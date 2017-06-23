Netflix Launches New 'Interactive Shows' That Let Viewers Dictate the Story (thenextweb.com) 14
Netflix announced that it's launching an all-new interactive format that turns viewers in storytellers, letting them dictate each choice and direction the story takes. "In each interactive title, you can make choices for the characters, shaping the story as you go," according to Netflix. "Each choice leads to a different adventure, so you can watch again and again, and see a new story each time." The Next Web reports: The first two interactive shows that will be available on Netflix are Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile. Puss in Book launches globally today, with Buddy Thunderstruck slated to make its debut a month from now on July 14. The new experience will be available on most television setups and iOS devices. "Content creators have a desire to tell non-linear stories like these, and Netflix provides the freedom to roam, try new things and do their best work," Product Innovation director Carla Fisher said. "The intertwining of our engineers in Silicon Valley and the creative minds in Hollywood has opened up this new world of storytelling possibilities." Fisher further added that, for the time being, the streaming service will be mainly focusing its efforts on producing interactive content for children -- especially since their research has shown that they already tend to be prone to interacting with the screen.
There was a Doctor Who episode of this as well, where the Doctor spoke to the viewer and the viewer had to assist David Tennant in solving the mystery of the week. It was pretty fun, one time.
The oldest example I know is Inigo Gets Out [youtube.com] by Amanda Goodenough, from 1987 on an Apple Mac.
Douglas Adams and Tom Baker mention it in 'Hyperland' [youtube.com]
Apparently the Choose Your Own Adventure books [wikipedia.org] were just too damn difficult for some people, so we're remaking them as movies.
It reminded me of Dragon's Lair (Score:2)
It reminded me of Dragon's Lair [wikipedia.org] but with a lot fewer decisions and a lot more time to make them. For all you young'uns, yeah we had this in the 1980s, contemporaneous with the Choose Your Own Adventure books. The video of the storyline with alternate decisions and endings were stored on a laserdisc (which unlike a videotape allowed random access). And inputs you made with a joystick and buttons