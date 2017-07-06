TV Networks Hide Bad Ratings With Typos, Report Says (cnet.com) 3
A report Thursday in The Wall Street Journal details how networks are taking advantage of that fact to disguise airings that underperform with viewers. From a report: It's described as a common practice in the world of TV ratings, where programs with higher ratings can charge advertisers more to run commercials. When an episode performs poorly with viewers, the networks often intentionally misspell the show title in their report to Nielsen, according to the Journal. This fools the system into separating that airing out as a different show and keeping it from affecting the correctly-spelled show's average overall rating. The report says the practice was initially used sparingly -- for instance, when a broadcast would go up against a major sporting event.
It isn't a typo if it is an intentional misspelling. I don't understand why the new owners of Slashdot staffed it with chimpanzees. This is depressing.