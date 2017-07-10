On-Demand Audio Streaming Hits Record High, Is Up 62.4% Over Last Year (techcrunch.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a report: A new report from Nielsen out this week paints a picture of the booming on-demand audio streaming business, pointing to a significant increase in consumers' use of streaming services and record numbers of streams being served. According to the mid-year report, which focuses only on the U.S. market, on-demand audio streams surpassed the 7 billion figure for the first time ever during March of this year. That's audio streams, to be clear -- not just music. That is, the term "audio" also includes non-music streams like spoken word recordings and podcasts -- the latter of which has also seen rapid growth. Nielsen isn't breaking out music versus non-music streams in this new report, but a prior figure from the measurement firm stated that monthly podcast consumption had doubled over the past five years among adults. Still, the rise of streaming music services like Spotify and Apple Music have surely played a role in reaching the new milestones. Says Nielsen, streaming hit a high point of 7.5 billion weekly on-demand audio streams during the week ending March 9, 2017. That's the first time the figure had ever topped 7 billion, setting a new record. In addition, on-demand audio has been streamed over 184 billion times so far in 2017 â" a huge 62.4 percent increase over the same time period in 2016.
Clearly the problem isn't people illegally downloading music, it's developing a business model that works, is consumer-friendly, and profitable.
I honestly don't even remember the last time I downloaded a song/album illegally. Pandora and YouTube (Yes, I understand some of these videos are illegal) have been my gateways for the last 5+ years.
You think anyone gives a shit about the RIAA. Think again.
The only reason is that it's simply more convenient to open YouTube and listen to whatever you want to listen to than to download something and hope it's not some asshole disguising gay porn as some Rhianna video. YouTube quickly takes care of such problems.
The only reason people reach for "official" sources is that the price is the same but the quality is higher. That's pretty much all.
Agreed. Between services like Spotify, Apple iTunes, Amazon, Digitally Imported, and others, music is available on-tap and for pocket change.
Wait, pay? Who pays for music?
Kids these days, do they have too much money?
