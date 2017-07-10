Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


China

Umbrella-sharing Startup Loses Nearly All of Its 300,000 Umbrellas In a Matter of Weeks (shanghaiist.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the saw-it-coming dept.
With bike-sharing companies like Mobike becoming incredibly successful in Chinese cities, a few startups have decided to mimic the concept with shareable umbrellas. The only problem: most of the umbrellas have gone missing, reports local media. From a report: Only a few weeks after starting up operations in 11 cities across China, Sharing E Umbrella announced that it had lost almost all of its 300,000 umbrellas. The Shenzhen-based company was launched with a 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) investment. The concept was similar to those that bike-sharing startups have used to (mostly) great success. Customers use an app on their smartphone to pay a 19 yuan deposit fee for an umbrella, which costs just 50 jiao for every half hour of use.

Umbrella-sharing Startup Loses Nearly All of Its 300,000 Umbrellas In a Matter of Weeks

  • Well, collect on the deposits... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @10:47AM (#54778329)

    You don't lose anything if you keep the deposit... Just buy new ones.. Right?

    Seems like a great way to sell umbrellas to me... Here borrow this, but if you don't bring it back I'm going to charge you...

    • You don't lose anything if you keep the deposit... Just buy new ones.. Right

      TFA says the deposit is half the cost of the umbrella.

      Sounds like they need a flashing LED handle that says "Stolen" if the umbrella isn't returned on time, otherwise there's an incentive problem.

      • Re:Well, collect on the deposits... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @10:55AM (#54778399)

        Too complicated; just make the deposit twice the cost of the umbrella, and the incentive is gone.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          The deposit is twice the cost of the umbrella. It's about $3, which should cover the cost of a cheap umbrella at least four times over, considering they sell for $1 in shops even outside China.

          The problem is that umbrellas are too cheap. If they make the deposit any higher people won't use the service out of fear of losing it, but at the same time it's not enough to motivate them to return the item.

          Maybe they could be more like a library, with fines if you don't return it and no more books until you do.

          • The deposit is twice the cost of the umbrella. It's about $3, which should cover the cost of a cheap umbrella at least four times over, considering they sell for $1 in shops even outside China.

            Then there's no problem. Use the deposits to buy new umbrellas, and you've got yourself a nice little business selling overpriced umbrellas.

          • The problem is that umbrellas are too cheap. If they make the deposit any higher people won't use the service out of fear of losing it, but at the same time it's not enough to motivate them to return the item.

            This hasn't stopped Redbox in the USA. Redbox doesn't even charge a deposit but they will continue to charge you for 30 days if you don't return it. After that, it's yours.

        • The incentive to overpay for umbrellas while buying from your uncle?

          This was just a 'short con'. I bet _everybody_ who got paid out, kicked back to the operator. I also bet they haven't paid _any_ bills to anyone not kicking back.

          Rent, power, wages, all overdue. Bank in the red. Cops paid off and happy though. Investor is just 'fat of the land'.

      • Re:Well, collect on the deposits... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by tripleevenfall ( 1990004 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @11:01AM (#54778451)

        Umbrellas are cheap and available anywhere, there's no problem with access or cost.

        The problem they're trying to solve is that people haven't carried an umbrella with them at the necessary moment.

        It would seem to me that rather than banking on people going out of their way to return a cheap item in order to receive a deposit back, less a significant fee, maybe they should be selling umbrellas an offering a small deposit return if the umbrella comes back, similar to soda cans and bottles in the 70s and 80s.

        The business model is upside down for low-value goods that people might well just keep instead of walking down the street to return.

        • What do you mean by "offering a small deposit return [...], similar to soda cans and bottles in the 70s and 80s."

          This is still true today.

      • Way cold! So dude, I also get a bonus flashing LED that can be removed from my stolen umbrella? Score!

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )
        Actually, it sounds more like they need to figure out how to bill their customers for the *on-going rental* of their non-returned umbrellas. At 50 jiao (5 yuan) per half hour, they're going to be making a pretty good RoI given each umbrella only costs around 60 yuan - including the 19 yuan deposit you're in the black after about 8 hours of rental. They've got an app that makes the initial payment, so surely that includes such on-going billing, right?

        Oh, wait, "startup". Maybe not...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      According to the article, it costs 60 yuan to replace an umbrella, but the deposit is only 19 yuan. But no worries ;-) , they plan to make up for their losses in volume:

      but Zhao has not yet given up hope. He reportedly plans to release another 30 million umbrellas by the end of the year.

      On a related note, anyone know what 41 x 30,000,000 adds up to?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        On the bright side when everyone has one or more umbrellas, no one will need an umbrella anymore and he'll stop losing money...

      • According to the article, it costs 60 yuan to replace an umbrella, but the deposit is only 19 yuan. But no worries ;-) , they plan to make up for their losses in volume:

        Google tells me that 60 yuan is $8.82. $8.82 for an umbrella, in China, when you are buying 300,000 of them? That seems to be a bit high. I'm sure I can get 300,000 umbrellas from Alibaba delivered to my home (whole neighbourhood covered by umbrellas :-) for a lot less than that.

        Just checked: Yes, I can get 1000 umbrellas to my home for less than 19 Yuan each.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by stooo ( 2202012 )

          Yeah.
          Except this is an umbrella with a GPS-GSM-Battery combo inside it, I suppose.
          Costs a little more.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by AvitarX ( 172628 )

          I assume much of the cost is getting the umbrella to the rental device.

          even so, it seems high, considering they placed the initial 300,000 for 10 million, and they also used that money to develop and place the infrastructure,

    • You don't lose anything if you keep the deposit... Just buy new ones.. Right?

      Seems like a great way to sell umbrellas to me... Here borrow this, but if you don't bring it back I'm going to charge you...

      You hope the company was smart enough to charge a deposit. TFA doesn't say.

      It does say that they ordered 3million more umbrellas though, so either they like giving away cheap umbrellas, or they are charging a down payment and this isn't the disaster the article makes out.

      • Don't know about the article but it was right in the summary: "Customers use an app on their smartphone to pay a 19 yuan deposit fee for an umbrella, which costs just 50 jiao for every half hour of use."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Except the deposit is less than the replacement cost (19 yuan vs 60 yuan). So the indefinite half hour usage fee I guess would have to make up the difference. The internet says 1 yuan = 10 jiao, so I'm not sure if there is a typo and it should be 5 jiao per half hour or if you're paying 5 yuan (50 jiao) per half out. Worst case break even is after 2 days.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      My father once worked at a convenience store (Circle K), where people would run out of gas and ask if they could borrow a 4 gallon gas can. At the time, this made sense - they didn't have a gas can, just walked a mile or two, and needed to get gas back to their car. ...
      Later, driving in a car with a) gas and b) a gas can, they would neglect to return it. ...
      In the days before debit/credit cards, my father's store had a "deposit" required (in cash) of $10 for the gas can. ZERO gas cans were ever returned.

      • In the days before debit/credit cards, my father's store had a "deposit" required (in cash) of $10 for the gas can. ZERO gas cans were ever returned. They also sold gas cans for $10.

        Your father was a dumbass. He should have charged $12 deposit. A lot of people would have paid that thinking they'd get the money back. Later on they'd figure that it wasn't worth $2 to drive back and return it.

        Result? $10 can sold for $12.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fisted ( 2295862 )

        Same in Germany, they used to give you a can for a small deposit, didn't get them back and stopped doing it altogether now. One time I ran out of gas, I ended up leaving my entire wallet there to make them believe me that I will actually return the can. Another time they didn't even accept that, so I ended up buying a 2,5L bottle of water, emptied it outside and filled it up with gas. And then they had the nerves to tell me I can't actually do that (fortunately after it was too late). Geez.

        Now why I'm t

    • Seems like a great way to sell umbrellas to me... Here borrow this, but if you don't bring it back I'm going to charge you...

      The bit that comes after the ... is "1/3rd of the price that it costs me to replace it".

  • The company owns them, it charges a fee for you to take it for a period of time. This is called renting.
  • Did they make money by selling them at 17 yuan (about $2.79). Made in China - good chance they did.

    • They claim it costs 60 yuan ($US 8.82) to acquire an Umbrella, in China. You can get a 'Rolex' for that kind of money.

      They are a bunch of big fat liars, they are buying the Umbrellas from a relative's company, the investor is a chump. This was a 'short con'.

    • Your chances of turning this into a successful business get lower as your motivation to read TFA article increases.

      If you ever get to that point you'll find out they made a 41yuan loss on every stolen umbrella.

  • Yuan and jiao (Score:5, Informative)

    by bmomjian ( 195858 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @10:49AM (#54778345) Homepage

    I guess everyone else knows how to convert yuan and jiao , but I didn't. Ten jiao equals one yuan, so 50 jiao equals 5 yuan. The story probably would have made more sense in uniform currency units. The idea is that if you had the umbrella for less than four hours, it was worth returning it.

    • The TFA is trying to be smart by converting to jiao. The original post from South China Morning Post [scmp.com] in TFA stated the difference.

      In principle, the scheme works by members of the public borrowing umbrellas – from stands located mostly at subway and bus stations – for a deposit of 19 yuan and a fee of 0.50 yuan for every 30 minutes, it said."

      Is it 10 jiao is equal to 1 yuan or 100 jiao is equal to 1 yuan?

    • And that is why the system failed.

      a) Something that becomes essentially free if I have it for 3 hours is not worth the effort of returning.
      b) What if it rains after I return it. A crappy day is often a crappy day, chances are I'll need the umbrella again.
      c) Oh look I thought about it too long so it's not worth returning anymore.

  • Not a terrible idea (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But they need to tweak it. Customers buy the umbrellas on the street using their credit card. Then they can return the umbrellas to some depot (possibly unstaffed?) and get most of the charge refunded.

  • Funny quote from the article (Score:5, Funny)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @10:53AM (#54778381)

    The SCMP reports that Zhao concluded that the safest place for an umbrella would be at the customer's home, where it would be safe and undamaged.

    Yeah, apparently the customers agreed.

  • The moral of the story is... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...share only things which are too big to steal effectively.

  • At least they didn't name themselves Umbrella Corps.

  • Isn't that a problem of supply and demand (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @11:37AM (#54778745)

    I mean, umbrellas are one of those things where EVERYONE in a certain area needs one or NOBODY needs one. It's not like bikes where I want to go now and you want to go later.

    Or, in other words, it's a bit like those time-sharing deals where, oddly, everyone wanted the house during the Summer months and nobody took care of it in Winter.

