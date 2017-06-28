Amazon Will Offer Prime Video At Half-Price In All New Markets For Six More Months (ndtv.com) 7
An anonymous reader writes: Amazon is leaving no stones unturned with its Prime Video, which it expanded to over 200 international markets last December. For the last six months, the company has been offering Prime Video, the sticker price of which is $5.99 or 5.99 Euro a month, at $2.99 or 2.99 Euro as part of its "introductory offer". That introductory offer will now be valid till the end of the year, the company said. In comparison, Netflix charges over $9 every month. According to estimates from last year, Amazon Prime Video has four times as many films available for streaming.
Just looked at Amazon's pricing schedule. $8.99 for Prime Video; $10.99/month; $99/year. So, no, for most of us, thi
On the other hand, even with all of Amazon Prime bundled in, the one-year subscription is slightly less than a year of Netflix.
My household has both, mostly because Netflix has more of what we want to watch.
You stopped reading too soon. The very next sentence in TFA:
"This pricing is only for regions that do not have a Prime subscription service already available."
And after that? (Score:2)
When they say X period cheaper, I never look at that amount. Even if it is free. The price I am going to pay is what I will pay afterwards.
The fact that they might give me an initial promotion is nice, but will not influence my decision.
Unfortunately a LOT of people look at only that. That is why so many people take a "free sample" and not read that unless they unsubscribe, they need to pay XUSD per month.
It is a well known fact that people will be happy if they can buy something at 50% off, regardless if t