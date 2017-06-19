'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets September Premiere Date On CBS & CBS All Access, Season 1 Split In Two (deadline.com) 87
Nellie Andreeva, writing for Deadline: Star Trek: Discovery will debut Sunday, September 24, with a special broadcast premiere on the CBS TV network airing 8:30-9:30 PM. The first as well as the second episode of the sci-fi series will be available on-demand on CBS All Access immediately following the broadcast premiere, with subsequent new episodes released on All Access each Sunday. Originally slated for a January 2017 premiere, Star Trek: Discovery's debut was first pushed to May and then to fall 2017. At CBS' upfront presentation, the company announced that Star Trek: Discovery's first-season order had been increased from 13 to 15 episodes. The expanded season now will be split into two. The first eight episodes will run Sundays from September 24 through November 5. The season then will resume with the second chapter in January 2018. The break also will allow the show more time for postproduction on latter episodes.
We have entered a spectacular binary star system in the Kavis Alpha sector. Doesn't this asshole star realize gender isn't binary?
I hated the Abrams movies, but looks like they're avoiding that direction. The question for me is, is there really anything left that's new to say in the way of Star Trek stories, or will they just recycle old stories with new spiffy efffects.
The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?
I wish CBS would get on the ball and put their channel On Demand stuff like the rest of the networks like ABC, NBC have, on the existing streaming services like Playstation VUE...Sling, DirectTVNOW...etc
I"m certainly NOT going to pay extra $6 just to get them on there, not worth it.
i am sure they have forseen this and will only allow you to watch 1 episode a month
MUHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?
Especially if you already have CBS in your cable tier. That's why when I come back from the road to find I have missed a CBS episode, I have to Kodi it instead of being able to watch it on CBS streaming.
It's free to air in the US.
I believe that's only the pilot episode.
That won't go over very well... But if the pilot's good, I'll catch it when it makes it to Prime or Netflix in the US maybe 5 years from now. I'm in no rush.
On the other hand, I could probably wait until the end of the second part of the season to sign up for a free trial and watch it all in one go.
At worst, I pay $5.99 - not much more than a movie rental before I cancel.
The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?
Well if you are patient you don't have to pay anything (and can still be 'legal' about it). Just wait for the season to wrap up in winter 2018 and sign up for a free 7 day trial. Binge the show that week, cancel, then next year do the same thing with a new email address.
OK that last part might be a bit sketchy, but still...
People have been asking "have all the good stories already been told" for centuries, yet new ground continues to be broken.
"Star Trek" is merely a starting point - and a limited one at that given that this is a brand new series. I'm sure they've got plenty of opportunity for good stores. That doesn't mean they'll deliver - it could be crap - but the chance is there.
Then again I've always been of the opinion that even bad sci-fi can still be worth watching. I actually mildly enjoyed watching Andromeda . .
yet new ground continues to be broken.
maybe I'm too lazy to watch any new stuff, some of it I just don't get (maybe I'm too old). It seems to me when Roddenberry came up with his ST idea, it was new stuff. Space travel was new, having a command staff where not everyone is a white guy whose native language is english was new.
Previous decades the big thing for TV and movies was westerns. Someone wrote in 1957 TV Guide there are only seven plots to a western. I wonder for space stuff, how many plots?
42.
I though there were 6 type A subplots and 9 type B sublots, so to get one of each in your story. You therefore multiply six by nine to get the total.
maybe I'm too lazy to watch any new stuff, some of it I just don't get (maybe I'm too old). It seems to me when Roddenberry came up with his ST idea, it was new stuff. Space travel was new, having a command staff where not everyone is a white guy whose native language is english was new.
Other than its progressive surface and the fact that it was in space, TOS really wasn't much more than a spaghetti western, in space. It was pretty much just an action series, with the bad guy of the week, and pretty much completely episodic. People forget that, and imho, the Abrams moves are a return to what Trek originally was.
It wasn't until TNG and the later movies that things started to become pseudo-philosophical and the like, with the long drawn out conversations around conference tables and what not
When I rewatched Enterprise (or rather rewatched the first two and a half seasons and the rest of season 3 and 4 that I had simply abandoned), I found, quite sadly, that there were some rather good episodes, and some of the best came in the last season after the production team and writers clearly knew the show was dead. But it's always about two things; does the crew jive with the audience, and is there enough good stories to outweigh the bad ones?
Obviously there are going to be rehashings, that's sort of
The abrams movies weren't star trek, they were just shitty action movies with star trek character names and branding. they litterally through all of star trek in the garbage to create that steaming pile.
Read some scifi. They've **always** be rehashed stories from before.
Star Trek fan but... (Score:3)
Realistically, I'm going to pirate at least the first episodes.
I subscribed to HBO Go basically just for Game of Thrones, though their catalog is far, FAR more appealing than CBS's.
3-4 episodes a month for $6 comes down to a buck or two an episode. That seems worthwhile, right?
As a lifelong Star Trek fan (Score:2)
Yeah, in a post BSG world, Star Trek is going to look pretty hokey if they don't really have their writing game in order. And DS9 was the last Star Trek series to have good writing for its time, and that was 20 years ago.
Yeah, in a post BSG world, Star Trek is going to look pretty hokey if they don't really have their writing game in order
Called it--from now on the appearance of angels in the finale and imaginary spirit advisors are to be the hallmarks of good writing. Anything else will be considered just hokey.
(In all serious, I love Star Trek, Ron Moore, and 99% of BSG)
The Desgrassi Jr. High cast (sans the kid in the wheelchair) is not exactly filling me with confidence. Are they making a show to tell a good story--or to advance a very specific political/social agenda?
But I'll reserve judgement, out of respect for the Battlestar Galactica reboot, which I also expected to suck but which turned out great.
Star Trek was always about promoting Rodenberry's political and social views. ST:OS is pretty dated because it's themes are so anchored in the 60s.
I find ST:NG almost unwatchable now.
And the new movies are just mindless action with humorous quips from Pegg.
Star Trek has run its course.
Now the new stuff coming out has been great! Arrival, Interstellar, Passenger, I'm forgetting a couple of others were written by real science fiction writers - Rodenberry wasn't.
And the Star Wars coming out from Disney are be
Yeah, but Roddenberry wouldn't even recognize liberalism today. Re-segregation, white male hatred/discrimination, a culture of victimhood, the demonization of masculinity, etc.? He sure as shit wouldn't see any of that as part of the Star Trek vision. Star Trek was supposed to be a universe where we had CONQUERED all of that bullshit.
Star Trek was supposed to be a universe where we had CONQUERED all of that bullshit.
But more importantly, it was a setting where he could snog his secretary without his wife getting upset.
Huh. I always thought it was Captian Kirk getting to hook up with all those green alien babes? Then again, it was a show of the 60's. Given all that it was quite a progressive/idealistic universe (IDIC, the lack of importance of money, replicators heralding an abundance economy, etc) - but it wasn't like liberalism/progressive thought is like in the last 20 years at all.
Now the new stuff coming out has been great! Arrival, Interstellar, Passenger, I'm forgetting a couple of others were written by real science fiction writers - Rodenberry wasn't.
You can't see it, but I'm shaking my head left and right.
Arrival was fucking stupid. We start with aliens and some interesting premise about communicating with them, but we end up with political bullshit that gets solved with time travel, telepathy, and essentially magic. The whole premise is shot when that shit happens because: Why couldn't the aliens use their time travel telepathy bullshit to help themselves? Why couldn't the aliens see / prevent the bomb? Or even more to the point, why couldn't the
I don't know, I'll have to check an updated victimhood matrix to see which is the most morally superior.
I'm on the fence about Discovery--I hope it's good, but I'm afraid it will be more trash.
I am scared about the "diversity" factor as well, but with a major caveat. Star Trek has ALWAYS had a great deal of diversity (a black woman, a Russian, and a Japanese guy on the bridge crew in the 60s; female captain, black captain, etc.). Diversity alone should not scare any Trek fan. What does make me nervous are some of the quotes in the media about how they are approaching diversity. IMHO Trek's diversity has histo
Well, at least they didn't say "air on."
Why does it matter? I still "dial" my phone, despite not having seen a rotary phone since the 80's. I "turn on" the lights, despite not having an oil lamp. We still include floppy icons to mean "save" - even when half the people alive have never touched a floppy disk.
"Star Trek Enterprise, I just wanted to die"
There were a few good episodes. Not even a season's worth but a few.
Mirror Darkly 1 and 2 come to mind. Twilight wasn't that bad either.
Both those episodes were basically took place outside the dreck being served up as the season 2-4 plot line so they could actually tell some neat stories.
The problem was that Enterprise was utterly botched. They had the whole pre-Federation story to tell, and wasted an entire season on the stupid Xindi thing, and had the idiotic Temporal War meta-arc throughout the first three seasons, actually right into the fourth. It wasn't until the fourth, with the series' already on the chopping block that they finally decided to show how the Federation was founded.
Enterprise actually had quite a few good episodes, and I actually thought Tucker, in particular, was an o
How to sabotage a TV show: (Score:2)
* Add massive amounts of time between seasons!
* Take one season and split it into two!
Well done CBS!
I know there was some criticism of both Breaking Bad and Mad Men splitting their last seasons, though as I recall, with BB, it was the writer's strike that forced that. Of course, I finished up watching both series via streaming, so seasons don't mean shit to me anymore.
* Add massive amounts of time between seasons! * Take one season and split it into two!
Well done CBS!
Sorry, you know a show with less than 3 months between seasons that airs in the US?
Now we effectively get an 8 episode first season delayed to Sept 2017 and a 7 episode second season season in Jan 2018.
This isn't even unusual for a fall premiere. Why call this a split season? All fall shows pretty much go on hiatus for November through December and come back in January after the holidays.
Want to check a great StarTrek series? (Score:1)
See subject & Star Trek Continues https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJf2ovQtI6w/ [youtube.com] - this episode's outstanding (titled "The Fairest of them all")
* "In every revolution, there's 1 man w/ a vision" & "Who told you that?" + "YOU did..."
(These guys have REAL potential...)
APK
P.S.=> It continues (pun intended) after the StarTrek TOS episode "MIRROR, mirror" (bearded Spock & all)... apk
CBS? What about Netflix? (Score:2)
Who cares when it releases on obscure channel in a single country - Proper question is, when does it release world-wide on Netflix?
obscure channel
Obscure channel? You mean the company that owns the Star Trek IP? CBS/Paramount is not obscure by any measurement.
But the originating network is going to premiere before Netflix, so it's going to be at least that date, possibly later.
Sry, I thought it was obvious when placed next to "single country" - no one outside of the USA can access it, so to us it's a fair bit more "obscure" than Netflix
:)
Obscurity has nothing to do with access. They're well known. And their release pretty much defines the earliest date anyone else will have their hands on it. Netflix tends to go for simultaneous release - even when they're not the primary producer. So it is likely you'll see that.
Big Brother: Star Trek (Score:2)
Splitting it in two will also allow it to exist after the end of BBOTT 2. If BBOTT 2 doesn't happen, then pushing it to September puts part 1 after BB 19 is over as well.
In either case, I won't pay for CBS All Access without BB. One 24 hour a day show I will, one hour a week, nope.
There is nothing besides BB I would watch for free, much less pay for. I know this from experience of having All Access for BB in other years.
Hey, CBS! How about putting previous years' BB live streams online instead of just the broadcast shows? Now that I might pay for!
Considering one of the original concepts of Star Trek was to delve into controversial social issues, how would, for instance, episodes on LGBTQ rights be out of place. This is franchise that arguably gave at least the United States its first televised interracial kiss, and a franchise where tolerance for the "other", however that might be defined in any given episode, was considered one of the highest ideals of the Federation.
If it isn't controversial, why do some posters here not want to hear anything about it?
"Scotty, we need to fail faster" (Score:2)
season 1.5 on showtime after CBS All Access fails? (Score:2)
season 1.5 on showtime after CBS All Access fails?
'Streaming only', and other complaints (Score:2)