Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sony Businesses Music

Sony Will Start Pressing Vinyl Records After 28-Year Hiatus (fortune.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the it's-back dept.
Sony said this week it will begin pressing vinyl records again, ending an almost three-decade hiatus. A dramatic increase in demand for vinyl music in recent years prompted the move, the company said. From a report: After a 28-year hiatus, Sony announced this week that it plans to open a new facility in Japan dedicated to pressing vinyl records. It's a back-to-the-future announcement at a time when the true digital music revolution -- downloaded and streaming via always-on Internet connectivity -- has quickly grown to dominate listening habits. According to Japan's recording industry association, the country produced nearly 200 million records per year in the mid-1970s. That's unlikely to return. But while many of us have been content to wirelessly download our music, a surprising number of people are going to the store -- or Amazon.com, let's be honest -- and purchasing a vinyl record, sleeve and all.

Sony Will Start Pressing Vinyl Records After 28-Year Hiatus More | Reply

Sony Will Start Pressing Vinyl Records After 28-Year Hiatus

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The difference between a career and a job is about 20 hours a week.

Close