Stream-ripping Is 'Fastest Growing' Music Piracy

Posted by msmash
Stream-ripping is now the fastest-growing form of music piracy in the UK, new research has suggested. From a report: Several sites and apps allow users to turn Spotify songs, YouTube videos and other streaming content into permanent files to store on phones and computers. Record labels claim that "tens, or even hundreds of millions of tracks are illegally copied and distributed by stream-ripping services each month." One service alone is thought to have more than 60 million monthly users. According to research by the Intellectual Property Office and PRS For Music, 15 percent of adults in the UK regularly use these services, with 33 percent of them coming from the 16-24 age bracket. Overall usage of stream-ripping sites increased by 141.3 percent between 2014 and 2016, overshadowing all other illegal music services.

Stream-ripping Is 'Fastest Growing' Music Piracy

  • I'm guessing they're getting FAR less than even dismal mp3 quality music ripping off of streaming services, that aren't putting out very high quality music at all....

    I would guess this wouldn't sound very good even on a portable player or in a car, much less even a modestly decent home sound system....

    Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?

    • do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?

      if you checked out the quality of the average ear-buds that people use with their phones, you would have the answer to that question.

      • If you think the earbuds are bad, some of the crap over-produced loudness wars inspired music they put through those headphones couldn't sound good even if gold-plated monster cables actually worked. Hell, Wikipedia even has a nice image of how more recent releases of old songs suffer the same problem: Waveforms for 3 releases of Black or White by Michael Jackson [wikipedia.org]

        Look at classic rock songs before that era to get a good idea how much its changed and how much it affects music. Here's Stairway to Heaven [epicfrequency.com] whic

        • Songs with high dynamic range are annoying to listen to in a lot of everyday situations, such as in a car or while working out at the gym, as volume has to constantly be adjusted. Not everyone listens to music in an underground bunker with perfect noise isolation, $10000 speakers, etc. Also, I doubt anyone here can truly differentiate between a lossless audio file and a reasonable MP3/AAC, most of you are just full of yourselves (many blind AB tests out there that people tend to ignore due to bias). Most pe

    • If you're going to listen to it on your phone while traveling on the noisy subway train, quality doesn't really matter.

      And if you're ripping from a lossless stream, such as those provided by Tidal or Qobuz, and if you know what you're doing, then the loss of quality is minimal or non-existent.

    • Isn't the real question... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Is this ripping and the demographics mentioned, any different than when the Sony Walkman (or whatever the first 4-track tape recording radio available was) came on the scene and recording/mixtapes became ubiquitous?

      If that is considered music piracy, I remember dozens to hundreds of people when I was a kid being involved in it in the form of sharing mixtapes of whatever music was available, even though I was too young to own a portable music player of my own (it was portable cd players by the time I had one

      • If you work in a group environment and you play your music loud enough that other people can hear it copyright crusaders considers you a pirate. [bbc.co.uk]

    • Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?

      I believe this is the reason... Bluetooth audio is also really bad and people still pay big $$$ for bluetooth
      headphones.

      Back in the day it was recording off FM onto cassette tape!!

      • Back in the day it was recording off FM onto cassette tape!!

        I did this VERY briefly early on...but also, early on, I noticed the sound sucked, and well...hard to always get the intro/outro of the song without the fscking DJ talking over it, or starting a new song over top of the last one....

        But at a young age...I and most of my friends were sold on good quality audio.

        We all worked, mowing lawns, baby sitting...later we got jobs washing dishes and bussing tables in HS.

        But starting about 12 years old...I

        • Back in the day it was recording off FM onto cassette tape!!

          When I was a teenager, for a few years my best friend and I used to set up a cassette recorder at one end of my parents' coffee-table hi-fi to record Casey Kasem's annual top 100 countdown at new year's (on AM radio!). We'd get a few extra-long-play cassettes, and set an alarm for the times we needed to switch tapes - try as we might, we couldn't manage to stay awake all night.

      • The quality of Bluetooth audio depends heavily on the codec supported by both devices. You can stream AAC or MP3 without re-encoding over Bluetooth or one of the newer transport codecs like aptX.

        The problem is that it's not easy to find this information out.

      • honestly, bluetooth audio has come a long ways. I use a pair of jaybird X-2's, and the audio quality is basically indistinguishable from wired headphones.

        (granted i'm no audiophile, I have a life -- but for spotify and assorted MP3's while working out, they are just fine)

        • Thats because the X-2's uses gold plated connections.

          • Close...

            They emit gold particles that when ionized create a gold nano-filament between the ear buds and the device -- allowing for perfect signal transmission. It gets kind of expensive having to refill the reservoir with fresh gold (i don't have the money to invest in the recycling adapter), but still miles and miles better than wired headphones.

    • My mp3 player has a burnished walnut knob.

      I know the difference between an integrated amp and a "receiver."

      But that Grateful Dead you listen to with your pristine Dynaco amp and vintage Klipsh speakers was originally recorded on cassette.

    • Re:But why? The quality MUST suck... (Score:5, Informative)

      by Zontar_Thing_From_Ve ( 949321 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @12:54PM (#54764575)

      I'm guessing they're getting FAR less than even dismal mp3 quality music ripping off of streaming services, that aren't putting out very high quality music at all....

      I would guess this wouldn't sound very good even on a portable player or in a car, much less even a modestly decent home sound system....

      Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?

      I can only speak for YouTube as I don't use Spotify, etc., but YouTube vides have MPA audio at 128 kbps at the lower resolutions and 192 kbps at 720p and up. It's arguable, but 128 kbps should be roughly equivalent to 192 kbps MP3. So it's not as bad as you think. But honestly, no, no young people care at all about sound quality. If it's not terrible, it's good enough for them. One thing my conversations with young people has made clear is that they are simply not ever going to buy music in a physical format, like CDs, ever. They'd rather not have music than do that. And streaming meets their needs because they prefer to listen to pretty random selections of songs rather than being fans of specific artists.

    • Why? Probably for the same reason some people download tens of thousands of pirated movies... so they can brag about the size of their collection which they never watch.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by unami ( 1042872 )
      have most people ever cared about sound quality? it's only as good as what you're used to. we were perfectly happy with shitty walkmen-sound at the time, and the same probably goes for (arguably less) shitty streaming sound today. sure, hi-fidelity was a sales termes in the past, but it isn't any more. same goes for video. 99% of people don't even care to switch off all the preset "extra" functions on their tvs that make movies look like crap (e.g. local dimming, smooth motion, over-saturated colors...), mo

    • I'll tell you my use-case and then you can be as judgy as you want.

      I have an 11-year-old. Before a long road trip or plane ride, she makes a YouTube playlist. We use a tool to convert the entire playlist into music files (MP3?) and load them on her tablet for the ride. Quality is unimportant, as the headphones are a $10 pair from Walgreens and the ambient conditions are either a car or airplane.

      I have a similar use-case for when my wife goes jogging.

      Personally, I tend to use iTunes to keep my music organize

    • The sound on a HD Youtube video is not actually that bad. Sure it's not CD quality, but good enough on a portable MP3 player or in the car.

      I've been using 4K Youtube to MP3 and it works very well. https://www.4kdownload.com/ [4kdownload.com]

    • Depends.

      I'm an old person. But back when I was a teenager, I used to record stuff off the radio to listen to--the AM Radio [youtube.com]. Why? Because it's free. Yeah, the quality sucked. Yeah, I sometimes ended up with some DJ talking up the song. But I was willing to forgo all that because it was free.

      I assume it's a similar thing here.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Spotify is 320kbps, and I assume uses a better algorithm than MP3, why would it be worse than dismal MP3 quality?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      Or, do people just not care (or even know about) sound fidelity anymore...?

      People care a bit about sound fidelity, But they don't care enough to spend an extra $1 per song.
      Let them get their high-fidelity audio files for $0.05 per 3 minute song or 20 songs per $1, and people will buy it.

  • Forget CD/DVD ripping... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @12:46PM (#54764497) Homepage
    How many PCs are equipped with a Dell cup holder?

  • I bought an app last night in Microsoft's Windows App Store to rip content from YouTube. It isn't underground and you don't need to even use dubious apps or warez anymore to rip.

    • I bought an app last night in Microsoft's Windows App Store to rip content from YouTube. It isn't underground and you don't need to even use dubious apps or warez anymore to rip.

      What could be more dubious than a closed-source app distributed through the windows store, so you can't even run it if you modify it?

  • I stumbled across this website a couple of years ago and I'll occasionally use it to rip the audio from YouTube. I primarily download audio that I can't find other places, like live songs or rare performances. As a reformed Pirate Bay avid user, I now very rarely download any audio now that I don't pay for.

    As for quality, I typically find that it's adequate for general use.... working out, playing through motorcycle speakers, etc. A true audiophile won't like the quality, but most of us can't tell the di

  • People are stupid.

    Here some folks like Spotify, Deezer etx give you what you want. Latest music, (streaming as anyone wants) to a really fair price. Actually maybe too low. And still people gonna download it instead.

    Come on!

    • I thought they had to have the service to start with?

    • Plus, Spotify lets you store songs on your phone so they can be played offline. Most people I know pirate stuff for convenience or to play stuff offline, and services like Spotify have made that mostly unneccesary

      Perhaps this is just the studios making yet another case that
      - DRM is still needed
      - Streaming is evil and needs to die (because they have wrested control from the studios), or at least these companies should give them a bigger slice of the pie
      - Every pirate is a thief who deserves some old f

  • Asus Xonar D2 Sound Card (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    http://www.trustedreviews.com/Asus-Xonar-D2-Sound-Card-review-asus-xonar-d2-sound-card-page-2

    ASUS call ALT DRM backup, which lets you record what you are hearing, circumnavigating DRM restrictions."

  • Caution: "Back in the day" post (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Back in the day there was this thing we called "radio" that sometimes streamed music, and we used mechanical apps to store that music on a physical medium. We could "download" streamed video too, with more sophisticated mechanical apps of the "VCR" category.

  • Not illegal where allowed (Score:4, Insightful)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @01:04PM (#54764691)
    Technically, it's not "piracy" even in the idiotic sense in those jurisdictions where recording is allowed.
  • This is no different than recording a broadcast off of the TV or radio and they are still in business.

  • Stream ripping has been going on since Shoutcast days with programs like Odd Sock Streamripper https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]

    Nothing new...

  • youtube-dl [github.io] FTW. Hint: it handles more than youtube, and has one cajillion command line options to suit you necessities.

  • Ever heard of time shifting (Score:3)

    by drew_kime ( 303965 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @01:15PM (#54764807) Journal

    Several sites and apps allow users to turn Spotify songs, YouTube videos and other streaming content into permanent files to store on phones and computers.

    You mean "time shifting". This has been litigated already [wikipedia.org].

    Overall usage of stream-ripping sites increased by 141.3 percent between 2014 and 2016, overshadowing all other illegal music services.

    Except that this isn't actually illegal. So now I wonder how many other apps services are incorrectly called "illegal" by this group.

  • ...Are the same people that are worried about going over their data limits on their mobile devices.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SQLGuru ( 980662 )

      Or, for those stuck with Comcast, even home bandwidth caps. [Luckily, I'm not subjected to them.] But if you listen a lot and have a bandwidth cap, you might be hitting that level what with all of the streaming people are doing these days (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, etc.)

