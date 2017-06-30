Sony Will Start Pressing Vinyl Records After 28-Year Hiatus (fortune.com) 28
Sony said this week it will begin pressing vinyl records again, ending an almost three-decade hiatus. A dramatic increase in demand for vinyl music in recent years prompted the move, the company said. From a report: After a 28-year hiatus, Sony announced this week that it plans to open a new facility in Japan dedicated to pressing vinyl records. It's a back-to-the-future announcement at a time when the true digital music revolution -- downloaded and streaming via always-on Internet connectivity -- has quickly grown to dominate listening habits. According to Japan's recording industry association, the country produced nearly 200 million records per year in the mid-1970s. That's unlikely to return. But while many of us have been content to wirelessly download our music, a surprising number of people are going to the store -- or Amazon.com, let's be honest -- and purchasing a vinyl record, sleeve and all.
Anybody know (Score:2)
Anybody know what the Japanese for hipster is?
Re: Anybody know (Score:1)
Yeah, murakami.
Re:Anybody know (Score:4, Interesting)
Japanese hipsters get their own dedicated power pole for $10K to $40K each to run their audio equipment.
http://www.avsforum.com/obsessive-japanese-audiophiles-install-private-power-poles/ [avsforum.com]
Truly (Score:2)
East bound and down... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But... But... (Score:2)
How will they get the rootkit on the vinyl?
Nostalgia makes money. (Score:2)
I was given a record collection and a hi-fi record player. Mostly classical, some classic rock. It's cool to show off and immensely satisfying when you put the needle onto the record, but most of the time I just fire up Pandora and be done with it. And no, the distortion doesn't sound better at all.
Miss the artwork (Score:2)
My plan (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Vinyl is the only physical media I buy (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have maybe 100 CD's from the 80's. They all play just fine. How did you manage to break them? I still buy CD's for that very reason. They are archival. I also have some vinyl from the 70's, and I'd never buy more. Just playing vinyl degrades it.
Re: (Score:2)
Just bought my first Record Player in 35 years (Score:2)
I still have a few albums from when I was a teenager that never went on CD (Remember "The Secret Policeman's Balls")? My wife has a ton she wants to get onto her iPod.
And to get them onto digital I got a USB turntable. Using the Audacity software to convert the output to
.mp3s.
I've just done a couple albums so far - I was pretty anal about keeping them clean and free of scratches while putting them on good quality cassettes (they've been played two to four times at most) - and I have to say I prefer the
Re: (Score:2)
I was surprised at how the quality of the turntables don't seem to match the quality of 35 years ago.
That's one of the reasons why I haven't jumped on the vinyl bandwagon. I also have that problem with typewriters. A typewriter from 40 years ago could easily last 20 years (I had one that did). A typewriter from today is a cheap knockoff made by the same company that won't last a few years.
mixing for vinyl (Score:1)
We will do Records Right This Time! (Score:1)
LASERS Day One!