'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets September Premiere Date On CBS & CBS All Access, Season 1 Split In Two (deadline.com) 31
Nellie Andreeva, writing for Deadline: Star Trek: Discovery will debut Sunday, September 24, with a special broadcast premiere on the CBS TV network airing 8:30-9:30 PM. The first as well as the second episode of the sci-fi series will be available on-demand on CBS All Access immediately following the broadcast premiere, with subsequent new episodes released on All Access each Sunday. Originally slated for a January 2017 premiere, Star Trek: Discovery's debut was first pushed to May and then to fall 2017. At CBS' upfront presentation, the company announced that Star Trek: Discovery's first-season order had been increased from 13 to 15 episodes. The expanded season now will be split into two. The first eight episodes will run Sundays from September 24 through November 5. The season then will resume with the second chapter in January 2018. The break also will allow the show more time for postproduction on latter episodes.
Captain's Log, Stardate 43125.8 (Score:1)
We have entered a spectacular binary star system in the Kavis Alpha sector. Doesn't this asshole star realize gender isn't binary?
Yet another trek (Score:3)
I hated the Abrams movies, but looks like they're avoiding that direction. The question for me is, is there really anything left that's new to say in the way of Star Trek stories, or will they just recycle old stories with new spiffy efffects.
Re: (Score:2)
The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?
Re: (Score:2)
I wish CBS would get on the ball and put their channel On Demand stuff like the rest of the networks like ABC, NBC have, on the existing streaming services like Playstation VUE...Sling, DirectTVNOW...etc
I"m certainly NOT going to pay extra $6 just to get them on there, not worth it.
Re: (Score:2)
The question for me is, why would I want to pay $6/month just to watch a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery?
Especially if you already have CBS in your cable tier. That's why when I come back from the road to find I have missed a CBS episode, I have to Kodi it instead of being able to watch it on CBS streaming.
Re: (Score:2)
People have been asking "have all the good stories already been told" for centuries, yet new ground continues to be broken.
"Star Trek" is merely a starting point - and a limited one at that given that this is a brand new series. I'm sure they've got plenty of opportunity for good stores. That doesn't mean they'll deliver - it could be crap - but the chance is there.
Then again I've always been of the opinion that even bad sci-fi can still be worth watching. I actually mildly enjoyed watching Andromeda . .
Re: (Score:2)
yet new ground continues to be broken.
maybe I'm too lazy to watch any new stuff, some of it I just don't get (maybe I'm too old). It seems to me when Roddenberry came up with his ST idea, it was new stuff. Space travel was new, having a command staff where not everyone is a white guy whose native language is english was new.
Previous decades the big thing for TV and movies was westerns. Someone wrote in 1957 TV Guide there are only seven plots to a western. I wonder for space stuff, how many plots?
Star Trek fan but... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As a lifelong Star Trek fan (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, in a post BSG world, Star Trek is going to look pretty hokey if they don't really have their writing game in order. And DS9 was the last Star Trek series to have good writing for its time, and that was 20 years ago.
I'll reserve judgement, but... (Score:3)
The Desgrassi Jr. High cast (sans the kid in the wheelchair) is not exactly filling me with confidence. Are they making a show to tell a good story--or to advance a very specific political/social agenda?
But I'll reserve judgement, out of respect for the Battlestar Galactica reboot, which I also expected to suck but which turned out great.
Re: I'll reserve judgement, but... (Score:1)
Star Trek was always about promoting Rodenberry's political and social views. ST:OS is pretty dated because it's themes are so anchored in the 60s.
I find ST:NG almost unwatchable now.
And the new movies are just mindless action with humorous quips from Pegg.
Star Trek has run its course.
Now the new stuff coming out has been great! Arrival, Interstellar, Passenger, I'm forgetting a couple of others were written by real science fiction writers - Rodenberry wasn't.
And the Star Wars coming out from Disney are be
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, but Roddenberry wouldn't even recognize liberalism today. Re-segregation, white male hatred/discrimination, a culture of victimhood, the demonization of masculinity, etc.? He sure as shit wouldn't see any of that as part of the Star Trek vision. Star Trek was supposed to be a universe where we had CONQUERED all of that bullshit.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, at least they didn't say "air on."
Re: (Score:2)
"Star Trek Enterprise, I just wanted to die"
There were a few good episodes. Not even a season's worth but a few.
Mirror Darkly 1 and 2 come to mind. Twilight wasn't that bad either.
Both those episodes were basically took place outside the dreck being served up as the season 2-4 plot line so they could actually tell some neat stories.
How to sabotage a TV show: (Score:2)
* Add massive amounts of time between seasons!
* Take one season and split it into two!
Well done CBS!
Want to check a great StarTrek series? (Score:1)
See subject & Star Trek Continues https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJf2ovQtI6w/ [youtube.com] - this episode's outstanding (titled "The Fairest of them all")
* "In every revolution, there's 1 man w/ a vision" & "Who told you that?" + "YOU did..."
(These guys have REAL potential...)
APK
P.S.=> It continues (pun intended) after the StarTrek TOS episode "MIRROR, mirror" (bearded Spock & all)... apk
CBS? What about Netflix? (Score:2)
Who cares when it releases on obscure channel in a single country - Proper question is, when does it release world-wide on Netflix?
Big Brother: Star Trek (Score:2)
Splitting it in two will also allow it to exist after the end of BBOTT 2. If BBOTT 2 doesn't happen, then pushing it to September puts part 1 after BB 19 is over as well.
In either case, I won't pay for CBS All Access without BB. One 24 hour a day show I will, one hour a week, nope.
There is nothing besides BB I would watch for free, much less pay for. I know this from experience of having All Access for BB in other years.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, CBS! How about putting previous years' BB live streams online instead of just the broadcast shows? Now that I might pay for!