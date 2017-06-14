Marissa Mayer, Yahoo's Ex-CEO, Says She's Looking 'Forward To Using Gmail Again' 20
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who resigned on Tuesday after running the company for about five years, appeared at a conference in London today. At the conference, Mayer said one of the things she was looking forward to in her post-Yahoo life was using Gmail again. "I am always faster when using a tool I designed myself," she added.
I think I'm beginning to get what happened to yahoo.
Thoughts I collected from googlers on Marissa is.. (Score:4, Interesting)
I know a few folks from early google. They are not fond of this Marissa Mayer character. She was in the first 20 or so hires and the general consensus was that if she wasn't there google would still be google - her being there or not would have had no impact on outcome. They also indicated she was a land grabber. This would mean that her saying she designed gmail means she attended a few meetings about it. They also indicated that they would basically fence her - they would create the illusion she mattered to keep her at bay (Yes, Marissa. Sure, good idea Marissa. Oh, we'll get right on that Marissa).
I did not like her for one specific thing, the idea that she could create a live-in office with day care at work for her progeny but the rank and file had to work in person in the most expensive real-estate area in the world with bad traffic. Ultimately yahoo japan and yahoo's investments were worth something. Everything she did at yahoo-central was more or less zero in the end. Amazing Verizon paid for it.
What an ass (Score:3)
What an ass she is. That comment just insured that she'll never be hired again as a CEO. Burning bridges never goes well.
Unless she's after a job at Google
faster at what? (Score:4, Informative)
Faster at what? Running a company into the ground? [businessinsider.com] Firing male workers? [mercurynews.com] Complaining of sexism? [fortune.com]
20% project (Score:2)
Wasn't Gmail a 20% project? If so, wouldn't that mean that most likely she didn't design it?
Since when do folks actually quote twitter as a news reference? And quoting some no-body twitter account that claims to be quoting someone else is NOT reference source.
I mean seriously people, might as well quote "The Sun".