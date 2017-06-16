Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Entertainment

Bat-Signal Shines In LA In Honour of Batman Star Adam West (bbc.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the RIP dept.
From a BBC report: LA's skyline has been lit up with the Bat-Signal to honour Batman star Adam West, who died last week. Mayor Eric Garcetti and LA Police chief Charlie Beck were expected to be at the public event at City Hall, which started about 21:00 local time (05:00 BST). The signal originated in the DC Comics strip as a sign that the caped crusader was needed to save the day. Animated comedy Family Guy will also honour West this weekend.

Bat-Signal Shines In LA In Honour of Batman Star Adam West More | Reply

Bat-Signal Shines In LA In Honour of Batman Star Adam West

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The more data I punch in this card, the lighter it becomes, and the lower the mailing cost. -- S. Kelly-Bootle, "The Devil's DP Dictionary"

Close