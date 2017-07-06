Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Music Businesses

SoundCloud Lays Off Nearly Half Its Staff, Closes Two Offices (bloomberg.com) 14

Posted by BeauHD from the push-for-profitability dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: SoundCloud is cutting about 40 percent of its staff in a cost-cutting move the digital music service says will give it a better financial footing to compete against larger rivals Spotify and Apple. SoundCloud, which in January said it was at risk of running out of money, informed staff on Thursday that 173 jobs would be eliminated. It had 420 employees. The company's operations will be consolidated at its headquarters in Berlin and another office in New York. Offices in San Francisco and London will be shut.

"We need to ensure our path to long-term, independent success," Alex Ljung, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a blog post published on SoundCloud's website. He said the company has doubled its revenue over the past 12 months -- without providing specifics -- and that the cuts put it on a path to profitability.

SoundCloud Lays Off Nearly Half Its Staff, Closes Two Offices More | Reply

SoundCloud Lays Off Nearly Half Its Staff, Closes Two Offices

Comments Filter:

  • Get ready people. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is just the beginning. We're in Dot-Com Bubble 2.0: Web Services Edition. Get ready for the collapse.

  • 420 employees are the worst kind of employees.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Don't worry about people stealing your ideas. If your ideas are any good, you'll have to ram them down people's throats." -- Howard Aiken

Close