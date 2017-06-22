BBC Technical Glitch Leaves TV Presenter In Silence (theguardian.com) 20
Viewers of BBC's News at Ten were entranced last night when a glitch in its system produced over four minutes of surreal beauty. Two readers share a report: Huw Edwards was left sitting in silence for four minutes at the start of BBC News at Ten on Tuesday night after a technical fault delayed the start of the programme and bemused viewers. Viewers on some devices and channels were left watching the presenter sitting in silence as he waited for his cue to start. The BBC News Channel showed Edwards sitting mute for the entirety of the delay, while BBC1 put up a message apologising for the fault and played saxophone music. On BBC iPlayer an announcer apologised for the glitch and breaking news alerts also appeared during the delay. When the programme started at 22:04, Edwards apologised for what he described as a "few technical problems." The presenter said on Wednesday that nobody had told him he was on air until two minutes into the delay. However, Edwards told Radio 4's The Media Show that he "sensed I might be on" so took "the most conservative approach possible" and sat at his desk reading his notes before the bulletin started. BBC hasn't shared more about those "technical glitches." You can watch the clip here.
Missed opportunity (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe BBC needs a backup plan (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's exactly right. If something like this happens, there should be a contingency to switch to full manual control (even if "manual" still belongs in quotation marks). They spent way too long trying to fix it on the spot when they should have just bypassed the whole thing.
Good thing too (Score:2)
A refreshing change. He's normally a right Welsh windbag.
Saxophone Music? (Score:2)
BBC1 put up a message apologising for the fault and played saxophone music.
Let me guess... [youtube.com]
Perhaps the saxophone music was "Yackety Sax"? (Score:2)
Shocked. (Score:2)
OH. MY. GOD!
BBC1 put up a message apologising for the fault and played saxophone music.
It had better have been the Smooth Jazz Pink Floyd Greatest Hits...
What? Why?! (Score:2)
With every bit of entertainment available to everyone around the world at a moment's notice, why would anyone in this ADHD age want to watch a man sitting at a desk, doing nothing, and saying nothing, for FOUR MINUTES?