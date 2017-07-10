Umbrella-sharing Startup Loses Nearly All of Its 300,000 Umbrellas In a Matter of Weeks (shanghaiist.com) 69
With bike-sharing companies like Mobike becoming incredibly successful in Chinese cities, a few startups have decided to mimic the concept with shareable umbrellas. The only problem: most of the umbrellas have gone missing, reports local media. From a report: Only a few weeks after starting up operations in 11 cities across China, Sharing E Umbrella announced that it had lost almost all of its 300,000 umbrellas. The Shenzhen-based company was launched with a 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) investment. The concept was similar to those that bike-sharing startups have used to (mostly) great success. Customers use an app on their smartphone to pay a 19 yuan deposit fee for an umbrella, which costs just 50 jiao for every half hour of use.
Well, collect on the deposits... (Score:5, Interesting)
You don't lose anything if you keep the deposit... Just buy new ones.. Right?
Seems like a great way to sell umbrellas to me... Here borrow this, but if you don't bring it back I'm going to charge you...
Re: (Score:3)
You don't lose anything if you keep the deposit... Just buy new ones.. Right
TFA says the deposit is half the cost of the umbrella.
Sounds like they need a flashing LED handle that says "Stolen" if the umbrella isn't returned on time, otherwise there's an incentive problem.
Re:Well, collect on the deposits... (Score:4, Insightful)
Too complicated; just make the deposit twice the cost of the umbrella, and the incentive is gone.
Re: (Score:2)
The deposit is twice the cost of the umbrella. It's about $3, which should cover the cost of a cheap umbrella at least four times over, considering they sell for $1 in shops even outside China.
The problem is that umbrellas are too cheap. If they make the deposit any higher people won't use the service out of fear of losing it, but at the same time it's not enough to motivate them to return the item.
Maybe they could be more like a library, with fines if you don't return it and no more books until you do.
Re: (Score:2)
Then there's no problem. Use the deposits to buy new umbrellas, and you've got yourself a nice little business selling overpriced umbrellas.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is that umbrellas are too cheap. If they make the deposit any higher people won't use the service out of fear of losing it, but at the same time it's not enough to motivate them to return the item.
This hasn't stopped Redbox in the USA. Redbox doesn't even charge a deposit but they will continue to charge you for 30 days if you don't return it. After that, it's yours.
Re: (Score:2)
The incentive to overpay for umbrellas while buying from your uncle?
This was just a 'short con'. I bet _everybody_ who got paid out, kicked back to the operator. I also bet they haven't paid _any_ bills to anyone not kicking back.
Rent, power, wages, all overdue. Bank in the red. Cops paid off and happy though. Investor is just 'fat of the land'.
Re:Well, collect on the deposits... (Score:5, Insightful)
Umbrellas are cheap and available anywhere, there's no problem with access or cost.
The problem they're trying to solve is that people haven't carried an umbrella with them at the necessary moment.
It would seem to me that rather than banking on people going out of their way to return a cheap item in order to receive a deposit back, less a significant fee, maybe they should be selling umbrellas an offering a small deposit return if the umbrella comes back, similar to soda cans and bottles in the 70s and 80s.
The business model is upside down for low-value goods that people might well just keep instead of walking down the street to return.
Re: (Score:3)
What do you mean by "offering a small deposit return [...], similar to soda cans and bottles in the 70s and 80s."
This is still true today.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Oh, wait, "startup". Maybe not...
Re: (Score:2)
According to the article, it costs 60 yuan to replace an umbrella, but the deposit is only 19 yuan. But no worries
;-) , they plan to make up for their losses in volume:
but Zhao has not yet given up hope. He reportedly plans to release another 30 million umbrellas by the end of the year.
On a related note, anyone know what 41 x 30,000,000 adds up to?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
<Barney Stinson>Have you met Greed?</Barney Stinson>
Re: (Score:2)
According to the article, it costs 60 yuan to replace an umbrella, but the deposit is only 19 yuan. But no worries
;-) , they plan to make up for their losses in volume:
Google tells me that 60 yuan is $8.82. $8.82 for an umbrella, in China, when you are buying 300,000 of them? That seems to be a bit high. I'm sure I can get 300,000 umbrellas from Alibaba delivered to my home (whole neighbourhood covered by umbrellas
:-) for a lot less than that.
Just checked: Yes, I can get 1000 umbrellas to my home for less than 19 Yuan each.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah.
Except this is an umbrella with a GPS-GSM-Battery combo inside it, I suppose.
Costs a little more.
Re: (Score:1)
I assume much of the cost is getting the umbrella to the rental device.
even so, it seems high, considering they placed the initial 300,000 for 10 million, and they also used that money to develop and place the infrastructure,
Re: (Score:2)
You don't lose anything if you keep the deposit... Just buy new ones.. Right?
Seems like a great way to sell umbrellas to me... Here borrow this, but if you don't bring it back I'm going to charge you...
You hope the company was smart enough to charge a deposit. TFA doesn't say.
It does say that they ordered 3million more umbrellas though, so either they like giving away cheap umbrellas, or they are charging a down payment and this isn't the disaster the article makes out.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't know about the article but it was right in the summary: "Customers use an app on their smartphone to pay a 19 yuan deposit fee for an umbrella, which costs just 50 jiao for every half hour of use."
Re: (Score:1)
Except the deposit is less than the replacement cost (19 yuan vs 60 yuan). So the indefinite half hour usage fee I guess would have to make up the difference. The internet says 1 yuan = 10 jiao, so I'm not sure if there is a typo and it should be 5 jiao per half hour or if you're paying 5 yuan (50 jiao) per half out. Worst case break even is after 2 days.
Re: (Score:1)
My father once worked at a convenience store (Circle K), where people would run out of gas and ask if they could borrow a 4 gallon gas can. At the time, this made sense - they didn't have a gas can, just walked a mile or two, and needed to get gas back to their car.
... ...
Later, driving in a car with a) gas and b) a gas can, they would neglect to return it.
In the days before debit/credit cards, my father's store had a "deposit" required (in cash) of $10 for the gas can. ZERO gas cans were ever returned.
Re: (Score:2)
In the days before debit/credit cards, my father's store had a "deposit" required (in cash) of $10 for the gas can. ZERO gas cans were ever returned. They also sold gas cans for $10.
Your father was a dumbass. He should have charged $12 deposit. A lot of people would have paid that thinking they'd get the money back. Later on they'd figure that it wasn't worth $2 to drive back and return it.
Result? $10 can sold for $12.
Re: (Score:2)
The smart move would be to not mark a price on the gas cans, at all, and implement uber style 'surge pricing' when people actually needed one. I'd base it on the estimated cost of the customer's shoes...
On the other hand, only 'out of gas' will be buying a gas can at the convenience store. Just mark them $30-$50, depending on neighborhood, no returns if used, 'it's a hazard'.
Similarly, I'd charge someone in a very nice suit more for an umbrella if it was raining.
Re: (Score:2)
Same in Germany, they used to give you a can for a small deposit, didn't get them back and stopped doing it altogether now. One time I ran out of gas, I ended up leaving my entire wallet there to make them believe me that I will actually return the can. Another time they didn't even accept that, so I ended up buying a 2,5L bottle of water, emptied it outside and filled it up with gas. And then they had the nerves to tell me I can't actually do that (fortunately after it was too late). Geez.
Now why I'm t
Re: (Score:3)
Currently, the deposit is 19 yuan and replacing the umbrella cost 60. If you increase the deposit to 60, you may be pricing yourself out of the market. Many of the users are quite poor. And most of them probably don't have a credit card
Yet they have the app on their cell phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Seems like a great way to sell umbrellas to me... Here borrow this, but if you don't bring it back I'm going to charge you...
The bit that comes after the
... is "1/3rd of the price that it costs me to replace it".
Short-term Rentals (Score:2)
Brilliant marketing to sell umbrellas (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They claim it costs 60 yuan ($US 8.82) to acquire an Umbrella, in China. You can get a 'Rolex' for that kind of money.
They are a bunch of big fat liars, they are buying the Umbrellas from a relative's company, the investor is a chump. This was a 'short con'.
Re: (Score:2)
Your chances of turning this into a successful business get lower as your motivation to read TFA article increases.
If you ever get to that point you'll find out they made a 41yuan loss on every stolen umbrella.
Yuan and jiao (Score:5, Informative)
I guess everyone else knows how to convert yuan and jiao , but I didn't. Ten jiao equals one yuan, so 50 jiao equals 5 yuan. The story probably would have made more sense in uniform currency units. The idea is that if you had the umbrella for less than four hours, it was worth returning it.
Re: (Score:2)
The TFA is trying to be smart by converting to jiao. The original post from South China Morning Post [scmp.com] in TFA stated the difference.
In principle, the scheme works by members of the public borrowing umbrellas – from stands located mostly at subway and bus stations – for a deposit of 19 yuan and a fee of 0.50 yuan for every 30 minutes, it said."
Is it 10 jiao is equal to 1 yuan or 100 jiao is equal to 1 yuan?
Re: (Score:1)
Wikipedia says, "One jiao is equal to one-tenth of a yuan or ten fn ()."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
China infested with 300,000 GHOST UMBRELLAS (Score:2)
old abandoned umbrellas turn into ghosts
Re: (Score:3)
Wikipedia also sez [wikipedia.org]:
old abandoned umbrellas turn into ghosts
...and then hide behind your dryer with the single socks to haunt you.
Re: (Score:2)
And that is why the system failed.
a) Something that becomes essentially free if I have it for 3 hours is not worth the effort of returning.
b) What if it rains after I return it. A crappy day is often a crappy day, chances are I'll need the umbrella again.
c) Oh look I thought about it too long so it's not worth returning anymore.
Not a terrible idea (Score:1)
But they need to tweak it. Customers buy the umbrellas on the street using their credit card. Then they can return the umbrellas to some depot (possibly unstaffed?) and get most of the charge refunded.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny quote from the article (Score:5, Funny)
The SCMP reports that Zhao concluded that the safest place for an umbrella would be at the customer's home, where it would be safe and undamaged.
Yeah, apparently the customers agreed.
The moral of the story is... (Score:1)
...share only things which are too big to steal effectively.
Re: (Score:2)
Well... (Score:2)
At least they didn't name themselves Umbrella Corps.
oh, NOW you've gone and done it! (Score:2)
Isn't that a problem of supply and demand (Score:3)
I mean, umbrellas are one of those things where EVERYONE in a certain area needs one or NOBODY needs one. It's not like bikes where I want to go now and you want to go later.
Or, in other words, it's a bit like those time-sharing deals where, oddly, everyone wanted the house during the Summer months and nobody took care of it in Winter.