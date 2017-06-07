Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Television Businesses Programming The Almighty Buck Apple

Apple's 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show Is 'Bland, Tepid, Barely Competent Knock-off of 'Shark Tank' (variety.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the wrong-foot-first dept.
On Tuesday, Apple made its debut into the world of original television programming with "Planet of the Apps," a reality show that brings app developers in a competition to try to get mentoring and assistance from hosts Jessica Alba, will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. Contestants describe their proposals as they ride an escalator down onto a stage where the judges sit, and then fire questions at the app developer. The problem? Critics aren't pleased. An anonymous reader shares a Variety report: Apple's first offering, "Planet of the Apps," feels like something that was developed at a cocktail party, and not given much more rigorous thought or attention after the pitcher of mojitos was drained. It's not terrible, but essentially, it's a bland, tepid, barely competent knock-off of " Shark Tank." Apple made its name on game-changing innovations, but this show is decidedly not one of them. The program's one slick innovation is the escalator pitch. You read that right; I didn't mistype "elevator pitch." The show begins with an overly brief set-up segment, which doesn't spend much time explaining the rules of the show, and which also assumes that a viewer will know who host Zane Lowe is, though a reasonably large chunk of the audience won't. Soon enough, app developers step into a pitch room with a very long escalator in the middle of it. As the four judges listen (often with looks of glacial boredom on their faces), the aspiring creators have one minute of escalator time to tout the product they want funding for. After the app makers get to the bottom of the conveyance, the judges (or "advisors") vote yea or nay. As long as one judge has given the developers a green light, they can continue making their pitch.

  • Well (Score:2)

    by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
    Hardly surprising considering most of their products are also bland, tepid, barely competent knock offs. With rounded corners.

  • Planet of the Apps, ha ha I get it.

    You can skip the rest of it.

  • ...you're likely not watching "reality shows". At if you are, you're not watching them on broadcast or cable TV. I think the design flaw started at the demographic.
  • TV networks like reality TV because it's low-cost filler compared to scripted drama or comedy. The problem is that it's low-cost filler, and often edited or (poorly) scripted to make up loads of fake drama. It was one of the main reasons I cut the cord and gave up cable, the amount I was shelling out each month for cable wasn't really producing a good amount of value. I found that many of the decent programming I liked was also available on places like Amazon, where I could pay just for the series I liked a

  • Go look up critic reviews for any movie/show/anything on Metacritic. Anything at all. Even top-rated critics-darling indie films that get standing ovations at Cannes. I guarantee there will be at least one critic who panned it, using similar superlatives. Quoting one critic doesn't say anything about consensus about a show.

