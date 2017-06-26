Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Twitch Announces Six-Day Marathon Of Classic MST3K Episodes (betanews.com) 2

Posted by EditorDavid from the we've-got-movie-sign dept.
BrianFagioli quotes Beta News: Twitch was designed as a video game streaming service, but since Amazon bought it, it seems to be evolving into something more. While it is still primarily a platform for showing off gaming, people are using it for general videos, broadcasting pretty much anything. Heck, the service has even offered marathons of classic TV shows, such as Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and Power Rangers. Last week Twitch announced its latest marathon offering -- Mystery Science Theater 3000... The "MST3K" marathon will last an impressive six straight days, where 38 episodes will be shown. The experience begins on June 26th at 2pm ET.

  • It really seems wrong to use the internet and a livestream platform to make a linear broadcasts. I liked the Internet because it helped break the linear "timeslot" format for entertainment. And twitch doesn't seem to have a way to go to the beginning of a show either.

  • Justin.tv successfully rebranded itself as Twitch. They're just coming back home to where they were before.

