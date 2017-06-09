For the First Time, a Video Game Trailer Is Eligible To Be Nominated For an Academy Award

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


For the first time in 90-year Oscar history, a video game is eligible for an Academy Award, specifically the recently-released game Everything. From a report: The 11-minute trailer for philosophical pontificating simulator Everything is eligible for an Academy Award -- a first for a video game promotion, boasted game developer David OReilly. The marketing material in question is included under the Academy's category "[best] animated short film," which it became eligible for after winning the Jury Prize for animation at the VIS Vienna Shorts film festival. Everything's lengthy trailer focuses on the correlation between the universe's smallest, biggest, and most remote entities, all while being narrated by the late British philosopher Alan Watts.

  • Oh, whew! For a second I feard it was something with a giant green Orc raging around about honor.

  • Questionable Philosopher (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Calling Watts a philosopher is questionable at best. He read and wrote spiritualism, mysticism, and how profound an experience it was to get high.

    Nothing he wrote was on any serious philosophy topic nor was what he did write meaningful to religious studies. He was largely popular for being eccentric, pro-psychedelics, and one of the first educated British men to write about eastern mysticism.

    Rather clever though for ensuring his daughters own most of his copyrights. They will likely stand for over 150 years

  • the narrator reminds me of Oliver Postgate.
  • If ever you need to say whole lot about not much of anything, this is a prime example of how to do it.

  • That was some serious artistic work in a game. The game alone could've made a pretty awesome essentially 'silent' film.

  • How about: Tumble-bears

