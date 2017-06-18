New 'Lupin III' Commentary Track Celebrates The Glories Of Ignoring Copyrights (terrania.us) 67
In 2004, film critic Roger Ebert "realized that auteurs weren't the only ones who had things to say about movies, and suggested that experts in other fields or even just fans of the movies could create MP3 commentary tracks to discuss their favorite films, which could then be downloaded and played alongside them." This inspired Slashdot reader #14,247 to produce his own commentary on Hayao Miyazaki's first movie, Lupin III: Castle of Cagliostro -- and 13 years later, to release a new commentary track celebrating the film's 35th anniversary. Robotech_Master writes: Among other things, it offers proof that excessive copyright really harms creativity by restricting the uses people are able to make of prior art -- by showing what can happen when people get away with ignoring copyright and creating anyway. Not only were Lupin III and Cagliostro effectively inspired as "fanfic" of characters and works that had come before, many of those characters and works were effectively fanfic themselves -- and Cagliostro in turn inspired parts of a number of other works that came afterward, including a couple by Disney.
Anyone else have a favorite example of a movie that bends the rules of copyright law?
Which kicked off a brief Golden Age [wikipedia.org] in American cinema.
http://kimbawlion.com/kimbawli... [kimbawlion.com]
aka Hamlet with big cats.
aka "Didn't Tezuka do this first?" [wikipedia.org]
And, for that matter, Disney recycled the climactic fight scene from Cagliostro into the climax of The Great Mouse Detective.
Disney makes it's money from redoing fairy tales. Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Snow White, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book. If the current "forever" copyright regime had been in place when those stories were first written Disney would not have been able to take and make them its own.
That's why they had it enacted afterwards, you see.
"Real estate rights are forever, then why not copyright?"
I will answer from a USA point of view (despite me not being USA citizen myself. The argument can be generalized, but I find the USA example makes for a magnificent example, both because of its clarity and high visibility).
Because the USA Constitution doesn't enact real state rights "To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries."
That means:
1) This should be enacted for as long as it secures the goal it was created for: if it doesn't promote the progress of science and useful arts, then it is unconstitutional.
2) If it goes beyond the constitutional mandate, by doing it by other ways than securing to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries, then it is also unconstitutional.
3) If it secures those rights for anything else than limited times, then it is also unconstitutional.
Of course you don't need to agree with those terms and you could call for an amendment for the constitution but, in the meantime, that's it what it is.
"Part (b)'s "limited times" is not necessary to achieve part (a)'s "progress of science and useful arts," "
No, it isn't (while it is arguably). Nevertheless that's the Constitution's wording so, unless you change it, as I already said, that's it what it is.
"Both copyright law and patent laws' "limited times" are designed screw the working class creative people"
Maybe, but not the way you seem to imply. The problem is on the legal definition of "authors and inventors" since, as of now, it extends to whomever they sell their copy-rights.
"It's designed to prevent the poor but brilliant creative people from becoming very rich"
An affirmation without substantiation. How is that the case?
"You still have to pay for cost+profit to buy a simple invention like a paperclip, long after its inventor is dead"
No, you don't. You pay cost+profit to *produce* a paperclip, not for its shape and ingeniousness which are, long ago, freely available. And then, you are confusing patents with copyrights. Patents extend just 20 years from description full stop. It is copyrights which go "for as long as the author lives and then more".
And then again, main problem with current copyright laws is not the copy of an item on itself but that it goes against the "promotion of progress" clause as it limits the ability of others of building on top of what's already available. As it's been already told, if Disney were entered the market under the copyright laws Disney itself promotes, it would have been impossible for it to success as no Cinderella, Whitesnow, Pinoccio... would have been possible -and the arts would have suffered as those films are in fact worthy contributions built on top of others'.
Real estate rights are forever, then why not copyright?
For one reason: neither the buildings nor the land they rest upon can be duplicated, let alone for zero cost. Another is that society obtains greater benefit when ideas and works are spread more widely.
Intellectual property law exists solely for the purpose of encouraging individuals to share their works by granting a limited monopoly on them so they can gain monetary benefit from doing so. This is done with the understanding that some non-zero fraction of inventors and artists would refrain from doing so
"Real estate rights are forever, then why not copyright?"
Because intellectual property should NOT be like real estate!
I would like to see IP be treated as a personal right of the creator of work - inalienable, like free speech, rather than as a detachable right that can be sold off and then traded independently of the creator. It would mean that all arrangements for commercial use of IP would have to include and be by assent of the creator. If you hired someone for her inventions, you would no longer be abl
Because when I take you someone's real estate they no longer have it, and cannot use it.
Because when you own real estate and are the first person to build a house, with an indoor toilet on it it does not prevent everyone else in the world building a house with an indoor toilet.
Ideas are not finite assets that can be used up like real estate, there use and improvement over time leads immense gains to society even the original creator. Imagine if the first person to come up with fire said right nobody else ca
Because copyright is not a real right. It is actually a limitation on someone else's right of speech and of movement.
I cannot move my fingers on a piano in a way that reproduces a song protected by copyright., or talk words written by others, or paint an image that is similar to someone else's picture.
This "protection" is actual physical restraint over people's bodies. It is a limitation over natural rights.
Such violence shouldn't be accepted even for a period of time, people that do not want to be copied s
Real estate rights aren't unlimited and forever. For one, you have to pay property tax; if you don't, the government puts a lien on your title. If you fail to maintain your property and let weeds and shit accumulate, they will mow it down and put a lien on your title. Do any of the above for too long, they sell the lien and you no longer own your property, and *force you off of it*. If your property becomes a blight to the community, the government can use eminent domain to kick you off, and remunerate you
Real estate rights are forever, then why not copyright?
Are real estate right forever? And should they be? In both cases I don't think so, and anyway, 'indefinitely' isn't exactly the same as 'forever': it is possible that you can own the exclusive rights to use a piece of land indefinitely, under present law, but no nation lasts forever, and your rights will disappear over time. But I don't even think land ownership should be indefinite; there should be some limitations, so that one family can't sit on large tracts of land to the exclusion of everybody else.
But
Well, at least he's almost #14 1/4.
I think he was complaining that I was called Slashdot reader #14,247 rather than Slashdot member or participant #14,247.
(And now I find myself wanting to sing, "...I'm Jean Valjean!"
I think he was complaining that I was called Slashdot reader #14,247 rather than Slashdot member or participant #14,247.
I think "reader" would be the most appropriate and historically correct term. Members or participants would imply that management has a marketing plan to add value to the user experience. I don't see that happening.
I think of it as my inmate number. Or perhaps patient number, if
/. were an asylum.
Are subtitles available... (Score:3)
It might make a little more sense distilled into this article [teleread.org], which I wrote for another blog afterward to discuss the matter.
Effectively, the original Maurice Leblanc Arsène Lupin stories borrowed Sherlock Holmes, much to Conan Doyle's annoyance. Subsequently, manga writer Monkey Punch based Lupin III on the Leblanc stories without permission, much to the Leblanc estate's later annoyance. (He was able to get away with it because Japan didn't honor trade copyrights at the time, and the Leblanc estate d
As a results of the disputes with Leblanc estate, the initial releases of Cagliostro in the US censored the Lupin name. The lead character was renamed "The Wolf" (Lupin is french for "wolf"), for example.
Indeed, as I have cause to mention in the commentary track.
:) AnimEigo used the alternate English rendering "Rupan."
(That alternate English rendering makes it a little more understandable why there's an album of romantic Lupin III music called "Isn't it Lupintic". In Japanese, the pronunciation of "Lupintic" is similar enough to "Romantic" to make it work as a pun.)
After a few years, when more of the Arsène Lupin works had entered the public domain, the renaming wasn't seen as necessary and subsequent
Lupin the Third: Castle of Cagliostro is an animated film directed by the now famous Hayao Miyazaki. The title character, Lupin III, is supposed to be the descendant of French literary character Arsene Lupin, so there is a kind of fanfic/copyright infringement angle there.
In fact the Arsene Lupin series engaged in some copyright infringement as well, ripping off the character of Sherlock Holmes. Lupin was supposed to be the world's greatest thief, and Holmes was only able to figure out how he did it and not
Sounds like a pretty cool idea. I do hope you'll check out my own commentary track, too.
The only bullshit is what you're spewing. Most famous art in galleries, most famous musical composers and their compositions, the works of Shakespear and others...existed without the benefit of those copyright laws. Street performers, buskers, coffee shop poetry nights and the like. Which is probably how Hollywood managed to even get its feet off the ground, having a wealth of
Which is probably how Hollywood managed to even get its feet off the ground, having a wealth of others ideas to 'borrow' upon.
That was brought up a few weeks ago about how Hollywood set up shop on the West Coast to avoid paying licensing fees to Thomas Edison on the East Coast.
https://news.slashdot.org/comments.pl?sid=10707285&cid=54561405 [slashdot.org]
Fucktards like you hate freedom of speech.
"without copyright there will be no films (or songs, or games, or or or)"
Because no one has ever made anything for free, or found ways to capitalize on unprotected works.
"Bends The Rules" (Score:2)
How about Marvel trying to copyright the word "SuperHero" and suing the shit out of people who referred to characters in their movies as Superheroes?
That shit swings both ways.
If you want to claim extensive copyright hurts creativity, you really should be looking at sequalitis.
The two shining film examples would be Sony and Universal.
Sony made more Spiderman movies by rehashing the origin story — seriously, how many times does Uncle Ben have to die? — to prevent the licensing rights from reverting back to Marvel Studios. The new Spiderman movie is the result of a cross licensing deal between Sony and Marvel [gamezone.com] that will expire in 2019.
Universal got copyrights for their classic monster movies as the monsters were never described in a real great detail in the public domain
Pirates of the Caribbean-Monkey Island-And Back (Score:3)
It's a fairly well known story, but The Monkey Island series was itself inspired by a Lucasarts game designer's trip to Disneyland and experience of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" exhibit. The twist here is that a film adaptation of Monkey Island was in development, but the project fell through. The original scriptwriting team then ended up pitching the basic plot/premise as the Pirates of the Caribbean film adaptation. And this included incorporating many, many elements and plot devices that were original to Monkey Island into the Pirates of the Caribbean universe.
A Fistful of Dollars (Score:1)
Kurosawa was not happy.
Throne of Blood.
Shakespeare was not happy?
Speaking of Kurosawa, I was going to point out that on some of the Criterion editions of Kurosawa's movies, they have very interesting commentary tracks recorded by film historians.
Kurosawa will not be able to record any commentaries in the future either, since he died in 1998.
That's why the comment track is released all by itself. People have to get the original content separately and then play them both at the same time. Same way Rifftrax does its thing. That's perfectly legit under copyright law. Even if it's a derivative work, it falls under the review-and-criticism fair use right.
The Great Détournement (Score:2)
If there is one movie that happily ignores copyright, it’s La Classe Américaine [wikipedia.org] (1993), a.k.a. The Great Détournement.
Except the wikipedia entry clearly states they obtained a license to the content.
can't think of a movie, but a book (Score:2)
Just finished Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality. It's fanfiction, and is basically Harry Potter in an alternate universe. Funny, heavier on science and logic, also written as if Ender's Game was mixed in. I found it fantastic. Thankfully JK Rowling is apparently content to let it be as long as it's not a commercial endeavor, so that it's allowed to exist.