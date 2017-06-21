Star Wars' Han Solo Spinoff Directors Quit In the Middle of Shooting (theverge.com) 8
hondo77 writes: Due to "different creative visions," Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are no longer directing the Han Solo movie, despite filming having started in January. The film is still scheduled to be released in May 2018. "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement. The Han Solo spinoff is set to star Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, with Woody Harrelson as his mentor, Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian, and unspecified roles for Emilia Clarke and Thandia Newton.
Wasn't a fan of the force awakens (ending on what was basically a third death star run ruined the movie for me. Sure it's better than 1-3 but that should never, ever be a benchmark for Star Wars.). Sure, Rogue One managed to have an original ending and it was a movie I even enjoyed but given the recent history of Star Wars movies I don't have high hopes at all for the Han movie given this move.
Well I kind of (dis)agree.
I agree that the force awakens was not a great movie. And that Rogue One was better, but only marginally.
I disagree on the Rogue One ending though. Once it occured to me that they were really going to make the end of Rogue One match the start of A New Hope to the letter the end became much less interesting. Halfway through the end scene it was clear that all involved were doomed. Of course the transmissing HAD to happen. But Darth Vader HAD to find out. The two main characters HAD
Star Wars' Han Solo spinoff directors quit in the middle of shooting
They should have shot first, and then quit.
Although I think they should let Star Wars universe die (As well as the Star Trek Universe) as they are a fictional universe of a different age and the new storylines are hacked into the universe rules.
But if they are going to continue they should just move forward. The backstory will only lead us to conflict with our preconceived notions of the person. Han Solo for me while had some adventures before they were mostly just petty crimes and doing the odd jobs, getting involved with some bad people and tryi
