For the First Time, a Video Game Trailer Is Eligible To Be Nominated For an Academy Award (eurogamer.net) 36
For the first time in 90-year Oscar history, a video game is eligible for an Academy Award, specifically the recently-released game Everything. From a report: The 11-minute trailer for philosophical pontificating simulator Everything is eligible for an Academy Award -- a first for a video game promotion, boasted game developer David OReilly. The marketing material in question is included under the Academy's category "[best] animated short film," which it became eligible for after winning the Jury Prize for animation at the VIS Vienna Shorts film festival. Everything's lengthy trailer focuses on the correlation between the universe's smallest, biggest, and most remote entities, all while being narrated by the late British philosopher Alan Watts.
The video has not been nominated for an Oscar. However, it *is* eligible to be nominated, which is a first for a video game trailer.
So it joins a very short and distinguished list such a the classic film Home for Purim and it's lead actor Victor Allen Miller who said "It's such an honor to be almost nominated".
The headline was changed. I assume that was in response to the "fucking retard's" informative comment.
That is a seriously trippy video. What was in that doughnut I ate this morning?
Because they want you to buy a VRML demo for $60. ("OK, so we imported a bunch of 3d models. Now you can move them around. Next month maybe we'll animate them or add some logic to make them interact, but in the meantime [SHINY].")
I say this as someone who owns the "game." For those looking for an actual game, look elsewhere.
Basically this "game" is a novel way of listening to Alan Watts.
Oh, whew! For a second I feard it was something with a giant green Orc raging around about honor.
Calling Watts a philosopher is questionable at best. He read and wrote spiritualism, mysticism, and how profound an experience it was to get high.
Nothing he wrote was on any serious philosophy topic nor was what he did write meaningful to religious studies. He was largely popular for being eccentric, pro-psychedelics, and one of the first educated British men to write about eastern mysticism.
Rather clever though for ensuring his daughters own most of his copyrights. They will likely stand for over 150 years if the law does not extend copyright futher. In the running for the longest held in history.
This stuff isnt Alan Watts philosophy, its just Buddhism. Since you clearly do not know, Alan Watts was the guy who brought Buddhism to the West.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gz0ncBjk2V4
Reminds me of a monkey and football, but then again, I've only been consuming video games for 34 years.
I own the "game." The game in its entirely is switching between models and zooming "in" or "out" to a new level while listening to Alan Watts and "finding" more Alan Watts clips to listen to while roaming around.
All of what you see and hear in the trailer is actual gameplay. The game is a giant sandbox that lets you switch between creatures and objects at massively different scales, from fundamental particles to large constructs of the universe... all while reading tidbits of existential text, markov chains, and finding clips of Alan Watts recordings to listen to. Every object you "become" also gets added to a library where you can read more information about it.
It's certainly not going to appeal to everyone, but i
That was some serious artistic work in a game. The game alone could've made a pretty awesome essentially 'silent' film.
