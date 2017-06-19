Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets September Premiere Date On CBS & CBS All Access, Season 1 Split In Two (deadline.com) 87

Posted by msmash from the cool-beans dept.
Nellie Andreeva, writing for Deadline: Star Trek: Discovery will debut Sunday, September 24, with a special broadcast premiere on the CBS TV network airing 8:30-9:30 PM. The first as well as the second episode of the sci-fi series will be available on-demand on CBS All Access immediately following the broadcast premiere, with subsequent new episodes released on All Access each Sunday. Originally slated for a January 2017 premiere, Star Trek: Discovery's debut was first pushed to May and then to fall 2017. At CBS' upfront presentation, the company announced that Star Trek: Discovery's first-season order had been increased from 13 to 15 episodes. The expanded season now will be split into two. The first eight episodes will run Sundays from September 24 through November 5. The season then will resume with the second chapter in January 2018. The break also will allow the show more time for postproduction on latter episodes.

  • Captain's Log, Stardate 43125.8 (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We have entered a spectacular binary star system in the Kavis Alpha sector. Doesn't this asshole star realize gender isn't binary?

  • Hmm. Cautious optimism on this one.

    I hated the Abrams movies, but looks like they're avoiding that direction. The question for me is, is there really anything left that's new to say in the way of Star Trek stories, or will they just recycle old stories with new spiffy efffects.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 )

      The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?

      • Yeah...

        I wish CBS would get on the ball and put their channel On Demand stuff like the rest of the networks like ABC, NBC have, on the existing streaming services like Playstation VUE...Sling, DirectTVNOW...etc

        I"m certainly NOT going to pay extra $6 just to get them on there, not worth it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jsm300 ( 669719 )
          Actually, I'm fine with what they are doing, although I don't think it is the smart thing for them to do. I think they are gambling that people will want to see each episode as soon as it comes out, and therefore will be pay the monthly fee for a while. But I think this plan of theirs is going to backfire. People who are willing to take chances will be more likely to just download it from various torrent sites rather than pay a montly subscription. I prefer to remain legal, but I'm also patient. I would h

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by zlives ( 2009072 )

            i am sure they have forseen this and will only allow you to watch 1 episode a month
            MUHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

      • The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?

        Especially if you already have CBS in your cable tier. That's why when I come back from the road to find I have missed a CBS episode, I have to Kodi it instead of being able to watch it on CBS streaming.

      • It's free to air in the US.

        • I believe that's only the pilot episode.

          • That won't go over very well... But if the pilot's good, I'll catch it when it makes it to Prime or Netflix in the US maybe 5 years from now. I'm in no rush.

            • On the other hand, I could probably wait until the end of the second part of the season to sign up for a free trial and watch it all in one go.

              At worst, I pay $5.99 - not much more than a movie rental before I cancel.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by EvilSS ( 557649 )

        The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?

        Well if you are patient you don't have to pay anything (and can still be 'legal' about it). Just wait for the season to wrap up in winter 2018 and sign up for a free 7 day trial. Binge the show that week, cancel, then next year do the same thing with a new email address.

        OK that last part might be a bit sketchy, but still...

    • People have been asking "have all the good stories already been told" for centuries, yet new ground continues to be broken.

      "Star Trek" is merely a starting point - and a limited one at that given that this is a brand new series. I'm sure they've got plenty of opportunity for good stores. That doesn't mean they'll deliver - it could be crap - but the chance is there.

      Then again I've always been of the opinion that even bad sci-fi can still be worth watching. I actually mildly enjoyed watching Andromeda . .

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by k6mfw ( 1182893 )

        yet new ground continues to be broken.

        maybe I'm too lazy to watch any new stuff, some of it I just don't get (maybe I'm too old). It seems to me when Roddenberry came up with his ST idea, it was new stuff. Space travel was new, having a command staff where not everyone is a white guy whose native language is english was new.

        Previous decades the big thing for TV and movies was westerns. Someone wrote in 1957 TV Guide there are only seven plots to a western. I wonder for space stuff, how many plots?

        • I wonder for space stuff, how many plots?

          42.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sconeu ( 64226 )

            I though there were 6 type A subplots and 9 type B sublots, so to get one of each in your story. You therefore multiply six by nine to get the total.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by x0ra ( 1249540 )
          don't worry, there's gonna be a fat black three-legged otherkin as Captain.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Strider- ( 39683 )

          maybe I'm too lazy to watch any new stuff, some of it I just don't get (maybe I'm too old). It seems to me when Roddenberry came up with his ST idea, it was new stuff. Space travel was new, having a command staff where not everyone is a white guy whose native language is english was new.

          Other than its progressive surface and the fact that it was in space, TOS really wasn't much more than a spaghetti western, in space. It was pretty much just an action series, with the bad guy of the week, and pretty much completely episodic. People forget that, and imho, the Abrams moves are a return to what Trek originally was.

          It wasn't until TNG and the later movies that things started to become pseudo-philosophical and the like, with the long drawn out conversations around conference tables and what not

      • When I rewatched Enterprise (or rather rewatched the first two and a half seasons and the rest of season 3 and 4 that I had simply abandoned), I found, quite sadly, that there were some rather good episodes, and some of the best came in the last season after the production team and writers clearly knew the show was dead. But it's always about two things; does the crew jive with the audience, and is there enough good stories to outweigh the bad ones?

        Obviously there are going to be rehashings, that's sort of

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The abrams movies weren't star trek, they were just shitty action movies with star trek character names and branding. they litterally through all of star trek in the garbage to create that steaming pile.

      • The phrase I coined to refer to that is 'Star Trek-flavored movies'. Artificially flavored, of course. With sucralose.

    • Read some scifi. They've **always** be rehashed stories from before.

  • Star Trek fan but... (Score:3)

    by aicrules ( 819392 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @03:25PM (#54649543)
    I would love to watch this series...but the hell I'm not gonna subscribe to another service to do it...so I guess I don't really want to watch it.
    • Yep. It's bad enough they've more or less gone full-blow with the PC route. But to expect me to a). Pay to watch it, and b). Watch it one week at a time is just too much. I MIGHT watch it if you put it on a service I am already paying for (that would be Amazon Prime) AND if you make all episodes available at once (i.e. such as the Netflix House of Cards approach). Otherwise, CBS can just fuck off.

      • Realistically, I'm going to pirate at least the first episodes.

        I subscribed to HBO Go basically just for Game of Thrones, though their catalog is far, FAR more appealing than CBS's.

        3-4 episodes a month for $6 comes down to a buck or two an episode. That seems worthwhile, right?

  • As a lifelong Star Trek fan I could give two shits. DSN was plenty of ST for one lifetime, and BSG pretty much put a bullet in the idea of Star Trek as the best ship-based SciFi franchise.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Yeah, in a post BSG world, Star Trek is going to look pretty hokey if they don't really have their writing game in order. And DS9 was the last Star Trek series to have good writing for its time, and that was 20 years ago.

      • Yeah, in a post BSG world, Star Trek is going to look pretty hokey if they don't really have their writing game in order

        Called it--from now on the appearance of angels in the finale and imaginary spirit advisors are to be the hallmarks of good writing. Anything else will be considered just hokey.

        (In all serious, I love Star Trek, Ron Moore, and 99% of BSG)

  • I'll reserve judgement, but... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @03:28PM (#54649563)

    The Desgrassi Jr. High cast (sans the kid in the wheelchair) is not exactly filling me with confidence. Are they making a show to tell a good story--or to advance a very specific political/social agenda?

    But I'll reserve judgement, out of respect for the Battlestar Galactica reboot, which I also expected to suck but which turned out great.

    • Re: I'll reserve judgement, but... (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Star Trek was always about promoting Rodenberry's political and social views. ST:OS is pretty dated because it's themes are so anchored in the 60s.

      I find ST:NG almost unwatchable now.

      And the new movies are just mindless action with humorous quips from Pegg.

      Star Trek has run its course.

      Now the new stuff coming out has been great! Arrival, Interstellar, Passenger, I'm forgetting a couple of others were written by real science fiction writers - Rodenberry wasn't.

      And the Star Wars coming out from Disney are be

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yeah, but Roddenberry wouldn't even recognize liberalism today. Re-segregation, white male hatred/discrimination, a culture of victimhood, the demonization of masculinity, etc.? He sure as shit wouldn't see any of that as part of the Star Trek vision. Star Trek was supposed to be a universe where we had CONQUERED all of that bullshit.

      • Now the new stuff coming out has been great! Arrival, Interstellar, Passenger, I'm forgetting a couple of others were written by real science fiction writers - Rodenberry wasn't.

        You can't see it, but I'm shaking my head left and right.

        Arrival was fucking stupid. We start with aliens and some interesting premise about communicating with them, but we end up with political bullshit that gets solved with time travel, telepathy, and essentially magic. The whole premise is shot when that shit happens because: Why couldn't the aliens use their time travel telepathy bullshit to help themselves? Why couldn't the aliens see / prevent the bomb? Or even more to the point, why couldn't the

        • Didn't read every single word of your comment, but want to say this: Ask any sci-fi author about using time travel as a plot device.. and they'll give you the hairy eyeball, assuming that is they're experienced authors. Time travel is a cheap-ass way to fix a problem deus ex machina, essentially, and writing anything that centers around time travel? You're asking for disaster. You almost certainly end up painting yourself into a corner, ruining any chance of redeeming your work. That's what authors have tol

    • I'm on the fence about Discovery--I hope it's good, but I'm afraid it will be more trash.

      I am scared about the "diversity" factor as well, but with a major caveat. Star Trek has ALWAYS had a great deal of diversity (a black woman, a Russian, and a Japanese guy on the bridge crew in the 60s; female captain, black captain, etc.). Diversity alone should not scare any Trek fan. What does make me nervous are some of the quotes in the media about how they are approaching diversity. IMHO Trek's diversity has histo

  • * Add massive amounts of time between seasons!
    * Take one season and split it into two!

    Well done CBS!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      * Add massive amounts of time between seasons! * Take one season and split it into two!

      Well done CBS!

      Sorry, you know a show with less than 3 months between seasons that airs in the US?

  • Want to check a great StarTrek series? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    See subject & Star Trek Continues https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJf2ovQtI6w/ [youtube.com] - this episode's outstanding (titled "The Fairest of them all")

    * "In every revolution, there's 1 man w/ a vision" & "Who told you that?" + "YOU did..."

    (These guys have REAL potential...)

    APK

    P.S.=> It continues (pun intended) after the StarTrek TOS episode "MIRROR, mirror" (bearded Spock & all)... apk

  • Who cares when it releases on obscure channel in a single country - Proper question is, when does it release world-wide on Netflix?

    • obscure channel

      Obscure channel? You mean the company that owns the Star Trek IP? CBS/Paramount is not obscure by any measurement.

      But the originating network is going to premiere before Netflix, so it's going to be at least that date, possibly later.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by GNious ( 953874 )

        Sry, I thought it was obvious when placed next to "single country" - no one outside of the USA can access it, so to us it's a fair bit more "obscure" than Netflix :)

        • Obscurity has nothing to do with access. They're well known. And their release pretty much defines the earliest date anyone else will have their hands on it. Netflix tends to go for simultaneous release - even when they're not the primary producer. So it is likely you'll see that.

  • Splitting it in two will also allow it to exist after the end of BBOTT 2. If BBOTT 2 doesn't happen, then pushing it to September puts part 1 after BB 19 is over as well.

    In either case, I won't pay for CBS All Access without BB. One 24 hour a day show I will, one hour a week, nope.

    There is nothing besides BB I would watch for free, much less pay for. I know this from experience of having All Access for BB in other years.

  • Aye aye Captain, let's put it on Netflix everywhere else but make US consumers jump through stupid hoops. Also, we won't air it on the broadcast network in the US and we'll charge money for the app access with no other compelling content, then dribble the episodes out as long as we can. I'm giving all I've got!

  • season 1.5 on showtime after CBS All Access fails?
     

  • Between the 'streaming only' delivery of it (I'm not paying for that any more than I'd pay for cable anymore) and the whole Axanar debacle, CBS can kiss my ass, Do Not Want. If I feel the need for a Star Trek fix, there's reruns of all of it on the H&I Channel.

