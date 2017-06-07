Apple's 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show Is 'Bland, Tepid, Barely Competent Knock-off of 'Shark Tank' (variety.com) 47
On Tuesday, Apple made its debut into the world of original television programming with "Planet of the Apps," a reality show that brings app developers in a competition to try to get mentoring and assistance from hosts Jessica Alba, will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. Contestants describe their proposals as they ride an escalator down onto a stage where the judges sit, and then fire questions at the app developer. The problem? Critics aren't pleased. An anonymous reader shares a Variety report: Apple's first offering, "Planet of the Apps," feels like something that was developed at a cocktail party, and not given much more rigorous thought or attention after the pitcher of mojitos was drained. It's not terrible, but essentially, it's a bland, tepid, barely competent knock-off of " Shark Tank." Apple made its name on game-changing innovations, but this show is decidedly not one of them. The program's one slick innovation is the escalator pitch. You read that right; I didn't mistype "elevator pitch." The show begins with an overly brief set-up segment, which doesn't spend much time explaining the rules of the show, and which also assumes that a viewer will know who host Zane Lowe is, though a reasonably large chunk of the audience won't. Soon enough, app developers step into a pitch room with a very long escalator in the middle of it. As the four judges listen (often with looks of glacial boredom on their faces), the aspiring creators have one minute of escalator time to tout the product they want funding for. After the app makers get to the bottom of the conveyance, the judges (or "advisors") vote yea or nay. As long as one judge has given the developers a green light, they can continue making their pitch.
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot users pretty much hate anyone who's successful enough to escape the banal world of IT by actually doing something worthwhile that people want.
This!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People didn't want what Cuban produced.
I was referring to Slashdot in general.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have more respect for someone in IT making $50,000 in Silicon Valley protecting our country [...]
Thank you.
Re: (Score:2)
Cuban didn't produce Slashdot idiot.
I wasn't referring to Cuban at all in my comment. I was pointing the Slashdot nihilism towards successful people.
Re: (Score:1)
Wait, Mark Cuban uses slashdot?
Re: (Score:2)
People didn't want what Cuban produced. It was a failure.
I hear his cigars are pretty popular.
Well (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And The Dragon's Den was just a piss poor rip off of Money Tigers.
Name of the show was the most entertaining part (Score:2)
Planet of the Apps, ha ha I get it.
You can skip the rest of it.
Re: (Score:2)
If you develop apps for a living... (Score:2)
M'eh (Score:1)
Jessica Alba,
Hot actress. What does she know about apps.
will.i.am,
O.K.AY.
Gwyneth Paltrow
It's not the 90s anymore. And she doesn't have those gorgeous legs anymore.
and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk
OK. Nice job on what he did with the store he inherited from his dad. But the rest of what he did? Mark Cuban lite.
Sorry Apple, you had this crazy wacky visionary guy who co-founded you and when he died, so did your mojo.
Have you guys thought of IT services and offshoring the actual work to India? I heard it's the thing to do these days!
Re: (Score:2)
Alba's actually moved on from acting for the most part and runs a diaper company (or something). I don't know Paltrow's qualifications, and have never heard of Vaynerchuk.
Re: (Score:2)
Mark Cuban Lite is a pretty amusing description. I have not watched the show but it sure didn't look good from the previews... I agree it makes so little sense that so much of the panel has so little to do with apps. It seems like winning ideas would end up being really poor apps...
Re: (Score:2)
Apple just set up a Bangalore center this year to do the backend IT work it used to outsource to Infosys. Apple believes it can hire people cheaper than Infosys can
Reality TV: platform independent suckage (Score:2)
Critics Gonna Criticize (Score:2)
Go look up critic reviews for any movie/show/anything on Metacritic. Anything at all. Even top-rated critics-darling indie films that get standing ovations at Cannes. I guarantee there will be at least one critic who panned it, using similar superlatives. Quoting one critic doesn't say anything about consensus about a show.
Re: (Score:2)
What's this "we" shit?
Apple and its shareholders may be in for a wild ride, but they're not offering anything that isn't available in some form or another from someone else.
Obligatory... (Score:2)
how does that conversation go? (Score:1)
...get mentoring and assistance from hosts Jessica Alba, will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow...
So, Jessica, which container class do you think would work best in this situation? I was thinking about a hash map, but since I need ordered traversal, perhaps a red-black tree would work better. I'd fall back to O(log(n)) on the accesses, but get fast traversal. Or, do you think I should consider parallel structures with a pointer to the same data in two container types, to allow both fast access and fast ordered traversal, at the expense of more time and complexity to keep them in sync?
So, Gwyneth, I'
Re: (Score:2)
You jest of course, but the sad thing is none of that stuff really matters in whether an app is successful or not - history has shown time and again that developers can write absolutely terrible code resulting in an app that's slow, crashes frequently and is painful usability wise, but despite all that if it does something useful or entertaining then users will still pay money for it. The basic idea is what counts.
Re: (Score:2)
VCs provide mentoring on how to raise money and hire people not on coding
LUDDITE critics (Score:1)
"Contestants describe their proposals as they ride an escalator down onto a stage where the judges sit, and then fire questions at the app developer. The problem? LUDDITE Critics aren't pleased. An anonymous reader shares a Variety report"
*Fixed!
PS. Where you are App guy? We need you!
Dump Apple (Score:2)
If you have stock in Apple I highly recommend selling your stock...because that company has just jump the shark, HA!