (Score:2)
Opening weekend of new kid's movie, under existing system. Family of four:
Tickets: At least $40
Popcorn and concessions: At least $30
Opening weekend of new kid's movie, under "Screening Room." Family of four:
Theater cut: $20
I was going to say the exact same thing. The money isn't really in the ticket sales. It's in the theater's ability to gouge $7 for $0.50 worth of popcorn, or $5 for a soda that costs maybe $0.20 to make. I'm sure other concessions net similar profits... when you can get the same candy at a gas station for half the price, or a grocery store for 1/4th the price, you know someone is seeing dollar signs.
It's not false, it's just that the scale is different. Snacks at gas stations are overpriced, but snacks at cinemas are even more overpriced. Both of them are overpriced, but one is even worse than the other.
The best method is to not buy snacks at either one, and just stay at home to watch your movie (and you can have snacks there that you bought at the grocery store, which is much cheaper than either of those other places, plus you'll have a far greater selection).
Because people get hungry when they sit for a couple of hours, that's why.
Because people get hungry when they sit for a couple of hours, that's why.

But that doesn't mean it's a good idea to eat butter-soaked popcorn and shitty HFCS-packed soda. A better idea is to eat some healthy snacks and some quality water (I prefer RO water myself; it's dirt cheap but quite tasty), or perhaps even a real meal. Of course, most theaters aren't going to let you bring that stuff in, so you could try sneaking it in, but then you have to worry about getting caught, plus you have all the other problems with going to a theater.
In your family of four scenario:
Tickets: retail $40 - theater keeps about $9, the rest goes to the studio. Depending on the movie, this can be $0 for the first few weeks.
Concessions: According to Business Insider [businessinsider.com], the average spending for AMC customers in 2014 was $4.46, putting the real amount spent around $20 today I'm guessing. The actual materials cost is small - maybe a couple of bucks mostly for the containers. But then there's the cost of the candy-monkey to serve it to you and operate the register,
It effectively becomes a restaurant, which have notoriously thin margins.
My neighborhood theater has closed for the summer to renovate the space to have theaters on one side and a full-service restaurant with alcohol on the other side. Hence, it'll be a dine-in theater.
Protectionsim (Score:2)
Existing distribution contracts and clauses.
If they have lawyers I'm sure they've included various protections for themselves in those contracts they've made with movies studios.
And vice versa.
Just like movie studios can't just switch to a new theater chain and leave the ones they've signed contracts with to dry - neither can theater chains simply dump one studio for another without paying penalties.
Its like having a tax on cars to assuage buggy whip makers that it will all be ok.
No. It's like making a contract with businesses who already have mutually obligating contracts with each other.
They're not forcing you to watch camrips, they're just not offering their product at a price (and in a venue) that you're happy with. They're under no obligation to do so either. My advice: get a Netflix subscription and just use that. It's cheaper than a single ticket, and has lots of older stuff, which is better than all the new crap that's coming out.
Already covered all this (Score:2)
Look at a similar entertainment example (Score:2)
1980s to 1990s - transition period, with the first blockbuster console games without a corresponding arcade release (Super Mario Bros).
2000s and 2010s - all games are now released directly to console or PC. Ask a kid if they want to go to the arcade, and they'll reply "What's an arcade?"
Times change. Except for live events like conc
1980s to 1990s - transition period, with the first blockbuster console games without a corresponding arcade release (Super Mario Bros).
Actually, that's not correct. Super Mario Bros in fact did have an arcade release: Vs. Super Mario Bros. [wikipedia.org]. But this is an interesting development because unlike the previous period where successful arcade games were adapted to home consoles and PCs, it was backwards: SMB was success on the consoles first, and then ported to an arcade version. Nintendo did this with a bunc [wikipedia.org]
Theater has limited seating and certain play times. This new service has unlimited seating and play at any time of the day. As you noted above, if the distributor gets nearly 100% of the receipts on limited seating, having unlimited seating means more income on day one even if they take less per "seat". It's more economy-of-scale than anything else.
Imagine the new Star Wars coming out on this service. Theaters have the value-add for those who don't own home-theaters and want the experi