Studio-Defying VidAngel Launches New Video-Filtering Platform (yahoo.com) 52
Last December VidAngel fought three Hollywood studios in court for the right to stream filtered versions of movies. Now fogez reports that "they have come up with a new tactic in their attempts to bring filtering choice into the streaming media equation. Instead of leveraging the legal loophole that landed them in court, VidAngel is now going to insert themselves as a filtering proxy for services like Netflix and Amazon." From the Hollywood Reporter: Its new $7.99 per month service piggybacks on users' streaming accounts. Customers log into the VidAngel app, link it to their other accounts and then filter out the language, nudity and violence in that content to their heart's desire... "Out of the gate we'll be supporting Netflix and Amazon and HBO through Amazon channels," says Harmon, adding that Hulu, iTunes and Vudu will follow... Harmon says it remains to be seen if the studios will fight VidAngel's new platform, but his biggest concern is how Amazon and Netflix will respond. He says his company has reached out to the streamers, and he hopes they'll raise any concerns through conversation instead of litigation... "VidAngel's philosophy is very libertarian," he says. "Let directors create what they want, and let viewers watch how they want in their own home. That kind of philosophy respects the views of both parties."
The original submission describes the conflict as a "freedom of choice versus Hollywood."
If people don't want to see or hear things they find offensive, just don't watch those movies or TV shows. Stick with G-Rated fare.
That may be true. That doesn't mean that he has to contribute to the situation if he doesn't want to. This peculiar anti-liberty attitude seems to be inspired by a certain sort of bigotry that isn't applied in an equal fashion.
If you're not defending people you personally despise, then you don't quite get this freedom thing.
You're putting your kids in a bubble away from the rest of the "normal" world. They'll hear foul language eventually, why not guide them through while you're there? When they go to prom, will you tell them to be abstinent or do you give them a condom?
"How does that make me a stupid person?"
You're a stupid person for assigning such power and ability to something like mere fucking words, you goddamned moron.
You're also a fucking tool for performing copyright infringement, but that's another story altogether.
Just like Blockbuster, who removed the final scene from their copies of Catch 22, thus ruining the movie.
There is a difference between sex and violence for the storytelling and sex and violence for its own sake.
The problem is that Hollywood no longer knows the difference, thus creating demand for a product/service like this.
Isn't mutual respect a necessary component of a working libertarian system?
The market will either reward or punish their actions based on what people really think of its value. It's as close to the "true democracy" that most people who want it are ever going to get.
I know, some people want "true democracy" so they can vote away the property of others, but most people just want to have a sense of input to outcomes (which most voters don't actually have now).
Aside from that, I don't see how this business mod
Copyright is the law. So is decency. (Score:3)
Yet they don't respect creative freedom
An author is free to create a work. A subscriber ought to be free to create out the parts of a work that the subscriber doesn't want to view, including categories of parts listed by a service provider that classifies parts by category, and especially including categories that other legislation and regulation deem "indecent" or "harmful to minors" (such as 18 USC 1464 [cornell.edu], 47 USC 231 [cornell.edu], and foreign counterparts).
or intellectual property of others.
"Intellectual property" is a seductive mirage [gnu.org].
For the moment, let's assume that by "intellectual proper
The directors/writers/etc don't put language, nudity and violence just for the fun of annoying special snowflakes like yourself. It's part of the characters, part of the experience, part of the story. If you remove things, it's not worth your time.
I hate extreme violence, gore and horror movies in general. So I don't watch horror movies. See how easy that
The directors/writers/etc don't put language, nudity and violence just for the fun of annoying special snowflakes like yourself. It's part of the characters, part of the experience, part of the story. If you remove things, it's not worth your time.
I hate extreme violence, gore and horror movies in general. So I don't watch horror movies. See how easy that was? Now do the same.
You could just as easily go the other way.
Directors/writers/etc don't subtitle their movies or overdub them. Does that mean I shouldn't watch anime that's been dubbed in English by volunteers?
Directors/writers/etc don't make fun of their movies either. Does that mean I shouldn't watch MST3K movies?
This entire issue seems like a total nothing-burger. People are willing to pay money to watch movies in a specific way, that's fine.
The thing about rights is when you dictate what *other* people can and can't do.
I didn't say they don't have the right to do that, I said it destroyed the experience and so makes the whole thing pointless.
And while I agree with you on the anime subtitles, I disagree on the dubbed versions. People doing dubbing usually lose something in the voice, intonations, tone of the voice, etc. It's extremely rare to have a voice sound exactly the same, so it changes your perception of the characters. And IMHO that makes it a bad thing. But to each his own.
Directors/writers/etc don't subtitle their movies or overdub them.
Actually, yes, they do. Many films are produced with global markets in mind, and the studios are very involved in prepping the foreign release versions where dubbing or subtitling make sense for a given place/culture/market.
Directors/writers/etc don't make fun of their movies either.
Actually, yes, they do. Cultural references and satire are extremely common. Indirect references to other characters, performers, directors, soundtracks, etc., are extremely common - on TV, in film, on stage. Such references and satire fall squarely under Fair Use when employed correct
"The restaurant owner doesn't exclude blacks just for the fun of annoying special snowflakes like yourself. It's part of the character of the restaurant, part of the experience. If you force them to allow blacks, it's no longer a unique experience and not worth your time.
"I hate restaurants which exclude certain races. So I don't go there. See how easy that was?
We use ad blockers on the internet. Isn't this the same thing?
Blocking the ad is not the same thing as altering the ad; people who create things have a right to expect that somebody else can't alter it and tell people they're seeing what you intended.
Art isn't intended to be piecemeal (Score:2)
It's a tricky thing, art. While art is and always has been a commercial enterprise to some degree, it's also intended as a communication medium. In effect, altering the artistic work also distorts the message of the artist(s).
I'm not 100% against this on principle, but I find it a dangerous road. It's very similar to editing an interview to destroy the relationship between question and answer. Do I think that some borderline films could benefit from a "kids" edit? Sure. Do I think it should happen without t
All Vid Angel is doing is acting as a fancy remote to fast-forward or mute for you
No, they're making money by altering someone else's creative work without permission. Do you get paid by other people to operate your remote and modify movies for them? No? Ah.
No, they're making money by altering someone else's creative work without permission. Do you get paid by other people to operate your remote and modify movies for them? No? Ah.
No, they are not altering. Do you ever skip commercials? If so, you are deciding that you are not interested in 100% of what the network is showing you. To compare it to art, VidAngel customers are simply choosing to view one part of the "museum" and avoid another part. Nobody should be forced to walk the entire Louvre if they don't want to. Or, you don't have to walk a full 360' around the Statue of David - nothing is wrong with just looking at the front, or the back, or whatever part you are interested in
Isn't that the whole question? Are we allowed to look from a different angle or must we watch only through the director's lens?
Do I think that some borderline films could benefit from a "kids" edit? Sure. Do I think it should happen without the input of the originators of a work? No.
Then what's the appropriate market-based way to ensure that all "originators of a work" offer "input" on their "borderline films" to producers of edited versions?
It's a tricky thing, art. While art is and always has been a commercial enterprise to some degree, it's also intended as a communication medium. In effect, altering the artistic work also distorts the message of the artist(s).
I don't think this is a problem in this context. End users *know* they are not watching the 'artist intended' version of the film, and the fact that they are watching a sanitized, incomplete version does not preclude them from later viewing the unaltered version, or prevent anyone else from doing so. If I purchased a painting and cut off half of it to then hang the first half in a frame, am I distorting the message of the artist? Yes. Is that my right? Well, I paid for the painting. The painting analogy fal
Do I think that some borderline films could benefit from a "kids" edit? Sure. Do I think it should happen without the input of the originators of a work? No.
Wow. So content creators should decide what you watch, and not you. That has got to be the most insane thing I've ever heard. I suppose if you have never pressed FFW or REW for any reason whatsoever, then you're not a hypocrite. We get it, you disagree with the reason VidAngel's customers are fast forwarding, rewinding and muting, but to say that their reason is wrong? Wow.
The movies go by real fast.
