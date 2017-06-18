New 'Lupin III' Commentary Track Celebrates The Glories Of Ignoring Copyrights (terrania.us) 20
In 2004, film critic Roger Ebert "realized that auteurs weren't the only ones who had things to say about movies, and suggested that experts in other fields or even just fans of the movies could create MP3 commentary tracks to discuss their favorite films, which could then be downloaded and played alongside them." This inspired Slashdot reader #14,247 to produce his own commentary on Hayao Miyazaki's first movie, Lupin III: Castle of Cagliostro -- and 13 years later, to release a new commentary track celebrating the film's 35th anniversary. Robotech_Master writes: Among other things, it offers proof that excessive copyright really harms creativity by restricting the uses people are able to make of prior art -- by showing what can happen when people get away with ignoring copyright and creating anyway. Not only were Lupin III and Cagliostro effectively inspired as "fanfic" of characters and works that had come before, many of those characters and works were effectively fanfic themselves -- and Cagliostro in turn inspired parts of a number of other works that came afterward, including a couple by Disney.
Anyone else have a favorite example of a movie that bends the rules of copyright law?
Anyone else have a favorite example of a movie that bends the rules of copyright law?
Deep Throat (1972) (Score:1)
Which kicked off a brief Golden Age [wikipedia.org] in American cinema.
Re: (Score:2)
aka Hamlet with big cats.
Disney (Score:1)
Disney makes it's money from redoing fairy tales. Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Snow White, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book. If the current "forever" copyright regime had been in place when those stories were first written Disney would not have been able to take and make them its own.
Re: Disney (Score:1)
That's why they had it enacted afterwards, you see.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think he was complaining that I was called Slashdot reader #14,247 rather than Slashdot member or participant #14,247.
(And now I find myself wanting to sing, "...I'm Jean Valjean!"
:) )
Re: (Score:2)
I think he was complaining that I was called Slashdot reader #14,247 rather than Slashdot member or participant #14,247.
I think "reader" would be the most appropriate and historically correct term. Members or participants would imply that management has a marketing plan to add value to the user experience. I don't see that happening.
Are subtitles available... (Score:3)
...because this summary makes almost no sense without them. Someone makes a commentary track for a film and then makes another 13 years later and that's sticking it to the Copyright Man, is that it?
...mmkay...
Re: (Score:2)
It might make a little more sense distilled into this article [teleread.org], which I wrote for another blog afterward to discuss the matter.
Effectively, the original Maurice Leblanc Arsène Lupin stories borrowed Sherlock Holmes, much to Conan Doyle's annoyance. Subsequently, manga writer Monkey Punch based Lupin III on the Leblanc stories without permission, much to the Leblanc estate's later annoyance. (He was able to get away with it because Japan didn't honor trade copyrights at the time, and the Leblanc estate d
Oddly enough ... (Score:1)
I'm not really here to plug this, but when it crossed my RSS feed, the timing made it such that I thought users might be interested.
(No, I'm serious. I wasn't going to post it. It just happens to be topical.)
I have a podcast called Tales From SYL Ranch [wrstone.com]
that I'm re-launching under my own domain starting July 4. I had previously hosted on
//aNONradio [anonradio.net]// but when I sort of "found my voice," I decided to go pro.
In this case, "my voice" was a feature I developed called The Old Fan's Commentary.
You see, I'm a
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like a pretty cool idea. I do hope you'll check out my own commentary track, too.
:)
"Bends The Rules" (Score:2)
How about Marvel trying to copyright the word "SuperHero" and suing the shit out of people who referred to characters in their movies as Superheroes?
That shit swings both ways.
Pirates of the Caribbean-Monkey Island-And Back (Score:2)
It's a fairly well known story, but The Monkey Island series was itself inspired by a Lucasarts game designer's trip to Disneyland and experience of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" exhibit. The twist here is that a film adaptation of Monkey Island was in development, but the project fell through. The original scriptwriting team then ended up pitching the basic plot/premise as the Pirates of the Caribbean film adaptation. And this included incorporating many, many elements and plot devices that were original