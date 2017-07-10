Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Music Businesses The Internet

On-Demand Audio Streaming Hits Record High, Is Up 62.4% Over Last Year (techcrunch.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the growing-affinity dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A new report from Nielsen out this week paints a picture of the booming on-demand audio streaming business, pointing to a significant increase in consumers' use of streaming services and record numbers of streams being served. According to the mid-year report, which focuses only on the U.S. market, on-demand audio streams surpassed the 7 billion figure for the first time ever during March of this year. That's audio streams, to be clear -- not just music. That is, the term "audio" also includes non-music streams like spoken word recordings and podcasts -- the latter of which has also seen rapid growth. Nielsen isn't breaking out music versus non-music streams in this new report, but a prior figure from the measurement firm stated that monthly podcast consumption had doubled over the past five years among adults. Still, the rise of streaming music services like Spotify and Apple Music have surely played a role in reaching the new milestones. Says Nielsen, streaming hit a high point of 7.5 billion weekly on-demand audio streams during the week ending March 9, 2017. That's the first time the figure had ever topped 7 billion, setting a new record. In addition, on-demand audio has been streamed over 184 billion times so far in 2017 â" a huge 62.4 percent increase over the same time period in 2016.

On-Demand Audio Streaming Hits Record High, Is Up 62.4% Over Last Year More | Reply

On-Demand Audio Streaming Hits Record High, Is Up 62.4% Over Last Year

Comments Filter:

  • Clearly the problem isn't people illegally downloading music, it's developing a business model that works, is consumer-friendly, and profitable.

    I honestly don't even remember the last time I downloaded a song/album illegally. Pandora and YouTube (Yes, I understand some of these videos are illegal) have been my gateways for the last 5+ years.

    • Agreed. Between services like Spotify, Apple iTunes, Amazon, Digitally Imported, and others, music is available on-tap and for pocket change.

  • Nielsen is outdated... (Score:3)

    by flogger ( 524072 ) <non@nonegiven> on Monday July 10, 2017 @11:44AM (#54778817) Journal
    I was chosen to be in their survey. Lucky me. I informed them that I have no TV (Haven't since 1984 - Go figure.) I still wanted to take part in the survey since I so use services like netflix, amazon, etc. THey refused to let me be part of their data gathering... The days of regular media are gone. Nielsen refuses to let it go so they can perpetuate the importance of advertisers.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Don't try to outweird me, three-eyes. I get stranger things than you free with my breakfast cereal." - Zaphod Beeblebrox in "Hithiker's Guide to the Galaxy"

Close