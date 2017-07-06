SoundCloud Lays Off Nearly Half Its Staff, Closes Two Offices (bloomberg.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: SoundCloud is cutting about 40 percent of its staff in a cost-cutting move the digital music service says will give it a better financial footing to compete against larger rivals Spotify and Apple. SoundCloud, which in January said it was at risk of running out of money, informed staff on Thursday that 173 jobs would be eliminated. It had 420 employees. The company's operations will be consolidated at its headquarters in Berlin and another office in New York. Offices in San Francisco and London will be shut.
"We need to ensure our path to long-term, independent success," Alex Ljung, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a blog post published on SoundCloud's website. He said the company has doubled its revenue over the past 12 months -- without providing specifics -- and that the cuts put it on a path to profitability.
"We need to ensure our path to long-term, independent success," Alex Ljung, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a blog post published on SoundCloud's website. He said the company has doubled its revenue over the past 12 months -- without providing specifics -- and that the cuts put it on a path to profitability.
Re: (Score:2)
having an office in an expensive city is the only way you can get mediocre leftover talent at minibar price.
Get ready people. (Score:1)
This is just the beginning. We're in Dot-Com Bubble 2.0: Web Services Edition. Get ready for the collapse.
The worst kind! (Score:2)
420 employees are the worst kind of employees.