For the First Time, a Video Game Trailer Is Eligible To Be Nominated For an Academy Award (eurogamer.net) 62
For the first time in 90-year Oscar history, a video game is eligible for an Academy Award, specifically the recently-released game Everything. From a report: The 11-minute trailer for philosophical pontificating simulator Everything is eligible for an Academy Award -- a first for a video game promotion, boasted game developer David OReilly. The marketing material in question is included under the Academy's category "[best] animated short film," which it became eligible for after winning the Jury Prize for animation at the VIS Vienna Shorts film festival. Everything's lengthy trailer focuses on the correlation between the universe's smallest, biggest, and most remote entities, all while being narrated by the late British philosopher Alan Watts.
The video has not been nominated for an Oscar.
However, it *is* eligible to be nominated, which is a first for a video game trailer.
So it joins a very short and distinguished list such a the classic film Home for Purim and it's lead actor Victor Allen Miller who said "It's such an honor to be almost nominated".
The headline was changed. I assume that was in response to the "fucking retard's" informative comment.
Spore 2? (Score:3)
From what I could tell, it's a fancy graphics version of Spore where you can play at any stage.
A few noteworthy bits from the dialogue to be disturbed by: 1. Humans grow with a view of "me" in the world but should grow out of that into a new view. Leading into 2. Humans have no more significance than anything else, including atoms, cells, etc...
I'm probably a bit overly sensitive, but this self depreciation has been played pretty hard by social engineers over the last couple decades.
Leading into 2. Humans have no more significance than anything else, including atoms, cells, etc...
I'm probably a bit overly sensitive, but this self depreciation has been played pretty hard by social engineers over the last couple decades.
This. It's like a flowery version of nihilism. If humans are not any more significant or important than anything else why would a human idea of morality be important or significant for humans?
everything else around us feels the same way.
Pretty sure rocks don't feel shit.
For the first time in 90-year Oscar history, a video game is eligible for an Academy Award
How many video games were there 90 years ago? How many video game trailers were there 90 years ago? 25 years ago? It's not like the Oscars have been holding down the video game trailers for almost a century.
That is a seriously trippy video. What was in that doughnut I ate this morning?
Because they want you to buy a VRML demo for $60. ("OK, so we imported a bunch of 3d models. Now you can move them around. Next month maybe we'll animate them or add some logic to make them interact, but in the meantime [SHINY].")
I say this as someone who owns the "game." For those looking for an actual game, look elsewhere.
Basically this "game" is a novel way of listening to Alan Watts.
My guess is because since they're simulating "everything" you can't do it at a very high fidelity. So you're going to have every type of woodland creature and insect and lizard. You can't afford to animate them all, but they need to move. They can either move in a shitty way, or in an "artistic" way. So they flip end over end so they can pretend it's an artistic choice instead of a design (or work effort) limitation.
It has undead, always popular (Score:2)
Oh, whew! For a second I feard it was something with a giant green Orc raging around about honor.
Questionable Philosopher (Score:5, Interesting)
Calling Watts a philosopher is questionable at best. He read and wrote spiritualism, mysticism, and how profound an experience it was to get high.
Nothing he wrote was on any serious philosophy topic nor was what he did write meaningful to religious studies. He was largely popular for being eccentric, pro-psychedelics, and one of the first educated British men to write about eastern mysticism.
Rather clever though for ensuring his daughters own most of his copyrights. They will likely stand for over 150 years if the law does not extend copyright futher. In the running for the longest held in history.
This stuff isnt Alan Watts philosophy, its just Buddhism. Since you clearly do not know, Alan Watts was the guy who brought Buddhism to the West.
Right. That is the point. He was not a philosopher.
He did not write philosophy. He did not teach philosophy. He did not lecture on philosophy.
Yet the summary calls him a philosopher.
I like it (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gz0ncBjk2V4
Reminds me of a monkey and football, but then again, I've only been consuming video games for 34 years.
I own the "game." The game in its entirely is switching between models and zooming "in" or "out" to a new level while listening to Alan Watts and "finding" more Alan Watts clips to listen to while roaming around.
All of what you see and hear in the trailer is actual gameplay. The game is a giant sandbox that lets you switch between creatures and objects at massively different scales, from fundamental particles to large constructs of the universe... all while reading tidbits of existential text, markov chains, and finding clips of Alan Watts recordings to listen to. Every object you "become" also gets added to a library where you can read more information about it.
It's certainly not going to appeal to everyone, but i
take heed (Score:2)
Shadow of the Colossus (Score:2)
That was some serious artistic work in a game. The game alone could've made a pretty awesome essentially 'silent' film.
I propose a different name (Score:5, Funny)
unfortunate (Score:1)
It's unfortunate that some people who rarely see video game trailers may now think this is one of the best video game trailers (and perhaps even games) out there.
Overly wordy, slow, pretentious bullshit.
We seen this with movie trailers... (Score:2)
What we actually got was a bullshit opposite of that, of course.
WTF? (Score:3)
So the only requirement for a game trailer to be in the running for an academy award is that he was tripping on acid when he came up with the idea for his game. I'm going to put that trailer firmly in the "WTF did I just watch" pile.
Seems fairly original (Score:2)
Not sure I approve of the clickbait title, but from my limited gaming experiences the overall game seems to be fairly original. Gotta give them some points for trying something new.
It seems more like a simulation than a game. Games have objectives. What objective is there in "Everything" other than to zoom in & out on stuff? Do you get achievements for "100 bear summersaults" or "bump into 100 ladybugs"? Does it ever finish? How do you win?
I have the "game." The one thing it isnt is an actual game. Get your Alan Watts somewhere else (for instance, youtube as mentioned)
Doesn't deserve it (Score:3)
How About Dead Island? (Score:2)
This is a joke, right?? (Score:1)