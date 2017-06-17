Studio-Defying VidAngel Launches New Video-Filtering Platform (yahoo.com) 15
Last December VidAngel fought three Hollywood studios in court for the right to stream filtered versions of movies. Now fogez reports that "they have come up with a new tactic in their attempts to bring filtering choice into the streaming media equation. Instead of leveraging the legal loophole that landed them in court, VidAngel is now going to insert themselves as a filtering proxy for services like Netflix and Amazon." From the Hollywood Reporter: Its new $7.99 per month service piggybacks on users' streaming accounts. Customers log into the VidAngel app, link it to their other accounts and then filter out the language, nudity and violence in that content to their heart's desire... "Out of the gate we'll be supporting Netflix and Amazon and HBO through Amazon channels," says Harmon, adding that Hulu, iTunes and Vudu will follow... Harmon says it remains to be seen if the studios will fight VidAngel's new platform, but his biggest concern is how Amazon and Netflix will respond. He says his company has reached out to the streamers, and he hopes they'll raise any concerns through conversation instead of litigation... "VidAngel's philosophy is very libertarian," he says. "Let directors create what they want, and let viewers watch how they want in their own home. That kind of philosophy respects the views of both parties."
The original submission describes the conflict as a "freedom of choice versus Hollywood."
The original submission describes the conflict as a "freedom of choice versus Hollywood."
Stupid People (Score:1)
If people don't want to see or hear things they find offensive, just don't watch those movies or TV shows. Stick with G-Rated fare.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Stupid People (Score:3)
Re: Stupid People (Score:2)
You're putting your kids in a bubble away from the rest of the "normal" world. They'll hear foul language eventually, why not guide them through while you're there? When they go to prom, will you tell them to be abstinent or do you give them a condom?
Just like Blockbuster (Score:1)
Just like Blockbuster, who removed the final scene from their copies of Catch 22, thus ruining the movie.
There is a difference between sex and violence for the storytelling and sex and violence for its own sake.
The problem is that Hollywood no longer knows the difference, thus creating demand for a product/service like this.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't mutual respect a necessary component of a working libertarian system?
The market will either reward or punish their actions based on what people really think of its value. It's as close to the "true democracy" that most people who want it are ever going to get.
I know, some people want "true democracy" so they can vote away the property of others, but most people just want to have a sense of input to outcomes (which most voters don't actually have now).
Aside from that, I don't see how this business mod
Re: Filter in (Score:2)
Freedom? Choice? (Score:2)
The directors/writers/etc don't put language, nudity and violence just for the fun of annoying special snowflakes like yourself. It's part of the characters, part of the experience, part of the story. If you remove things, it's not worth your time.
I hate extreme violence, gore and horror movies in general. So I don't watch horror movies. See how easy that
Is this good or bad? (Score:2)
We use ad blockers on the internet. Isn't this the same thing?
Re: Is this good or bad? (Score:2)
Art isn't intended to be piecemeal (Score:2)
It's a tricky thing, art. While art is and always has been a commercial enterprise to some degree, it's also intended as a communication medium. In effect, altering the artistic work also distorts the message of the artist(s).
I'm not 100% against this on principle, but I find it a dangerous road. It's very similar to editing an interview to destroy the relationship between question and answer. Do I think that some borderline films could benefit from a "kids" edit? Sure. Do I think it should happen without t