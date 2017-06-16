Bat-Signal Shines In LA In Honour of Batman Star Adam West (bbc.com) 13
From a BBC report: LA's skyline has been lit up with the Bat-Signal to honour Batman star Adam West, who died last week. Mayor Eric Garcetti and LA Police chief Charlie Beck were expected to be at the public event at City Hall, which started about 21:00 local time (05:00 BST). The signal originated in the DC Comics strip as a sign that the caped crusader was needed to save the day. Animated comedy Family Guy will also honour West this weekend.
Oh no, George Clooney is here! (Score:1)
This was a huge mistake! Turn it off, maybe he'll go away!
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
Dinner Dinner Dinner Dinner (Score:2)
Batman!!!
Re: (Score:2)
New York is Metropolis. Isn't Gotham supposed to be Chicago?
Re: (Score:2)
That's what I always thought. Of course, the Batman vs Superman movie retconned Metropolis and Gotham being on opposite sides of a body of water, as
I recall. . .
Re: (Score:2)
New York City.