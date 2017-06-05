Cable TV 'Failing' As a Business, Cable Industry Lobbyist Says (arstechnica.com) 45
According to a cable lobbyist group, cable TV is "failing" as a business due to rising programming costs and consumers switching from traditional TV subscriptions to online video streaming. "As a business, it is failing," said Matthew Polka, CEO of the American Cable Association (ACA). "It is very, very difficult for a cable operator in many cases to even break even on the cable side of the business, which is why broadband is so important, giving consumers more of a choice that we can't give them on cable [TV]." Ars Technica reports: The ACA represents about 750 small and mid-sized cable operators who serve about seven million customers throughout the US. The ACA has also been one of the primary groups fighting broadband regulations, such as net neutrality and online privacy rules, and a now-dead set-top box proposal that would have helped cable TV subscribers watch the channels they subscribe to without a rented set-top box. "The cable business isn't what it used to be because of the high costs," Polka said, pointing to the amount cable TV companies pay programmers for sports, broadcast programming via retransmission consent fees, and other programming. When asked about cord cutting, Polka said, "it's the video issue of our time as consumers learn they have choice" from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. "It gives consumers more choice, something that they've wanted for a long time, more control from the bundle of cable linear programming," Polka said. "Our members, however, I think are very aggressive in how they are trying to provide consumers that they serve with more choice through on-demand [channels], through availability of over-the-top services, making sure that their broadband plan is fast enough to support a consumer's video habits. So, yes, it's a thing that's happening today, cord cutting, cord shaving. But as an industry, our members are well primed to be able to serve their customers with their broadband service that allows them to consume the video they want."
From the article (emphasis mine):
As someone with 100/60 service at home (via cable) and 1.3/384k at my lake home, both with no data caps, I can offer up the tidbit that speed is far less important than the extra revenue stream cable providers are attempting to get through bandwidth capping.
Netflix works just fine at 1.3/384k (Amazon less so) but I certainly don't need to have 100/60 service just to watch VOD while knowing I may hit my cap if I decide to download 5 or 6 concert torrents on top of my regular usage levels.
Let's dispel with the notion that cable companies know anything about what their customers want and understand all they care about is profit for their shareholders. We don't necessary need faster, we just need truly limitless, like it always has been.
You hit the nail on the head. Of course if you call your local cable company they'll swear up and down that even 20 megabit is insufficient for anything more than email... Funny though I can have 3 different devices streaming netflix at a time on that connection without issue? Data caps will become an issue long before speed will.
They will not upgrade our infrastructure here in the US. There is no competition, there is no incentive to upgrade the infrastructure. We are stuck with the speeds we have. They wi
There are alternatives to unlimited which work just as well. The provider I'm with offers a 200gb limit, but only measures your usage during the day. Any downloads scheduled between midnight and 8 am don't count towards your usage.
They also offer unlimited for an extra $10 a month on top of your normal plan, but if you're really only worried about going over your cap because of a few extra torrent downloads, you can save $120 a year by just scheduling your downloads outside of prime usage hours.
Any downloads scheduled between midnight and 8 am don't count towards your usage.
Which major PC and mobile operating systems' network connection settings provide a way to express this metering policy, such that your Ethernet connection to your router becomes metered at 8 AM and no longer metered at midnight?
So it goes. Few people want to pay for 50 channels that they won't watch delivered via outdated technology. Death is a part of life, but life goes on.
It's the same pattern as VOIP: it's redundant to have one infrastructure network for one kind of information and a different for another. The Internet is clearly more flexible than cable (at least potentially more flexible) because you can select from myriads of content providers rather than just the forced bundles of channels that oligopolies love to offer.
Cable co's should get with the times rather than play games to hold the clock back. The cable co's can rework their strategy to provide local buffering services for content providers, for example, so that the bytes of popular shows don't have to travel as far.
If cable companies stopped buying the expensive sport (or put it into a "sports" package and charged extra for it) then maybe they might not be loosing money on their cable operations as much as they do now.
Why do you people always single out sports channels and whine about them? I have no problem paying for ESPN, but I want to find a way to avoid paying for BET. It's racist that there's Black Entertainment Television but no White EntertainmentâTelevision. How can I combat this racism and avoid paying for BET while continuing to receive worthwhile channels like ESPN?
Why? Because of this: https://bwi.forums.rivals.com/threads/how-much-cable-subscribers-pay-per-channel-2014-2018.156845/ [rivals.com]
Why do you people always single out sports channels and whine about them?
Because ESPN's retransmission fee is by far the largest among basic cable channels, and because sports are among the few things that people prefer to watch live rather than on-demand.
Make ESPN an HBO like add on local RSN as well.
Make it like HBO and MAX. Where at times you can get a deal for HBO + MAX but you can also just get HBO or MAX.
Interesting... you're probably on to something here. So we should be keeping an eye out for a new Netflix competitor to appear soon perhaps?
Here's a strange thing: cable companies pay for the content on their wire (retransmission fees).
Why are there ads on that wire if the subscriber is paying for the content already?
Yeah, cable companies competed up the price of television, particularly sport.
NFL players would play for less than $155 million per team, and they will in the future...
Because the channels they are retransmitting are not charging 100% of their cost+ profit to the cable nets in retrans fees. If you are up for paying double to triple for your cable then cool, let the cable companies know right away and they will pass it on to the networks!
If you are up for paying double to triple for your cable then cool, let the cable companies know right away
Both Hulu and CBS All Access offer an ad-free option at not quite double the price of the pay-to-watch-commercials tier. When I quote the prices of Hulu and CBS All Access to others considering cutting the cord, I mention the ad-free price, not the paying-to-watch-commercials price.
Retransmission fee and ads cover portions of cost (Score:2)
Retransmission fees pay for only a portion of the cost of acquiring programming. Advertisements also pay for only a portion. Only when combined do they cover the entire cost. If there were no ads, retransmission fees would rise to make cable TV bills several times larger than they are.
How about they start pitching a version of cable, stripped down to a few channels, each actually meaningful and with varied programming, with NO COMMERCIALS in exchange for the subscription costs... you know, like it all started out?
Hey, I said it was a crazy idea. But why is it crazy? I mean, they're mostly internet companies now anyway, so any television income could be small, and they'd be fine, as long as they cut back enough for expenses to be below income.
That proposal would be crazy, because of stockholders. The demand for increased return, increased promises, increased control, guaranteed income with increasing percentage numbers. It's what makes all US publicly traded companies turn to crap over time.
It's basically the wisdom of mutual fund managers that demand cable, and other companies act like they do. And the giant pile of investment money behind them, looking for safe, guaranteed returns, and pushing everything to serve that, and only that.
It's also why commercials suck so much too, and why so many folks like me stopped watching/subscribing to cable years ago. It really is dumbfounding to visit folks watching commercials, and see those messages celebrating the happiness of paying rent to those companies paying for airtime.
Ryan Fenton
Don't fool yourself. Most TV actors don't even make that much in a month. This is all about big cable math justifying big cable greed.
and I've only had cable for three weeks! Also, I originally called to order $39.95 per month Internet access, but they talked me into adding basic cable TV for only $10 per month more. After "HD Technology Fees," taxes, other fees, and HD cable box rental, my bill is now over $90 per month. That $10 per month is damn expensive. Cable companies are doing it to themselves.
I'd become a cable subscriber again tomorrow if they just gave up on the fucking bundling. Sell me the channels I want, and don't try to charge me for a bunch of shit that I don't want. It's the lesson that every single content provider should have learned from iTunes, for fuck's sake.
-jcr
I'm about 35 miles outside of Seattle, and get 56 Digital OTA channels. Tell me again why I would want cable? I already have decent content with what is available for free. I was curious about CenturyLink's PrismTV service (TV over IP), but they won't offer it in my area for some reason, despite the fact I'm on their gigabit fiber connection. I can't be their TV customer if they won't let me!
I'm about 35 miles outside of Seattle, and get 56 Digital OTA channels. Tell me again why I would want cable?
You might not. Someone who doesn't happen to live where 56 distinct OTA channels can be received with a store-bought stationary indoor antenna might. I live in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and I get about a dozen. Do you want me to list them?
The real reason the cable TV industry is failing is because they're a bunch of greedy usurious jackasses who are also collectively too incompetent to maintain adequate network service even if they actually wanted to. And they don't. And this has been common knowledge amongst consumers for decades. What's new now is that there's finally better things to spend your money on.
