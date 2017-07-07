Stream-ripping Is 'Fastest Growing' Music Piracy

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Stream-ripping is now the fastest-growing form of music piracy in the UK, new research has suggested. From a report: Several sites and apps allow users to turn Spotify songs, YouTube videos and other streaming content into permanent files to store on phones and computers. Record labels claim that "tens, or even hundreds of millions of tracks are illegally copied and distributed by stream-ripping services each month." One service alone is thought to have more than 60 million monthly users. According to research by the Intellectual Property Office and PRS For Music, 15 percent of adults in the UK regularly use these services, with 33 percent of them coming from the 16-24 age bracket. Overall usage of stream-ripping sites increased by 141.3 percent between 2014 and 2016, overshadowing all other illegal music services.

  • Forget CD/DVD ripping... (Score:3, Informative)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @12:46PM (#54764497) Homepage
    How many PCs are equipped with a Dell cup holder?

    • This! I went to see a band a few weeks ago and bought the CD on the way out of the concert venue.

      I am debating if I should spend the 20 euro getting a CD player for the computer or just cut my losses and toss it.

  • Windows App Store (Score:4, Informative)

    by that this is not und ( 1026860 ) * on Friday July 07, 2017 @12:49PM (#54764519)

    I bought an app last night in Microsoft's Windows App Store to rip content from YouTube. It isn't underground and you don't need to even use dubious apps or warez anymore to rip.

  • I stumbled across this website a couple of years ago and I'll occasionally use it to rip the audio from YouTube. I primarily download audio that I can't find other places, like live songs or rare performances. As a reformed Pirate Bay avid user, I now very rarely download any audio now that I don't pay for.

    As for quality, I typically find that it's adequate for general use.... working out, playing through motorcycle speakers, etc. A true audiophile won't like the quality, but most of us can't tell the di

  • Asus Xonar D2 Sound Card (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    http://www.trustedreviews.com/Asus-Xonar-D2-Sound-Card-review-asus-xonar-d2-sound-card-page-2

    ASUS call ALT DRM backup, which lets you record what you are hearing, circumnavigating DRM restrictions."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by allo ( 1728082 )

      Why? Redirect the stream from alsa/jack/pulseaudio or directly from gstreamer into a file. This is lossless in the sense, that it does not introduce any quality loss which isn't present in the streamed media before.

  • Not illegal where allowed (Score:5, Insightful)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @01:04PM (#54764691)
    Technically, it's not "piracy" even in the idiotic sense in those jurisdictions where recording is allowed.

    • format shifting is legal in many countries. It's probably against the terms of service though, and that might be illegal depending on where you are.

  • This is no different than recording a broadcast off of the TV or radio and they are still in business.

  • Welcome back to Y2K (Score:3)

    by future assassin ( 639396 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @01:07PM (#54764723) Homepage

    Stream ripping has been going on since Shoutcast days with programs like Odd Sock Streamripper https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]

    Nothing new...

  • youtube-dl [github.io] FTW. Hint: it handles more than youtube, and has one cajillion command line options to suit you necessities.

  • Ever heard of time shifting (Score:5, Insightful)

    by drew_kime ( 303965 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @01:15PM (#54764807) Journal

    Several sites and apps allow users to turn Spotify songs, YouTube videos and other streaming content into permanent files to store on phones and computers.

    You mean "time shifting". This has been litigated already [wikipedia.org].

    Overall usage of stream-ripping sites increased by 141.3 percent between 2014 and 2016, overshadowing all other illegal music services.

    Except that this isn't actually illegal. So now I wonder how many other apps services are incorrectly called "illegal" by this group.

  • I remember songs and sometimes replay them entirely in my head. Is that OK? What about if I sing along to the song in my head, and someone else hears?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Altrag ( 195300 )

      Please report to the Thought Police to pay your fine and purchase your non-exclusive performance rights to the song. That will be $15,000 per "performance," payable immediately and retroactive to your great grandparents' time.

  • Ever more draconian laws and technology will never get piracy under control so stop expecting it.

    I work for a living. I get paid, and that's the end of it. I don't get paid every time someone uses a window I installed or a door I made or lung I transplanted.

    To hell with the entertainment industry and with IP in general.

  • Oh no (Score:5, Funny)

    by Headw1nd ( 829599 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @02:49PM (#54765485)
    I certainly hope it doesn't kill the music industry. Y'know, like it did last time. And the time before that.

  • If you can hear it... (Score:3)

    by Chewbacon ( 797801 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @03:18PM (#54765667)

    ...you can pirate it. So obviously they need to sell CDs and MP3s that won't play and music players without speakers or any audio outs.

  • Because stream ripping is perfectly legal in analogy to recording radio to tape.

    The only (and big) BUT is, that you need to have live access to the stream while ripping it. Downloading rips while the stream is down is not legal.
    You probably can argue that some websites like youtube-downloader may be illegal as you're not directly ripping the stream, but I guess a court will rule what's the process and result, not the technical details.
    And you can use the youtube-dl tool to rip yourself instead of using webs

  • If I want to purchase a song but it's not available on iTunes/Amazon/etc for my country, is it really piracy?

    No it's not, because piracy means sailing a ship on water and stealing physical goods.

  • Well the cat's out of the bag, we had a good run of ultra-convenient piracy. Back to torrrents where necessary I guess. I'm buying a lot of music DRM-free from Bandcamp these days anyway.

  • The recording industry needs to look at itself. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mhollis ( 727905 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @03:47PM (#54765855) Journal

    A good friend of mine got his CPA as an older college student. Then he went to work for the big CPA firms in NYC. They used him for auditing and then spit him out at the end of audit season (after having told him, "You play your cards right and we'll put you on track to be a partner." Yeah, as if!). One audit he did is worth noting.

    It seems this one former rocker whose group was filling the stadiums "back in the day" was accosted by a paparazzi and the rocker may have struck the paparazzi. He called his attorney when he got a letter from the alleged victim of his fist and asked for him to defend him. His attorney told him what it would cost to defend. The former rocker said, "But I'm broke!" His attorney said, "That's crazy—your music is still selling. In fact, my daughter just told me that she got your entire album from 1970-something on iTunes."

    "I haven't received a royalty check for five years from anyone!" replied the former rocker.

    His attorney, who drew up the contracts informed him that he had the "right to audit" the sales of his recordings. So, my friend Jim was hired to do the audit.

    Here is what he found out:

    • While they were a hot and up-and-coming group, the record company underreported (and under-paid) sales by 20%.
    • While they were filling stadiums and touring, the record company underreported sales by 35%
    • After the group split up and stopped producing music and stopped touring, the record company underreported sales by 40%, increasing to 100% over 15 years.

    To say the least, after the audit, the record company agreed to arbitration and wound up paying the members of the group unpaid moneys and had to pay interest to keep the story from the press. Jim never told me who the band was, but he did tell me that I would know right away who they were.

    So, the next time you see the recording industry whining about people stealing "their" music, understand that it's the artist's music you are stealing—if you are, indeed, illegally copying music. But also understand that the recording industry, themselves, are just as guilty—they blame you for what they, themselves do.

  • Well you need to find them an option where you get paid and the uses find the value. I personalty pay my monthly fee for YTred+GPM. Spotify has a free tier but i have been hearing lately its been song, ad, song, ad, ad, song ,ad.

  • I pay $14.99/month for Apple Music and the entire family listens to whatever they want whenever they want. No tracking down rips, no messing about with torrents. We always listen through the AppleTV, headphones, or the car, and it's it being Apple has never stopped any of that from working. I imagine the same holds for Spotify, etc.

    Piracy just doesn't seem worth the effort anymore. The time to proactively track down music as opposed to just throwing $15/month at having an instant search just isn't worth it.

  • is this really surprising? (Score:3)

    by DMJC ( 682799 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @06:55PM (#54767025)
    What the hell were people expecting? Mobile data costs a shitload. Why would anyone stream over their portable device (aka the most convenient/commonly used device), when they can download to it and replay as often as they want and save on data usage charges.

