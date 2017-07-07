Stream-ripping Is 'Fastest Growing' Music Piracy (bbc.com) 88
Stream-ripping is now the fastest-growing form of music piracy in the UK, new research has suggested. From a report: Several sites and apps allow users to turn Spotify songs, YouTube videos and other streaming content into permanent files to store on phones and computers. Record labels claim that "tens, or even hundreds of millions of tracks are illegally copied and distributed by stream-ripping services each month." One service alone is thought to have more than 60 million monthly users. According to research by the Intellectual Property Office and PRS For Music, 15 percent of adults in the UK regularly use these services, with 33 percent of them coming from the 16-24 age bracket. Overall usage of stream-ripping sites increased by 141.3 percent between 2014 and 2016, overshadowing all other illegal music services.
But why? The quality MUST suck... (Score:1)
I would guess this wouldn't sound very good even on a portable player or in a car, much less even a modestly decent home sound system....
Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?
Re: (Score:3)
People don't care about anything but 'FREE'. So who cares about paying for the product any longer.
Then their favorite artist stops touring and producing music and they complain because "They were my favorite band".
I don't pirate music- but I don't exactly think the music artists of large bands are really struggling for money. They tour because THAT's where they make most of their money.
Smaller bands probably aren't going to be on most streaming sites anyway.
In reality, stream ripping isn't really much different to copying to cassette from the radio like everyone was doing in the 80's.
Re: (Score:3)
do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?
if you checked out the quality of the average ear-buds that people use with their phones, you would have the answer to that question.
Re: (Score:2)
Look at classic rock songs before that era to get a good idea how much its changed and how much it affects music. Here's Stairway to Heaven [epicfrequency.com] whic
Re: (Score:1)
Songs with high dynamic range are annoying to listen to in a lot of everyday situations, such as in a car or while working out at the gym, as volume has to constantly be adjusted. Not everyone listens to music in an underground bunker with perfect noise isolation, $10000 speakers, etc. Also, I doubt anyone here can truly differentiate between a lossless audio file and a reasonable MP3/AAC, most of you are just full of yourselves (many blind AB tests out there that people tend to ignore due to bias). Most pe
Re: (Score:1)
And if you're ripping from a lossless stream, such as those provided by Tidal or Qobuz, and if you know what you're doing, then the loss of quality is minimal or non-existent.
Isn't the real question... (Score:1)
Is this ripping and the demographics mentioned, any different than when the Sony Walkman (or whatever the first 4-track tape recording radio available was) came on the scene and recording/mixtapes became ubiquitous?
If that is considered music piracy, I remember dozens to hundreds of people when I was a kid being involved in it in the form of sharing mixtapes of whatever music was available, even though I was too young to own a portable music player of my own (it was portable cd players by the time I had one
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?
I believe this is the reason... Bluetooth audio is also really bad and people still pay big $$$ for bluetooth
headphones.
Back in the day it was recording off FM onto cassette tape!!
Re: (Score:3)
I did this VERY briefly early on...but also, early on, I noticed the sound sucked, and well...hard to always get the intro/outro of the song without the fscking DJ talking over it, or starting a new song over top of the last one....
But at a young age...I and most of my friends were sold on good quality audio.
We all worked, mowing lawns, baby sitting...later we got jobs washing dishes and bussing tables in HS.
But starting about 12 years old...I
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the day it was recording off FM onto cassette tape!!
When I was a teenager, for a few years my best friend and I used to set up a cassette recorder at one end of my parents' coffee-table hi-fi to record Casey Kasem's annual top 100 countdown at new year's (on AM radio!). We'd get a few extra-long-play cassettes, and set an alarm for the times we needed to switch tapes - try as we might, we couldn't manage to stay awake all night.
Re: (Score:2)
The quality of Bluetooth audio depends heavily on the codec supported by both devices. You can stream AAC or MP3 without re-encoding over Bluetooth or one of the newer transport codecs like aptX.
The problem is that it's not easy to find this information out.
Re: (Score:2)
honestly, bluetooth audio has come a long ways. I use a pair of jaybird X-2's, and the audio quality is basically indistinguishable from wired headphones.
(granted i'm no audiophile, I have a life -- but for spotify and assorted MP3's while working out, they are just fine)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Close...
They emit gold particles that when ionized create a gold nano-filament between the ear buds and the device -- allowing for perfect signal transmission. It gets kind of expensive having to refill the reservoir with fresh gold (i don't have the money to invest in the recycling adapter), but still miles and miles better than wired headphones.
Re: But why? The quality MUST suck... (Score:3, Insightful)
My mp3 player has a burnished walnut knob.
I know the difference between an integrated amp and a "receiver."
But that Grateful Dead you listen to with your pristine Dynaco amp and vintage Klipsh speakers was originally recorded on cassette.
Re:But why? The quality MUST suck... (Score:5, Informative)
I'm guessing they're getting FAR less than even dismal mp3 quality music ripping off of streaming services, that aren't putting out very high quality music at all....
I would guess this wouldn't sound very good even on a portable player or in a car, much less even a modestly decent home sound system....
Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?
I can only speak for YouTube as I don't use Spotify, etc., but YouTube vides have MPA audio at 128 kbps at the lower resolutions and 192 kbps at 720p and up. It's arguable, but 128 kbps should be roughly equivalent to 192 kbps MP3. So it's not as bad as you think. But honestly, no, no young people care at all about sound quality. If it's not terrible, it's good enough for them. One thing my conversations with young people has made clear is that they are simply not ever going to buy music in a physical format, like CDs, ever. They'd rather not have music than do that. And streaming meets their needs because they prefer to listen to pretty random selections of songs rather than being fans of specific artists.
Re: (Score:2)
Why? Probably for the same reason some people download tens of thousands of pirated movies... so they can brag about the size of their collection which they never watch.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I just don't see how this is any different than recording songs from the radio or recording shows on TV. It's perfectly legit.
Recording something you are receiving has generally been OK'd in the legal arena. Distributing that copy hasn't.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll tell you my use-case and then you can be as judgy as you want.
I have an 11-year-old. Before a long road trip or plane ride, she makes a YouTube playlist. We use a tool to convert the entire playlist into music files (MP3?) and load them on her tablet for the ride. Quality is unimportant, as the headphones are a $10 pair from Walgreens and the ambient conditions are either a car or airplane.
I have a similar use-case for when my wife goes jogging.
Personally, I tend to use iTunes to keep my music organize
Re: (Score:2)
The sound on a HD Youtube video is not actually that bad. Sure it's not CD quality, but good enough on a portable MP3 player or in the car.
I've been using 4K Youtube to MP3 and it works very well. https://www.4kdownload.com/ [4kdownload.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Depends.
I'm an old person. But back when I was a teenager, I used to record stuff off the radio to listen to--the AM Radio [youtube.com]. Why? Because it's free. Yeah, the quality sucked. Yeah, I sometimes ended up with some DJ talking up the song. But I was willing to forgo all that because it was free.
I assume it's a similar thing here.
Re: (Score:1)
Spotify is 320kbps, and I assume uses a better algorithm than MP3, why would it be worse than dismal MP3 quality?
Re: (Score:2)
Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?
People care a bit about sound fidelity, But they don't care enough to spend an extra $1 per song.
Let them get their high-fidelity audio files for $0.05 per 3 minute song or 20 songs per $1, and people will buy it.
Forget CD/DVD ripping... (Score:3)
Windows App Store (Score:2)
I bought an app last night in Microsoft's Windows App Store to rip content from YouTube. It isn't underground and you don't need to even use dubious apps or warez anymore to rip.
Re: (Score:2)
I bought an app last night in Microsoft's Windows App Store to rip content from YouTube. It isn't underground and you don't need to even use dubious apps or warez anymore to rip.
What could be more dubious than a closed-source app distributed through the windows store, so you can't even run it if you modify it?
Re: (Score:2)
They're still bent out of shape that their old business model just isn't working anymore. As has been said many times in *every* slashdot post about music piracy - it's the industries fault. They cling to physical sales when their audience wants to stream. They sell full albums when their audience wants variety and selection. They push their own distribution instead of going to the consumer via Amazon or Apple (in many cases, anyway). They insist on $1 a song, or more... then full albums at $9.99 or more to
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
On one of the album covers from the black metal band Venom, they had the "Home taping is killing music" note with the logo, and below it said "So are Venom"
Re: (Score:2)
Found it! [tumblr.com]
Re: (Score:2)
The music industry did bitch about cassettes back in the day. It usually came out when they tried to charge higher royalties and the radio stations refused pay. A settlement got negotiated as the music industry couldn't exist without radio marketing their new albums and radio couldn't exist without music to play on the air.
Anyone remembers the cassette tax?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Private_copying_levy [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone remembers the cassette tax?
That's exactly what I was thinking when I started reading your post. As I recall, it was proposed to be quite a large amount, like almost half the price. It would have increased the cost of those TDK Silver 6 packs I'd buy.
Re: (Score:2)
It would have increased the cost of those TDK Silver 6 packs I'd buy.
I bought a lot of cassette packs to store data when I had a Commodore VIC-20 in the early 1980's.
Its FLVto.biz for me (Score:2)
I stumbled across this website a couple of years ago and I'll occasionally use it to rip the audio from YouTube. I primarily download audio that I can't find other places, like live songs or rare performances. As a reformed Pirate Bay avid user, I now very rarely download any audio now that I don't pay for.
As for quality, I typically find that it's adequate for general use.... working out, playing through motorcycle speakers, etc. A true audiophile won't like the quality, but most of us can't tell the di
Why?! (Score:1)
Here some folks like Spotify, Deezer etx give you what you want. Latest music, (streaming as anyone wants) to a really fair price. Actually maybe too low. And still people gonna download it instead.
Come on!
Re: (Score:1)
I thought they had to have the service to start with?
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps this is just the studios making yet another case that
- DRM is still needed
- Streaming is evil and needs to die (because they have wrested control from the studios), or at least these companies should give them a bigger slice of the pie
- Every pirate is a thief who deserves some old f
Re: (Score:2)
Wasn't it decided with Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org].
that it was fair use (legal) to record things off the tv (and by implication radio) to watch/listen to later?
Ah I see the song was released in 1980 and the court decision was in 1984 so at the time the song was released people actually thought it was illegal to record music off the radio to listen to later?
Re: (Score:2)
Asus Xonar D2 Sound Card (Score:2, Informative)
http://www.trustedreviews.com/Asus-Xonar-D2-Sound-Card-review-asus-xonar-d2-sound-card-page-2
ASUS call ALT DRM backup, which lets you record what you are hearing, circumnavigating DRM restrictions."
Caution: "Back in the day" post (Score:1)
Back in the day there was this thing we called "radio" that sometimes streamed music, and we used mechanical apps to store that music on a physical medium. We could "download" streamed video too, with more sophisticated mechanical apps of the "VCR" category.
Not illegal where allowed (Score:4, Insightful)
What's the big deal (Score:2)
Welcome back to Y2K (Score:2)
Stream ripping has been going on since Shoutcast days with programs like Odd Sock Streamripper https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
Nothing new...
Youtube-DL (Score:1)
Ever heard of time shifting (Score:3)
Several sites and apps allow users to turn Spotify songs, YouTube videos and other streaming content into permanent files to store on phones and computers.
You mean "time shifting". This has been litigated already [wikipedia.org].
Overall usage of stream-ripping sites increased by 141.3 percent between 2014 and 2016, overshadowing all other illegal music services.
Except that this isn't actually illegal. So now I wonder how many other apps services are incorrectly called "illegal" by this group.
Most people who rip streams these days... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Or, for those stuck with Comcast, even home bandwidth caps. [Luckily, I'm not subjected to them.] But if you listen a lot and have a bandwidth cap, you might be hitting that level what with all of the streaming people are doing these days (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, etc.)