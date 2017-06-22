Ron Howard Steps In To Direct Han Solo Movie (hollywoodreporter.com) 89
Two days after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were let go in the middle of shooting the Star Wars Han Solo spinoff movie, the spot has been filled. Ron Howard has been named the new direct of Lucasfilm and Disney's Han Solo movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. From the report: Howard, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, will meet with the actors -- Alden Ehrenreich is playing the iconic smuggler, Donald Glover is playing Lando Calrissian, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also on the roll call -- to soothe a rattled set and will pore over a rough edit to see what the project needs. Filming will resume on July 10. Howard, who directed 1995's Apollo 13 and won an Oscar for helming 2002's A Beautiful Mind, comes to the Han Solo film with several connections to George Lucas and the worlds of Lucasfilm. He appeared in Lucas' 1973 breakout film American Graffiti and helmed Lucas' 1988 pet fantasy project Willow. Howard also revealed on a podcast in 2015 that Lucas had approached him to direct 1999's Star Wars prequel The Phantom Menace. Though his recent movies, including Inferno and In the Heart of the Sea, have been costly ventures that underperformed at the box office, Howard is considered to be a safe choice to complete the task, someone who will ably finish the movie while being a calming presence on set.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Really, because I thought the greatest superpower the world has ever seen was a nation of immigrants.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes a nation of immigrants who assimilated into the "melting pot", immigrants who learned the local language and accepted the laws of the land and worked to improve the overall society. Not a "salad bowl" as others have started saying where immigrants form their own internal communities, demand recognition of their "laws", refuse to even learn to speak the local language.
You mean your language and your culture. They should become more like you, so you don't have to deal with people different from yourself or adjust in any way.
Did the European explorers and settlers learn the local language and customs when they arrived in the "New World"? No, they took over. Now you are concerned that someone else will do to you what your ancestors did to the people who lived here when they showed up. Ironically, You are actually worried that these new immigrants are just like you.
Re: (Score:1)
We're told this mantra over and over again and are expected to accept it unquestionably. Why?
A great nation is one where people mostly share the same values and work towards them together. Practically diversity results in disunity and conflict.
People different from you can teach you things you didn't know before. Having a diverse population exposes people to various viewpoints and beliefs and perhaps enables them to learn and grow. Even being exposed to things we don't like or disagree with can foster learning and growth, even if it's just identifying what we don't desire. No one population has it all figured out, and no philosophy or belief system has all the answers.
I think you can liken it to genetics. Lack of diversity can lead to undesir
I hope (Score:5, Funny)
Re:I hope (Score:5, Funny)
Narrator: Han went to ask Chewie if he fixed the hyperdrive.
Han: Chewie, did you remember to fix the hyperdrive?
Chewbacca: Arrrororaaawr.
Narrator: Chewie was lying.
Re: I hope (Score:2, Informative)
Hey, that's not wookie silly human!
The proper wookie grammar and pronunciation is: "huuguughghg uughghhhgh raaaaaahhgh"
Citation: http://www.wookietranslator.com/
Chewebacca finds your lack of respect offensive.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't dare to find out whether Rule 34 applies.
Re: (Score:2)
Narrator: Han went to ask Chewie if he fixed the hyperdrive. Han: Chewie, did you remember to fix the hyperdrive? Chewbacca: Arrrororaaawr. Narrator: Chewie was lying.
And that's how you narrate a story.
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.gocomics.com/savage... [gocomics.com]
Imagine if C3PO was there.
;)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Han: I can do that.
Ron Howard: He can't.
Re: (Score:2)
I always suspected that Chewie was a never-nude.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Chewie: Rawwrawrr!
Han: Has anyone on this ship even seen a chicken?
Re: (Score:2)
Han Solo is being recast. He will be portrayed by Don Knotts.
THAT should finally put to bed all the "Han shot first" arguments, since Andy never let Barney keep a bullet in his gun - he only had the one bullet, kept in his shirt pocket.
Re: (Score:2)
That's true. And to my knowledge, there was only one episode where Andy ever allowed him to put it in his revolver.
But were there Happy Days during the Empire? (Score:1)
Will Ralph Mouth or Fonzie be in this one?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It already did the moment Jabba started the race.
Re:This is probably a good move. (Score:4, Insightful)
Ron Howard has made quite a few movies. None of them broke any boundaries or even pushed envelopes. What Howard is great at is to make movies that are "safe bets". He's going to deliver a solid movie without any rough edges or bumpy patches. It will go down smoothly like a typical hamburger meal, you'll simply get what you expect and needn't worry about bad surprises.
Or good ones.
It will be technically solid. But don't expect anything that is going to take the franchise into a new direction or anything you could call "artistic". Then again, considering the past few "experiments", I can't really say that this is a bad thing...
Re:This is probably a good move. (Score:5, Interesting)
Ron Howard has made quite a few movies. None of them broke any boundaries or even pushed envelopes.
Really? What about filming Apollo 13 in freefall (aboard a "vomit comet"), instead of hanging people from wires?
Re:This is probably a good move. (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Ron Howard has made quite a few movies. None of them broke any boundaries or even pushed envelopes.
Really? What about filming Apollo 13 in freefall (aboard a "vomit comet"), instead of hanging people from wires?
I think that's the "technically solid" part.
Re: (Score:2)
Given the prequels, "a solid movie with few surprises" would be an improvement. It's star wars, not some arthouse film.
Also, how many surprises are possible? Spolier alerts: we know Lando, Han, the millennium falcon, and chewie are going to live through whatever happens in the movie unless his goth son shows up. At least we're pretty sure. I'd be interested to see a movie where they unexpectedly die before the events of the original trilogy, sure, but
Ron Howard, the symbol of Hollywood mediocrity (Score:4, Interesting)
Exactly what I expect from Disney: the safest choice.
And this is one of the many reasons that I regard Disney Star Wars as just high-budget fanfic.
Re: (Score:2)
As a true Star Wars fan should.
Re:Ron Howard, the symbol of Hollywood mediocrity (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Next you'll be claiming there are sequels to "The Matrix"!
Or "Highlander"!
Re: (Score:2)
And this is one of the many reasons that I regard Disney Star Wars as just high-budget fanfic
Given the alternatives I am thankful for it.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm curious, what would you see as the alternative?
Re: (Score:3)
Meesa doesn't liksa people trying stupid shit with well established franchises.
The alternative to "safe" is the StarWars saga we like to pretend didn't exist. I mean episode 4 5 and 6 are great, I don't understand why they never made any prequels.
Re: (Score:3)
Hush, you know they'd fuck it up, let's just be glad they didn't try.
Re: (Score:2)
Meesa doesn't liksa people trying stupid shit with well established franchises.
The alternative to "safe" is the StarWars saga we like to pretend didn't exist. I mean episode 4 5 and 6 are great, I don't understand why they never made any prequels.
Yeah, I heard that Lucas had a story in mind, and everything.
Re: (Score:2)
It already started with the prequel trilogy. The whole shit felt like some pimple-faced teenager retold his "life story" the way he wishes it would have happened, including turning "bad" and bent on destroying the world when he hit puberty.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly what I expect from Disney: the safest choice.
On the bright side, that means we likely won't have to suffer through two and a half hours of shaky-cam and lens flares. A lot of what passes for "innovation" these days in directing, I can do without.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly what I expect from Disney: the safest choice.
And this is one of the many reasons that I regard Disney Star Wars as just high-budget fanfic.
How do you think the Episodes 7-9 and the spin-offs would be different if Disney had at least used George Lucas' story treatments?
Re: (Score:2)
The raw print is right underneath you, fire away.
What about Seveneves? (Score:2)
Sounds familiar. (Score:3)
I wish he had taken Lucas' offer (Score:2)
I'd rather see... (Score:4, Funny)
Re:I'd rather see... (Score:4, Funny)
One last fix needed... (Score:2)