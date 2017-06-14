Marissa Mayer, Yahoo's Ex-CEO, Says She's Looking 'Forward To Using Gmail Again'

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Posted by msmash from the moving-on dept.
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who resigned on Tuesday after running the company for about five years, appeared at a conference in London today. At the conference, Mayer said one of the things she was looking forward to in her post-Yahoo life was using Gmail again. "I am always faster when using a tool I designed myself," she added.

